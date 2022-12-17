Read full article on original website
wpde.com
HTC donates $5,000 for holiday initiative to help Horry County families in need
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of a holiday initiative, HTC donated $5,000 to Churches Assisting People (CAP) to help provide Christmas to local families in need. In November, HTC pledged to donate $5 per new HTC TV Max subscription through Dec. 19. The drive combined with HTC employee donations resulted in the $5,000, according to a release.
WIS-TV
SC renters with damage from Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA assistance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students, renters and homeowners in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties whose homes and property were damaged during Hurricane Ian may qualify for individual assistance through FEMA. Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial grant is for a one- or two-month period and can...
wpde.com
Carolina Forest Goodwill evacuated as crews put out fire, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Carolina Forest Goodwill was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a fire. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:09 p.m. to the 2000 block of Oakheart Road for a reported commercial structure fire. Photos of the scene show a ladder going up...
wpde.com
Horry County resident displays holiday light show synced to music
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County resident is making Christmas extra special for neighbors and those passing by this year. David Maxwell has been setting up his holiday light display since early November but has been planning it all year long. Some of it was made by...
wpde.com
First Chipotle opening in Conway area on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over!. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening its first Conway location on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a release. The restaurant, located at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, will offer complimentary Chipotle Goods merch to the first five guests in line.
abcnews4.com
1 week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in South Carolina
(WPDE) — Individuals in Horry and Georgetown counties who lost their jobs or have been unable to work as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have one week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 28 and benefits are available from Oct. 2, 2022,...
6 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 501 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The three-vehicle crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the Conway area, officials said. The SCDOT traffic map shows the crash near Myrtle Ridge Drive. Drivers were asked to […]
wpde.com
Tips to keep your energy bill from spiking as temps plummet in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jack Frost may be nipping at your nose this holiday weekend as temperatures along the Grand Strand drop dramatically, and the frigid weather will most likely make many want to turn up their heat. In Horry County, the average electric bill is around $130...
wpde.com
Clemson professor wins state award for environmental work in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Dr. James Frederick, professor and agricultural science specialist with Clemson University, is the recipient of the 2022 South Carolina Environmental Awareness Award. Frederick is a professor in the Clemson University Dept. of Plant and Environmental Sciences, where he serves as the agricultural sciences curriculum specialist.
WMBF
Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
Woman missing in Florence found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who was missing in Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
wpde.com
Woman with medical issues missing in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing Florence woman with medical issues. Kayla Brazell, 37, was reported missing by a family member and may be in danger, according to the Florence Police Dept. Brazell is 5'01" and weighs around 205 pounds, police said. She was last...
wpde.com
Community Christmas Dinner: Volunteers prepare 22,000 pounds of chicken for Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 34th annual Community Christmas Dinner is Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Volunteers are busy preparing close to 34,000 pounds of food. There are over 22,000 pounds of chicken alone, which is enough to feed 14,000 people. It takes hundreds of volunteers to pull off...
cityofflorence.com
Boil Water Advisory December 21 2022
Jerry Dudley, Utilities Director – 843-665-3236 or jdudley@cityofflorence.com. FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence is issuing a Boil Water Advisory for Florence water customers located in the 300-1400 Blocks of Alligator Road, James Turner Road, Country Creek Drive, Edenwood Drive, Briargate Drive, Greenfield Drive, Woodstream Drive, White Pond Road, and within the Dogwood Cove Subdivision, Pleasant Valley Subdivision, Wild Bird Run Subdivision, Orion Hills Subdivision and the Millwood Run Subdivision. A contractor damaged a twelve-inch water main, which has caused a disruption of service to water customers in this area. City staff are presently on-site to complete the repair to restore water to all impacted customers. The attached provided map shows the affected areas highlighted in blue.
wpde.com
11 long-time Florence shelter animals get a Christmas miracle
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It was a Christmas miracle for 11 shelter animals out of Florence over the weekend. The Florence Area Humane Society said "pawsengers" were flown to Long Trail Canine Rescue in Vermont for a heart-warming rescue. Amelia Air Santa pilots helped five dogs and six...
wpde.com
2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
wpde.com
Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges
(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
wpde.com
Warming centers set to open in Pee Dee during cold Christmas weather
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some locations across the Pee Dee are opening warming shelters ahead of the freezing temperatures coming to the area. The City of Darlington will open a shelter at the AW Stanley Gym located at 107 Gary Street. They will be open starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday.
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
WMBF
Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were on the scene of an investigation in the Socastee area Sunday evening. The Horry County Police Department said the active investigation shut down Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive. The department later stated that officers responded “out of an abundance of...
