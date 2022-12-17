ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, SC

WMBF

Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Woman missing in Florence found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who was missing in Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

3 cars, home struck by bullets in Scotland County: Deputies

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday close to Main Street in the Laurel Hill community of Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Dover said three cars and a home were...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Homeless man struck, killed in Conway-area crash: Coroner

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A homeless man has been identified after he was hit and killed in the Conway area last week. Michael Zavatsky, 61, died as a result of being struck by a vehicle on Highway 701 near Hairnook Road on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A 2002 Toyota...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Police, coroner investigating homicide in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that he responded to a deadly shooting Sunday night on Brunson Street in Florence. von Lutcken said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Florence Police Dept. said they heard shooting coming from the area around...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Victim identified after deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A victim has been identified after being located by officers in a vacant lot Sunday night. Marcus Antonio Ellis, 29, of Florence was the victim of a deadly shooting in the 700 block of North Brunson Street, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Man charged with arson after Darlington County house fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been charged after a house fire in Hartsville in September. Kelly Russell Gee, 39, of Lugoff was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree arson, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a structure fire on Sept. 28 in the...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six people were hurt after a multi-car crash on Highway 501, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck involved three vehicles in the area of Middle Ridge Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. The six people hurt were taken to the hospital....
HORRY COUNTY, SC

