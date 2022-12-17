Jerry Dudley, Utilities Director – 843-665-3236 or jdudley@cityofflorence.com. FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence is issuing a Boil Water Advisory for Florence water customers located in the 300-1400 Blocks of Alligator Road, James Turner Road, Country Creek Drive, Edenwood Drive, Briargate Drive, Greenfield Drive, Woodstream Drive, White Pond Road, and within the Dogwood Cove Subdivision, Pleasant Valley Subdivision, Wild Bird Run Subdivision, Orion Hills Subdivision and the Millwood Run Subdivision. A contractor damaged a twelve-inch water main, which has caused a disruption of service to water customers in this area. City staff are presently on-site to complete the repair to restore water to all impacted customers. The attached provided map shows the affected areas highlighted in blue.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO