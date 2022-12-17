Read full article on original website
Related
philomathnews.com
Warrior Watch: Benton County Championships hit the home mat Wednesday
Philomath High School’s wrestling team will host a major event on the home mats for the second time this season with Wednesday’s Benton County Championships. Illnesses and injuries have limited Philomath’s options with the varsity lineup so far this season, so we’ll see what Coach Troy Woosley has available to him for this home appearance. Joining the Warriors will be wrestlers from Alsea, Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Monroe and Santiam Christian.
philomathnews.com
Oregon State University releases scholastic honor roll
Oregon State University released this week the names of students who made the scholastic honor roll for the completed fall term. The list includes 58 students that in OSU records show Philomath as their hometown. To be included on the honor roll, students must earn a B-plus (3.5) or better...
philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: Beyond the Philomath located in Oregon
It’s become common knowledge around Philomath that the city’s name is derived from two Greek words — “Philos” meaning “love” and “math” meaning “learning.” This reference to Philomath and “love of learning” pops up at special events, public speeches and here at Philomath News is the name of a column that former mayor Eric Niemann writes.
philomathnews.com
Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz returning in 2023
The Philomath Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz returns after a three-year hiatus with the fundraiser scheduled for Feb. 18, organizers announced. The Saturday event takes place in the Philomath High School auditorium and features dinner served by Rotarians and students. A silent auction and dancing with live music from the high school’s jazz band highlights the evening.
philomathnews.com
Southern Willamette Valley braces for ice storm
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for an area of the state that includes Philomath from noon Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday with significant ice. Ice accumulations of around one-tenth to one-half of an inch could be possible with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Power outages and tree damage “are likely due to the ice” and travel could be difficult, the NWS reported.
philomathnews.com
Two people killed in separate Highway 20 crashes over the weekend
Highway 20 crashes this past weekend near Corvallis claimed the lives of two women, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. A multiple-vehicle crash on Saturday near Granger Avenue killed an 87-year-old woman and then on Sunday, a 47-year-old woman died in a crash west of Circle Boulevard. Thirteen people...
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Dec. 9-15, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
Comments / 0