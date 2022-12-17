ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Signature beam installed at BlueOval SK battery plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A signed beam was installed Monday at the BlueOval SK battery plant in Glendale, Kentucky. The $5.8 billion electric vehicle battery park by Ford Motor Co. and its Korean partner, SK Group, is being built just off Interstate 65 in Hardin County. On Dec. 5, more...
GLENDALE, KY
Kentucky adds 16th 'Baby Box' at Louisville fire station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 16th Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated Tuesday in honor of a Louisville firefighter and her daughter. The box is located at Louisville Fire Department’s Engine 16 on South Sixth Street. Baby boxes allow mothers to safely surrender their infants and remain anonymous.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
PARK CITY, KY
Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville country club sued after kids exposed to 'excessive' chlorine levels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of parents are suing the Glen Oaks Country Club after they say their children were exposed to poisonous chemicals in the pool earlier this year. The lawsuit says the "Children under 6" swim team was practicing in late-May of this year and after about 15 minutes in the water, the suit claims kids started "coughing and foaming at the mouth."
LOUISVILLE, KY
'Momentum keeps building': Denton Floyd to develop three properties in south Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — On Wednesday, the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission (RDC) chose a company to lead the development for the next part of the town's new downtown area. RDC selected Denton Floyd Real Estate Group to develop three properties in south Clarksville. The properties being developed will be a small part of the 24-acre Marathon property, officials say, which was bought by Clarksville in 2020.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
