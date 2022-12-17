ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Associated Press

Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105

LOS ANGLEES (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury. After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hornets to 40.2%. Charlotte star LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had his first triple-double of the season. Ball had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily

Gilgeous-Alexander’s Game-Winner Lifts Thunder Past Blazers

With superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup after a one game absence, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 123-121 on Monday night at the Paycom Center. OKC’s second consecutive victory pushes the team’s record to 13-18. Gilgeous-Alexander looked rusty in the first half,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Tweak at Safety Was Impressive Game-Planning by Jonathan Gannon

CHICAGO - There’s been a lot to like during the Eagles’ impressive 13-1 run that continued with a 25-20 win over Chicago in frigid conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. One of the less-obvious tweaks against the pass-deficient Bears is how defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon handled being down his top two safeties, opposite Marcus Epps, in usual starter Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who remains on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney, and Reed Blankenship, who was sidelined with a sprained knee.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

‘Pray to Sweet Baby Jesus!’ Cowboys Defense is ‘Bad’

FRISCO - They are coming out of the Bristol woodwork now, ESPN analysts who want a piece of the once-vaunted Dallas Cowboys defense. Rex Ryan has called them "soft.'' Booger McFarland is going a step beyond that, calling the Cowboys defense "bad'' and shouting out a prayer to "Sweet Baby Jesus.''
DALLAS, TX

