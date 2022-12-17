Read full article on original website
Thinking It Through ?
5d ago
Republicans supported our military members until they discovered that they don’t support republicans planned dictatorship and from then on they no longer did and will do anything to cripple them. Republicans only care about staying in power and could care less about the American people.
Margaret Johnson McCullough
4d ago
Republicans are trying to fix a problem that does not exist. call your representative and tell them how you feel
Vance Lunn
4d ago
We're not going to disenfranchise anyone. We'll help anyone who is having trouble voting get what they need to vote, but we are not going to weaken election integrity so the Democrats, or the Republicans for that matter, can cheat.
myfox28columbus.com
Bipartisan elections official agree: Ohio doesn't need photo ID for voting
As Gov. Mike DeWine ruminates whether to sign or veto a GOP-pushed bill to mandate government-issued photo IDs for Ohio voters, more questions are emerging about key arguments used to justify the major change. The Ohio Association of Election Officials -- made up of an equal number of Democrats and...
Democratic incumbent holds seat after Ohio House recount
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Richard Brown is headed back to the Ohio House next year after automatic recount results released Monday upheld his razor-thin margin of victory in the fall election. Brown’s win over Republican Ronald Beach IV, of Obetz, makes the tiniest of dents in the veto-proof supermajority with which Republicans were projected […]
Ohio closer to creating office to monitor potential federal overreach
(The Center Square) – Ohio is one step away from having a dedicated office to monitor a presidential administration for potential abuse or overreach. New legislation recently passed by the General Assembly that waits on a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine would create the Tenth Amendment Center with the office of the Ohio Solicitor General. The idea, according to Attorney General Dave Yost, would be to help insure government power remains checked. ...
iheart.com
You will no longer be able to get the Callery Pear in Ohio
Callery Pear sales are coming to an END. As of January 7th, 2023, Callery Pear, Pyrus calleryana and its cultivars will no longer be able to be bought or sold in Ohio. This is the end of the 5 year grace period set forth by the Ohio Department of Agriculture from January 7th, 2018.
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
tobaccoreporter.com
Ohio Governor Expected to Veto ‘No Flavor Bans’ Bill
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating vaping and other tobacco products. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored vaping and...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution
Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board denies second solar project
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board denied Kingwood Solar’s application to construct a 175 megawatt solar farm in Greene County, citing overwhelming local opposition to the project. The solar facility, developed by Texas-based Vesper Energy, would have covered 1,500 acres in Cedarville, Miami and Xenia townships. The...
truthaboutpetfood.com
New Ohio Law Small Step In The Right Direction
Ohio Senate Bill 164 has taken a stance that no other state has done. Ohio has specifically prohibited bodies of dead cats and dogs from being processed as pet food ingredients. On December 14, 2022 the state of Ohio passed “Goddard’s Law”, Senate Bill 164 which states (bold added):...
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.
HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio
Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
WCPO
'I regret that deeply': Ohio attorney general revisits comments on 10-year-old girl's abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's attorney general says he laments the pain that ensued after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. In a year-end interview last week with The...
Citing Medicaid costs, DeWine calls for an end to Public Health Emergency
Declaring that “we have returned to life as normal,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined Republican governors calling on Biden to let the federally declared Public Health Emergency for COVID expire in April.
CBS News
Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio's governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls' sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
Cleveland Jewish News
In Ohio, ‘zoombombing’ a religious service can now net jail time, thanks to advocacy by Jewish groups
(JTA) — In its closing session, Ohio’s legislature passed a law imposing penalties of up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for “zoom-bombing” religious services, a practice that antisemites have used to intimidate Jews. The law, “Increasing Penalties for Disturbing a Religious Service,”...
What the Ohio measles outbreak tells us about childhood vaccines: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Forty million kids in the United States missed a measles vaccine last year, according to the CDC. The disease can cause severe complications , including pneumonia, brain damage and death, and the vaccine is nearly 100% effective.
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
myfox28columbus.com
Health leaders address respiratory viruses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health leaders are scheduled to hold a media briefing regarding respiratory viruses Wednesday morning. Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Joe Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth, to discuss respiratory viruses ahead of the holiday weekend.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residentsPhoto bySergei Starostin/ Pexels. As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents could receive payment of $4,000.
Residents Of This Ohio City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
