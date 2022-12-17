Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
waovam.com
Sports Recap for Wednesday, 12/22
(Lady Warriors Win Battle of Unbeatens) The North Knox Lady Warriors extended a small lead with a late third quarter charge, as they defeated Linton 37-26 in a battle of top 10 teams in Class 2A. Lexi Primus led the Lady Warriors with 15 in the victory. The 2A Number...
waovam.com
Joe Carie, 73, Vincennes
Joe Carie, 73, passed away at 11:15 pm on December 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his two daughters and son. Joe was born on April 23, 1949 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Earl and Emalene (Halter) Carie. Joe married Eva Bond on November 22, 1969, and she preceded him in death on July 25, 2014.
waovam.com
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 12/20
The South Knox Girls Basketball is now 8-4 after rolling over Tecumseh 63-46. Ella Bobe paced the Lady Spartans with a game high 25 points. Delaynee Coomes added 16 points while Bren Hill chipped in with 13 points for the Spartans who nailed 12 3’s in the game. (Tonight’s...
waovam.com
Virgil Lynch, 91, Vincennes
Virgil L. Lynch, 91, formerly of Vincennes, passed away Sunday December 18, 2022, at 10:00 P.M. in Danville, IN. Virgil was born and raised on a farm in Princeton, IN, the son of Hallie and Emma Pearl Wheeler Lynch. After attending Mt. Olympus High School, he was engaged in farming. In 1960, he began driving trucks. Always involved in mechanics whether in trucking or farming, he founded Lynch Garage in Vincennes. He was a dealer for American Motors and Jeep along with the repair garage and heavyduty towing service until the economy forced the closure of the businesses. He was a devoted to his work. A devoted father, he lost a daughter, Camby Lynn, at age 5 on December 22 1964. He practiced his Christian faith in his everyday life. He enjoyed working on tractors and farm equipment and deep sea fishing with his family. In the early 90’s, he started Trailers Galore in Danville, IN and in 2015, he retired at age 84.
waovam.com
John Lemme, 87, Oaktown
John R. Lemme, 87, of Oaktown, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Oak Village in Oaktown, Indiana. He was born May 25, 1935, in Shelbyville, Indiana to Herbert and Kinga “Kink” (Kunkel) Lemme. A member of the St. Francis Xavier Church, he was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
waovam.com
Gas Prices Continue Dropping Statewide; Vincennes Gas Still Well Below 3 Dollars a Gallon
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.02 a gallon, three cents lower than Monday and ten cents lower than Tuesday’s national average. Indiana’s average price on Tuesday was also 20 cents lower than a week ago, 84 cents lower than...
waovam.com
Washington Avenue Renovation Countdown Continues
The countdown continues toward the start of physical work to renovate Washington Avenue. The first phase of the work will cover from Belle Crossing southwest toward Emison Avenue. The project is slated to start sometime early next year. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters reminds everyone of the scope of...
waovam.com
Beverly “Kay” Godfrey, 74, Washington
Beverly “Kay” Godfrey, 74, arrived in her final and heavenly home on Friday, December 16, 2022. Beverly was born on March 9, 1948 in Washington to the late Pollyanna Enlow Perkins Seals and Don Meredith Perkins. After completing high school, Kay obtained her nursing degree from Vincennes University....
waovam.com
City Officials Ready for Chilly Blast
Colder weather is forecast to start Friday, and last through Christmas weekend. Temperatures could be in the single digits to below zero at times throughout the weekend to come. However, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is sure City street crews are ready, come what may. However, Mayor Yochum reminds everyone extreme...
waovam.com
Washington Residents Arrested on Separate Charges
Washington Police arrested a Washington man early Tuesday morning for Battery. 28-year-old Marvin Rojas Y Rojas is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 28-year-old Shawna Campbell and 38 year-old Craig Larsen, both of Washington, for Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance....
waovam.com
Vincennes Schools See Significant Rise in Budget for 2023
Vincennes Community Schools officials have received their final budget for the coming year. The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance has set the Corporation budget at $38,104,000, — a $6,000 decrease from the budget estimate. The final budget is up significantly from last year’s budget — especially in the Education and Operations funds.
waovam.com
“Cops and Kids” Shopping Together Today in Washington
The 32nd annual Cops and Kids event takes place today at the Washington Walmart. The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is funded through donations by organizations and individuals. This year, Cops and Kids hopes to collect enough donations that will allow them to...
waovam.com
Two Dead After Crash on 41 Northbound South of Vincennes
A car-semi accident has left two dead on U.S. 41 northbound at Industrial Park Drive just south of Vincennes. The accident was reported sometime around 8:00 p.m. A passenger vehicle was reported to be up under the semi, with heavy extrication needed. The Knox County Coroner’s office was called in to investigate.
waovam.com
VCSC Approves Move from E-SCRIPT to Selective Insurance
Vincennes Community Schools has approved a move in the Corporation’s property and workman’s compensation insurance for next year. The Corporation will transfer the insurance from E-SCRIPT to Selective Insurance for the next year. In his comments last night, VCSC superintendent Greg Parsley noted both cost reduction, and lower...
waovam.com
Knox County Health Department Reminds All to Remember the “Forgotten Flu”
Many people are worried about the Covid virus this winter… but Knox County Health Department officials remind everyone of flu season. Along with Covid and RSV, a bad flu season has made all three a problem in the area. Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says the current flu...
Comments / 0