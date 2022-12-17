ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Garden of Lights at Norfolk Botanical Garden voted #5 in US

By Amaya Mitchell
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Garden of Lights at The Norfolk Botanical Garden was voted the #5 best botanical garden holiday lights in the county by USA TODAY.

This is the sixth year that the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights, has been named in the top 10 for the USA TODAY 10Best Contest.

The award-winning light show can still be seen now through January 1, 2023. For those who would like to visit, times and prices you can found on the Norfolk Botanical Garden website .

