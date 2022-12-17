Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Related
'Immediate closure' for major ramp on Watterson Expressway on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some drivers will need to find an alternate route on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drivers of an "immediate closure" of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East until around 3 p.m. on Dec. 20. Crews are reportedly replacing an expansion...
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
Southern Indiana business, local officials advise preparedness ahead of extreme cold weather
SELLERSBURG, Ind — It's going to be extremely cold throughout Kentuckiana and it's important to be prepared. People in Sellersburg were stocking up for the bitterly cold weather at the locally owned PC Lumber and Hardware store. Supervisor Audrey Kruer said faucet protectors have already flown off the shelves.
wdrb.com
Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
'They do understand the responsibility they have': Louisville's snow team ready to respond to storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Soon, the snow plows will be out on the streets in the metro. Public Works spokesperson Sal Melendez said they have been busy getting their equipment ready; once the storm starts moving in, they'll start putting down salt and calcium chloride, which helps melt any snow or ice.
One woman’s fight with the land bank could reopen pathways to generational wealth in west Louisville
Mary Hall's push to reclaim her family's land is inspiring change and raising important questions about how Louisville officials have “retained, seized and confiscated” properties in Black communities over the past 50 years.
AAA offers tips on how you can prepare your car for winter travel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 100 million people are expected to drive to a holiday destination this year, according to AAA. If you plan to hit the road, AAA recommends getting your car ready now. Lynda Lambert, a spokesperson with AAA East Central, offered these tips. Check your car's...
wdrb.com
Signature beam installed at BlueOval SK battery plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A signed beam was installed Monday at the BlueOval SK battery plant in Glendale, Kentucky. The $5.8 billion electric vehicle battery park by Ford Motor Co. and its Korean partner, SK Group, is being built just off Interstate 65 in Hardin County. On Dec. 5, more...
wdrb.com
Kentuckiana water companies offer tips to prevent pipes from freezing as temperatures drop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Water companies in Louisville and southern Indiana are sharing tips to prevent your pipes from freezing, as temperatures drop later this week. Officials at Louisville Water said they get calls every year about internal water lines freezing or bursting during the winter months. The amount of...
wdrb.com
Fire officials in Louisville urge caution ahead of bitter cold weather headed our way
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bitter cold weather is in the forecast for Louisville, Kentucky and southern Indiana at the end of the week, and local experts are urging caution to avoid serious fire hazards. Louisville Fire & Rescue says that people need to pay attention to household items and appliances...
Louisville Fire Department urging safety during winter season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the winter season and colder weather are upon us, the Louisville Fire Department said they are seeing a rise in calls. In December, there have been two major apartment fires. The National Fire Protection Association said more home fires occur during the winter than any...
Kentucky adds 16th 'Baby Box' at Louisville fire station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 16th Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated Tuesday in honor of a Louisville firefighter and her daughter. The box is located at Louisville Fire Department’s Engine 16 on South Sixth Street. Baby boxes allow mothers to safely surrender their infants and remain anonymous.
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
Wave 3
Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville Police officer urging mindful social media posting after weekend rumor caused alarm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media can be a tool for law enforcement. But, at other times, it can cause chaos for them to clean up. It's a place where gossip can spread, and recent rumors online caused such a panic, a Jeffersonville Police officer made a post of his own, calling for people to be more mindful of what they post.
Fraudsters targeting seniors, vulnerable populations seeking info on Social Security cost-of-living adjustment set for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Social Security Administration is warning the public to be on the lookout for scammers this holiday season. They say be aware of “Caller ID, texts or documents sent by email” as fraudsters are calling to verify information about the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for those who receive benefits.
Louisville country club sued after kids exposed to 'excessive' chlorine levels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of parents are suing the Glen Oaks Country Club after they say their children were exposed to poisonous chemicals in the pool earlier this year. The lawsuit says the "Children under 6" swim team was practicing in late-May of this year and after about 15 minutes in the water, the suit claims kids started "coughing and foaming at the mouth."
'Momentum keeps building': Denton Floyd to develop three properties in south Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — On Wednesday, the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission (RDC) chose a company to lead the development for the next part of the town's new downtown area. RDC selected Denton Floyd Real Estate Group to develop three properties in south Clarksville. The properties being developed will be a small part of the 24-acre Marathon property, officials say, which was bought by Clarksville in 2020.
wdrb.com
Parent of JCPS student suing principal with history of abuse complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is suing her son's principal, who has a history of abuse complaints against him. "I don't understand how he was put in charge of a school," said Kelley Hatchell. Inside Hartstern Elementary School, Hatchell said her son was abused by principal Duan Wright.
wdrb.com
Kentucky matching program provides nearly $15 million to help employees with child care costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky program is set to use $15 million to help employers in the state offer their workers money for child care. The main goal of the program is to get more people back to work. "We've got a real chance here, and we need to...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1