Warren signs letter of intent

It’s hard to believe Lynn Classical’s Brady Warren, who signed his national letter of intent to play Division 2 golf at Saint Anselm College on Friday afternoon, only started to take the sport seriously his freshman year of high school.

Fast forward four years and the three-sport athlete (golf, basketball, and baseball) was joined by family, friends, coaches, and teammates to watch him commit to the Hawks.

Chris Warren, Brady’s father and a former Classical athletic director, began with a speech thanking Classical’s coaches for the way they “molded” Brady to shape him into the athlete he is today.

“Over the last four years, I couldn’t ask for a better group to coach my son,” Chris Warren said.

When reflecting on what Classical means to him, Brady spoke about the memories he had even before he wore the green and gold.

“Classical is everything to me. I would go to every baseball, football, and basketball game. I remember the kids [who played] and I would go to the camps with my dad. Ever since I was born, it was all Classical,” Brady Warren said.

On his decision to commit to Saint Anselm, Brady talked about the conversation he had with head coach Shaun Bishop, and added the program is heading in a great direction.

“I had a good talk with the coach. He is a very good guy. I like the program,” Brady Warren said. “It seems like they are heading in a good direction. I can’t wait to be there next year.”

Everyone in the room was full of praise for Brady, in particular Classical golf coach Jack Morrison. Morrison coached Brady since his freshman year, and when asked about Brady as a teammate and leader, the word used was “exemplary.”

“What I like about Brady was that he paid attention to the younger kids that were not at the top of the lineup. Everybody liked him and respected him,” Morrison said.

Leading up to the official signing, Brady and his teammates were seen laughing and joking with one another. Brady acknowledged it was good to have his teammates and family with him on the day.

“They’re always there for me. Whether it’s playing at the golf course with friends, or my dad, or talking to my sisters, they are all there to help,” Brady Warren said.

Warren went undefeated in league play this past fall, including three rounds of under par. The senior co-captain captured his second Greater Boston League Player of the Year award, and led the Rams to the 2022 GBL championship.

Mark Aboyoun can be reached at mark@itemlive.com

The post Warren signs letter of intent appeared first on Itemlive .