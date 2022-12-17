Read full article on original website
Collier County first responders put on a light show for children at NCH
It’s always difficult for families when one of their children is in the hospital, especially during the holidays. Wednesday night is the annual event that’s supposed to help ease the stress and put smiles on the faces of kids and parents. First responders from around Collier County showed...
Holiday travel and possible delays at RSW
Christmas is just a few days away, and people are traveling near and far to be with loved ones to celebrate the holidays. Wednesday, many are trying to avoid cancellations that may spring up from the blizzard-like winter weather conditions that will be seen across the country. The TSA line...
Pack & Send helping people in Cape Coral send last minute gifts
If you waited to send out your Christmas gifts until the last minute, don’t worry, you still have options. Overnight deadlines are one-day earlier this year because Christmas falls on a Sunday. Bundles of tape rolls, labels printing, and long lines of customers mean one thing for employees at...
Adopt Dipsy: Sweet pup in need of loving home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dipsy, a sweet 5-year-old pup, is in need of a forever family. She was recently transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Dipsy is pretty athletic, so she would be fine in a house or an apartment with stairs. She...
Yo! Taco, Back Open on Fort Myers Beach
The iconic Taco spot, Yo! Taco, which suffered immensely from Hurricane Ian, is now open on Fort Myers Beach. The food truck is stationed on Estero Boulevard, right across from the Lani Kai. WINK News stopped by for lunch on Wednesday. For the people who work and frequent the spot,...
Cape Coral police cracking down on ATV drivers
Cape Coral police officers are working to keep neighborhoods safe by working on a joint operation to stop people from driving ATVs illegally. It isn’t a new problem in the area because ATVs are mostly spotted zooming around at night. An empty lot along Chiquita Boulevard is where many...
Immokalee felon arrested after posting pictures of himself holding stolen gun
A convicted felon has been arrested by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office after they say he posted pictures online of him holding a stolen gun. Deputies say Geovanni Rodriguez, 19, had several warrants out for his arrest when he posted the photos. Investigators determined that Rodriguez was at his...
Infant drowns in bathtub in Cape Coral apartment
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An 11-month-old child is dead after drowning in a bathtub. Officials said it happened at the Lady Sara Apartments in Cape Coral Friday. This all seems too familiar for one Punta Gorda man who lost two of his children in a similar way. “Unfortunately, I...
Guardian ad Litem volunteers bring Christmas gifts to SWFL foster children
Members of the Guardian ad Litem Foundation are working hard to ensure foster children in Lee County have what they need this Christmas. The Guardian ad Litem Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports the health, educational and social needs of nearly 1,300 foster children in Southwest Florida, has gathered more than 2,000 toys, including Barbie dolls, board games, trucks, and clothes, and transformed their office into Santa’s Workshop.
Alligator caught knocking on front door of Bonita Springs home
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — An alligator in Bonita Springs was seen knocking on someone’s front door. Thankfully the homeowner decided not to answer. That alligator is very well known in the neighborhood. It all happened in Paloma, a gated community along Imperial Parkway. Residents said they are familiar...
North Port man accused of saving copy of explicit video from customer’s phone
A phone repair technician was arrested after Charlotte County deputies say he illegally accessed a customer’s private files on her device and sent himself a copy of an explicit video she had stored on it. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Cody Austin Terry, of North Port,...
People on Fort Myers Beach concerned it is losing its charm
Is there a change in the charm coming to Fort Myers Beach? Just as Ian swept away most of our Fort Myers Beach memories, real estate buyers and sellers seem to be doing the same thing to the island’s affordability. Every day it seems like another property on the...
Winter weather impacting some holiday flights in Southwest Florida
Winter weather is hitting holiday air travel hard. Flight Aware reports more than 3,500 cancellations and over 16,000 delays across the country on Tuesday. Airlines are already issuing waivers and travel alerts ahead of the expected delays and cancellations. This holiday season has been calm and bright for most passengers traveling out of Southwest Florida International Airport.
Sanibel hopes tourists wait to return so the island can recover
The island of Sanibel is just weeks from re-opening to the public, months after Ian knocked the island on its back, but the city is making sure not to promote the island as a place to visit right now. The people who live on Sanibel know that foot traffic there...
11-month-old drowns, dies in Cape Coral
Authorities are investigating a drowning that left an 11-month-old girl dead in Cape Coral. The incident happened in the 4800 block of Lucaya Drive on Friday. According to the Department of Children and Families, the infant was unresponsive in a bathtub she shared with her 3-year-old sibling. The two children...
MotoBros enters lease negotiations for 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda
The Charlotte County Airport Authority is in lease negotiations with MotoBros, a motocross track and training facility based in Okeechobee, for the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda. The speedway is a three-eighths-mile asphalt racetrack built in 1990, run by Joe and Janet Gentry. The racetrack has been home to...
Teens accused of swatting North Port woman’s house and 11 more incidents in United States
Two suspects were arrested after a Ring Doorbell was hacked nearly two years ago, leading police to surround a woman’s home thinking there was a hostage situation. One of the victims of the 12 swatting incidents lives in North Port. The two male suspects, just 18 and 19 years...
How firefighters jumped into action to help man who crashed truck off Caloosahatchee Bridge
A truck speeds onto the Caloosahatchee Bridge and then bumps into another truck, causing the speeding truck to fly over the railing right into the water on Saturday. Fort Myers police say the driver of the truck died at the hospital on Monday. He has been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Gorman. First responders worked quickly to pull the man out of the water in an effort to save his life.
WATCH: Florida deputies rescue driver after truck crashes into river
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office saved a man Saturday morning after his car crashed into the Caloosahatchee River.
Budding Chef cooking class business opens in North Naples
About a year after her mother, Grace, died, Cindy Riddle paid tribute to her by opening a new business in North Naples. Budding Chef opened at 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 182, in the middle of Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt shopping center, across from Naples Family Fitness and next to Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza.
