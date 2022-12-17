ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Thinking It Through ?
5d ago

Republicans supported our military members until they discovered that they don’t support republicans planned dictatorship and from then on they no longer did and will do anything to cripple them. Republicans only care about staying in power and could care less about the American people.

16
Margaret Johnson McCullough
4d ago

Republicans are trying to fix a problem that does not exist. call your representative and tell them how you feel

8
Vance Lunn
4d ago

We're not going to disenfranchise anyone. We'll help anyone who is having trouble voting get what they need to vote, but we are not going to weaken election integrity so the Democrats, or the Republicans for that matter, can cheat.

3
myfox28columbus.com

Bipartisan elections official agree: Ohio doesn't need photo ID for voting

As Gov. Mike DeWine ruminates whether to sign or veto a GOP-pushed bill to mandate government-issued photo IDs for Ohio voters, more questions are emerging about key arguments used to justify the major change. The Ohio Association of Election Officials -- made up of an equal number of Democrats and...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Democratic incumbent holds seat after Ohio House recount

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Richard Brown is headed back to the Ohio House next year after automatic recount results released Monday upheld his razor-thin margin of victory in the fall election. Brown’s win over Republican Ronald Beach IV, of Obetz, makes the tiniest of dents in the veto-proof supermajority with which Republicans were projected […]
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio closer to creating office to monitor potential federal overreach

(The Center Square) – Ohio is one step away from having a dedicated office to monitor a presidential administration for potential abuse or overreach. New legislation recently passed by the General Assembly that waits on a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine would create the Tenth Amendment Center with the office of the Ohio Solicitor General. The idea, according to Attorney General Dave Yost, would be to help insure government power remains checked. ...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

You will no longer be able to get the Callery Pear in Ohio

Callery Pear sales are coming to an END. As of January 7th, 2023, Callery Pear, Pyrus calleryana and its cultivars will no longer be able to be bought or sold in Ohio. This is the end of the 5 year grace period set forth by the Ohio Department of Agriculture from January 7th, 2018.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
COLUMBUS, OH
tobaccoreporter.com

Ohio Governor Expected to Veto ‘No Flavor Bans’ Bill

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating vaping and other tobacco products. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored vaping and...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution

Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board denies second solar project

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board denied Kingwood Solar’s application to construct a 175 megawatt solar farm in Greene County, citing overwhelming local opposition to the project. The solar facility, developed by Texas-based Vesper Energy, would have covered 1,500 acres in Cedarville, Miami and Xenia townships. The...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
truthaboutpetfood.com

New Ohio Law Small Step In The Right Direction

Ohio Senate Bill 164 has taken a stance that no other state has done. Ohio has specifically prohibited bodies of dead cats and dogs from being processed as pet food ingredients. On December 14, 2022 the state of Ohio passed “Goddard’s Law”, Senate Bill 164 which states (bold added):...
OHIO STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.

HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio

Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio's governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls' sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Health leaders address respiratory viruses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health leaders are scheduled to hold a media briefing regarding respiratory viruses Wednesday morning. Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Joe Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth, to discuss respiratory viruses ahead of the holiday weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residentsPhoto bySergei Starostin/ Pexels. As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents could receive payment of $4,000.
OHIO STATE

