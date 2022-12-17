ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Columbus neighbors hold prayer vigils for kidnapped baby boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Communities across Columbus now holding prayer vigils for the safe return of a five-month-old boy who was kidnaped from the Short North Monday night. "Whether it's north, east, west, south, we are all part of a community," said Meagan Thomas, after attending a prayer vigil for Kayson Thomas, Wednesday afternoon at the Linden Community Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Tracing the Amber Alert minute-by-minute after abduction of twins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was around 11:41 Monday night that the first call came in from Columbus Police to Ohio State Highway Patrol Communications Center about a potential amber alert, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. ABC6/FOX28 was told that the call was routed here to their watch desk.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Columbus gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a deadly gas station shooting in the Hilltop has been arrested. David Johnson III was booked for murder at the Franklin County Jail. Police said he is connected to the shooting death of 21-year-old father-to-be Andrew Combs. Johnson was out of jail...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police hope tips will help solve 2020 homicide of 15-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for tips to help solve the 2020 homicide of a 15-year-old boy killed in north Columbus. Officers found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor, 15, shot in the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020. Medics took him to a hospital where he later died.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

18-year-old killed, 1 injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a west Columbus shooting Monday night. Police were called to the area of West Broad Street and Wilson Road around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Henrick Lopez, 18, was found unresponsive...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot, killed after allegedly firing at police in Marion County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot and killed after firing at police in La Rue, Ohio, the police chief and sheriff said. Officers with the Marion County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home related to a drug investigation. Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald...
MARION COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police ask for help identifying theft suspects

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released surveillance photos of two people wanted for theft from a retail store. In a release, police said the pair used shopping bags to hide clothing they stole. The man then distracted the greeter while the woman left with the stolen merchandise. The crime happened back on Aug. 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot in east Columbus gas station parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot at a gas station parking lot in east Columbus Monday morning. Police were called to Turkey Hill, located along East Broad Street, around 5:39 a.m. after being flagged down about a 30-year-old man who had been shot. Officers said the man...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man struck, killed by car in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers are investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed in east Columbus Sunday. The accident happened along East Livingston Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Police say a woman was driving west on East Livingston Avenue at Bairsford Drive in a 2023...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Reynoldsburg bar

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Reynoldsburg bar over the weekend. The Reynoldsburg Division of Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Putters Pub along East Livingston Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 17. Police said Talando...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio AMBER Alert: Detectives checking hotels, motels, trailer parks in Dayton area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that multiple agencies have been searching hotels, motels and trailer parks around the Dayton area, particularly around Interstates 70 and 75, looking for kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson and 5-month-old Kason Thomas. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said Jackson faces two...
DAYTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

No injuries in early Tuesday morning Hilltop fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire in the Hilltop early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a house fire located along South Eureka Avenue around 1 a.m. According to investigators, it's too early to determine the cause of the fire. Everyone was able to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus military parents get surprise of their lives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus military family's Christmas wish came true in a way they never thought possible. There were many moving parts, but everything went off without a hitch. "I'm excited, nervous; I guess we'll see," said Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts as he was getting ready to...
COLUMBUS, OH

