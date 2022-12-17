ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Holiday travel and possible delays at RSW

Christmas is just a few days away, and people are traveling near and far to be with loved ones to celebrate the holidays. Wednesday, many are trying to avoid cancellations that may spring up from the blizzard-like winter weather conditions that will be seen across the country. The TSA line...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pack & Send helping people in Cape Coral send last minute gifts

If you waited to send out your Christmas gifts until the last minute, don’t worry, you still have options. Overnight deadlines are one-day earlier this year because Christmas falls on a Sunday. Bundles of tape rolls, labels printing, and long lines of customers mean one thing for employees at...
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Adopt Dipsy: Sweet pup in need of loving home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dipsy, a sweet 5-year-old pup, is in need of a forever family. She was recently transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Dipsy is pretty athletic, so she would be fine in a house or an apartment with stairs. She...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Yo! Taco, Back Open on Fort Myers Beach

The iconic Taco spot, Yo! Taco, which suffered immensely from Hurricane Ian, is now open on Fort Myers Beach. The food truck is stationed on Estero Boulevard, right across from the Lani Kai. WINK News stopped by for lunch on Wednesday. For the people who work and frequent the spot,...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police cracking down on ATV drivers

Cape Coral police officers are working to keep neighborhoods safe by working on a joint operation to stop people from driving ATVs illegally. It isn’t a new problem in the area because ATVs are mostly spotted zooming around at night. An empty lot along Chiquita Boulevard is where many...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Guardian ad Litem volunteers bring Christmas gifts to SWFL foster children

Members of the Guardian ad Litem Foundation are working hard to ensure foster children in Lee County have what they need this Christmas. The Guardian ad Litem Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports the health, educational and social needs of nearly 1,300 foster children in Southwest Florida, has gathered more than 2,000 toys, including Barbie dolls, board games, trucks, and clothes, and transformed their office into Santa’s Workshop.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Winter weather impacting some holiday flights in Southwest Florida

Winter weather is hitting holiday air travel hard. Flight Aware reports more than 3,500 cancellations and over 16,000 delays across the country on Tuesday. Airlines are already issuing waivers and travel alerts ahead of the expected delays and cancellations. This holiday season has been calm and bright for most passengers traveling out of Southwest Florida International Airport.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel hopes tourists wait to return so the island can recover

The island of Sanibel is just weeks from re-opening to the public, months after Ian knocked the island on its back, but the city is making sure not to promote the island as a place to visit right now. The people who live on Sanibel know that foot traffic there...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

11-month-old drowns, dies in Cape Coral

Authorities are investigating a drowning that left an 11-month-old girl dead in Cape Coral. The incident happened in the 4800 block of Lucaya Drive on Friday. According to the Department of Children and Families, the infant was unresponsive in a bathtub she shared with her 3-year-old sibling. The two children...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How firefighters jumped into action to help man who crashed truck off Caloosahatchee Bridge

A truck speeds onto the Caloosahatchee Bridge and then bumps into another truck, causing the speeding truck to fly over the railing right into the water on Saturday. Fort Myers police say the driver of the truck died at the hospital on Monday. He has been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Gorman. First responders worked quickly to pull the man out of the water in an effort to save his life.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Budding Chef cooking class business opens in North Naples

About a year after her mother, Grace, died, Cindy Riddle paid tribute to her by opening a new business in North Naples. Budding Chef opened at 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 182, in the middle of Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt shopping center, across from Naples Family Fitness and next to Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy