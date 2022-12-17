Philomath High School’s wrestling team will host a major event on the home mats for the second time this season with Wednesday’s Benton County Championships. Illnesses and injuries have limited Philomath’s options with the varsity lineup so far this season, so we’ll see what Coach Troy Woosley has available to him for this home appearance. Joining the Warriors will be wrestlers from Alsea, Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Monroe and Santiam Christian.

