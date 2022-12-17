ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to be extradited to US

Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing charges in the U.S. following the collapse of his cryptocurrency company, FTX, is willing to waive his right to deny extradition to the U.S., a lawyer for the disgraced cryptocurrency executive said Monday after a chaotic court hearing that did not go according to plan.
