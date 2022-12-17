Hugh Jackman has spoken out about his mental health, with the actor revealing how therapy helped him through his childhood trauma.The 54-year-old noted that therapy has helped him through some of his past experiences during a recent interview with Australian publication Who magazine. He also said it allowed him to manage unresolved trauma related to his mother, Grace McNeil, who left him when he was a child and moved to England. “I just started it recently. It helped me a lot,” he said, via Today. “We all need a village.” Jackman added that it was helpful talking to “someone...

