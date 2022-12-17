Virgil L. Lynch, 91, formerly of Vincennes, passed away Sunday December 18, 2022, at 10:00 P.M. in Danville, IN. Virgil was born and raised on a farm in Princeton, IN, the son of Hallie and Emma Pearl Wheeler Lynch. After attending Mt. Olympus High School, he was engaged in farming. In 1960, he began driving trucks. Always involved in mechanics whether in trucking or farming, he founded Lynch Garage in Vincennes. He was a dealer for American Motors and Jeep along with the repair garage and heavyduty towing service until the economy forced the closure of the businesses. He was a devoted to his work. A devoted father, he lost a daughter, Camby Lynn, at age 5 on December 22 1964. He practiced his Christian faith in his everyday life. He enjoyed working on tractors and farm equipment and deep sea fishing with his family. In the early 90’s, he started Trailers Galore in Danville, IN and in 2015, he retired at age 84.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO