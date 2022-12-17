Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
3 Times ‘Gilmore Girls’ Characters Were Brutally Honest With Rory Gilmore
Rory Gilmore's life was pretty blessed. She didn't always see it. That's why we love the few 'Gilmore Girls' moments in which people got real with Rory.
‘Glass Onion’ cast, director peel back layers in making new ‘Knives Out’ whodunit
What is the key to a successful movie? Stuff it full of stars and use a smelly vegetable to describe it. That’s what “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” did … and it works. Just do me a favor: keep your distance. Salty, raw and soooo...
TikTok star Michael Le talks about collaborating with celebrities and his future with technology
TikTok has been all the rage since that Kesha hit in 2009. You know, “Wake in the morning feeling P-Diddy.” No, Shireen, that’s a different TikTok. We’re talking about the app, and I’m talking with one of its kings: Florida native Michael Le. The dancer and entrepreneur is building an empire and totally cringing over his millennial interviewer.
Rian Johnson defends ‘hated’ Star Wars: The Last Jedi scene from common complaint
Rian Johnson has defended Star Wars: The Last Jedi from one popular criticism.The director took over the reins of the franchise after JJ Abrams’ The Force Awakens and, while the film has a fervent fanbase, and was critically acclaimed, there is a contingent of diehard Star Wars fans who stand by their dislike of it.Johnson has repeatedly had to field criticism since its 2017 release, and he’s done so again while discussing the film in a new interview.The director, whose Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, is released on Netflix on Friday (23 December), has defended his use of comedy...
Hugh Jackman reveals how therapy has helped him through unresolved childhood trauma
Hugh Jackman has spoken out about his mental health, with the actor revealing how therapy helped him through his childhood trauma.The 54-year-old noted that therapy has helped him through some of his past experiences during a recent interview with Australian publication Who magazine. He also said it allowed him to manage unresolved trauma related to his mother, Grace McNeil, who left him when he was a child and moved to England. “I just started it recently. It helped me a lot,” he said, via Today. “We all need a village.” Jackman added that it was helpful talking to “someone...
