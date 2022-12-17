Five people shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday.

At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr.

According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately owned vehicle and is in critical condition.

Police say the suspect(s) were in a white Infiniti.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.