MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing 12-year-old boy with autism, who ran away after he stabbed and cut three people around 3 a.m. Monday will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) in Columbia for the time being, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO