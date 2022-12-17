Long Island is a pitching-rich region, and right now there is nobody that possesses more talent and current pedigree than Josh Knoth. This spring, he won the Carl Yastrzemski Award, given to the top player in Suffolk County. Since then, he has appeared in the Area Code Games, East Coast Pro, the PG All-American Game, Baseball Factory All-American Game and the MLB/USA All-American Game.

PATCHOGUE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO