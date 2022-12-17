ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Center, WA

thereflector.com

Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge unveils headquarters at ceremony

Dozens of people gathered at the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge’s headquarters on Dec. 16 to commemorate the opening of an administration and multipurpose building. The building was a result of years of securing government funding and will serve as a headquarters for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s efforts.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Community Calendar, Dec. 21 edition

Creative cardmaking class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Join the Battle Ground Senior Citizens for a creative cardmaking class. It will be held at the Battle Ground Senior Center, 116 NE Third Ave., Battle Ground. The group makes homemade greeting cards every other month. For more information, call Sharon Wodtke at 360-953-3278 or email swodtke@comcast.net.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Battle Ground boys battle hard for 75-67 victory over Union

For years, the Union boys basketball team has dominated the Greater St. Helens League 4A division. But that shifted on Friday, Dec. 16, as the Battle Ground Tigers secured their first league win of the season with a 75-67 victory over the Titans, led by Tait Spencer’s game high of 33 points.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Shop with a Cop event in Battle Ground spreads holiday cheer

Ten law enforcement officers from the Battle Ground Police Department accompanied 19 local children on a shopping spree on Saturday, Dec. 3 during the department’s annual Shop with a Cop event at Walmart. The kids were able to buy gifts for their loved ones and items for themselves. “Our...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Clark County Youth Commission seeks nominations for achievement awards

The Clark County Youth Commission is seeking nominations to recognize 300 local youth that demonstrate personal growth and community contribution in one of 13 categories of achievement. A news release stated youth will be recognized in categories like arts, career development, citizenship, courage, diversifier, education, empathy, environmental stewardship, family life,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Applicants sought for two positions on bicycle, pedestrian advisory committee

Clark County is seeking applicants to fill two open positions on the nine-member Clark Communities Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. Committee members serve four-year terms. Terms will begin on Jan. 1, effective upon appointment to the committee, stated a news release. The committee advises the county and participating city and...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

