Five people shot in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday.
At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr.
According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately owned vehicle and is in critical condition.
Police say the suspect(s) were in a white Infiniti.
If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 11