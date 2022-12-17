Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus neighbors hold prayer vigils for kidnapped baby boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Communities across Columbus now holding prayer vigils for the safe return of a five-month-old boy who was kidnaped from the Short North Monday night. "Whether it's north, east, west, south, we are all part of a community," said Meagan Thomas, after attending a prayer vigil for Kayson Thomas, Wednesday afternoon at the Linden Community Center.
myfox28columbus.com
Tracing the Amber Alert minute-by-minute after abduction of twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was around 11:41 Monday night that the first call came in from Columbus Police to Ohio State Highway Patrol Communications Center about a potential amber alert, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. ABC6/FOX28 was told that the call was routed here to their watch desk.
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a deadly gas station shooting in the Hilltop has been arrested. David Johnson III was booked for murder at the Franklin County Jail. Police said he is connected to the shooting death of 21-year-old father-to-be Andrew Combs. Johnson was out of jail...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police hope tips will help solve 2020 homicide of 15-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for tips to help solve the 2020 homicide of a 15-year-old boy killed in north Columbus. Officers found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor, 15, shot in the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020. Medics took him to a hospital where he later died.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio AMBER Alert: What caused the communication lapse among police brass?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officials said during a news conference Tuesday that issuing an AMBER Alert was a top priority. Many people across the state, however, did not get that alert until several hours after police said the Thomass twins had been abducted. Police said first reports of...
myfox28columbus.com
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
myfox28columbus.com
18-year-old killed, 1 injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a west Columbus shooting Monday night. Police were called to the area of West Broad Street and Wilson Road around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Henrick Lopez, 18, was found unresponsive...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot, killed after allegedly firing at police in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot and killed after firing at police in La Rue, Ohio, the police chief and sheriff said. Officers with the Marion County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home related to a drug investigation. Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald...
myfox28columbus.com
Police ask for help identifying theft suspects
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released surveillance photos of two people wanted for theft from a retail store. In a release, police said the pair used shopping bags to hide clothing they stole. The man then distracted the greeter while the woman left with the stolen merchandise. The crime happened back on Aug. 1.
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot in east Columbus gas station parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot at a gas station parking lot in east Columbus Monday morning. Police were called to Turkey Hill, located along East Broad Street, around 5:39 a.m. after being flagged down about a 30-year-old man who had been shot. Officers said the man...
myfox28columbus.com
Person shot in leg amid argument at southeast Columbus fast-food restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg during an argument at a fast-food restaurant. A sergeant with Columbus police's public information office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon inside a Wendy's in the 4300 block of Refugee Road. Police...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police investigate 2nd gas station shooting in less than a week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus police officers investigate a second shooting at a city gas station in less than a week, a safety and security expert warns people to be aware of their surroundings while at the pumps. "When we pull into the gas pump, we want to...
myfox28columbus.com
Man struck, killed by car in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers are investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed in east Columbus Sunday. The accident happened along East Livingston Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Police say a woman was driving west on East Livingston Avenue at Bairsford Drive in a 2023...
myfox28columbus.com
Police release surveillance photos of 3 people connected to deadly gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police on Monday released surveillance photos of three young men "connected to" the deadly shooting that took place last week inside a gas station. Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Combs intervened during the attempted robbery of his friend inside the Sunoco station in the 2700 block of...
myfox28columbus.com
Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
myfox28columbus.com
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Reynoldsburg bar
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Reynoldsburg bar over the weekend. The Reynoldsburg Division of Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Putters Pub along East Livingston Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 17. Police said Talando...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio AMBER Alert: Detectives checking hotels, motels, trailer parks in Dayton area
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that multiple agencies have been searching hotels, motels and trailer parks around the Dayton area, particularly around Interstates 70 and 75, looking for kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson and 5-month-old Kason Thomas. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said Jackson faces two...
myfox28columbus.com
No injuries in early Tuesday morning Hilltop fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire in the Hilltop early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a house fire located along South Eureka Avenue around 1 a.m. According to investigators, it's too early to determine the cause of the fire. Everyone was able to...
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus military parents get surprise of their lives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus military family's Christmas wish came true in a way they never thought possible. There were many moving parts, but everything went off without a hitch. "I'm excited, nervous; I guess we'll see," said Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts as he was getting ready to...
Comments / 0