wpde.com
Missing 12-year-old Marlboro Co. boy involved in stabbing will remain in custody: Deputies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing 12-year-old boy with autism, who ran away after he stabbed and cut three people around 3 a.m. Monday will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) in Columbia for the time being, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
WMBF
Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
Sumter, Clarendon County Sheriff's Offices provide update on murder investigation
SUMTER, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office held a joint press conference. 22-year-year-old Sumter resident Jason Tyrell Ford had been arrested in the death of Mae Edith Burgess. "We got that monster off the street," Sgt. Contrell Watson...
abccolumbia.com
Arrest made in Clarendon Co. murder investigation, Sumter attempted murder
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deptuies with the Sumter and Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Offices announced an arrest Wednesday in a joint murder/attempted murder investigation. According to investigators, on December 14th Sumter Co. deputies responded to a shots fired call on Old Camden Rd. There, deputies say they found a man...
wpde.com
Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
Woman missing in Florence found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who was missing in Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
wpde.com
3 cars, home struck by bullets in Scotland County: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday close to Main Street in the Laurel Hill community of Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Dover said three cars and a home were...
Bicyclist hit, killed by SUV in Dillon County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:05 p.m. on Highway 301 N. near W. County Club Road about three miles north of Dillon, SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller said. The 2002 […]
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
wpde.com
Missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy involved in stabbing found near home: Officials
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing 12-year-old boy with autism, who ran away after he stabbed and cut three people around 3 a.m. Monday in the area of Craig's Circle in Bennettsville has been found near his home, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
wpde.com
Homeless man struck, killed in Conway-area crash: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A homeless man has been identified after he was hit and killed in the Conway area last week. Michael Zavatsky, 61, died as a result of being struck by a vehicle on Highway 701 near Hairnook Road on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A 2002 Toyota...
wpde.com
Police, coroner investigating homicide in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that he responded to a deadly shooting Sunday night on Brunson Street in Florence. von Lutcken said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Florence Police Dept. said they heard shooting coming from the area around...
wpde.com
Victim identified after deadly shooting in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A victim has been identified after being located by officers in a vacant lot Sunday night. Marcus Antonio Ellis, 29, of Florence was the victim of a deadly shooting in the 700 block of North Brunson Street, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
wpde.com
Man charged with arson after Darlington County house fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been charged after a house fire in Hartsville in September. Kelly Russell Gee, 39, of Lugoff was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree arson, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a structure fire on Sept. 28 in the...
Rockingham man charged by Laurinburg PD with murder of S.C. victim
LAURINBURG — A Richmond County man is accused of killing a Marlboro County man in Scotland County. According to Capt. Chris Young of the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired with someone being shot at a home on First Street in Laurinburg around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
wpde.com
Man out on bond for murder arrested after $9M cocaine bust in Florence Co.: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office found about 118 pounds of cocaine and a large amount of cash during a traffic stop Monday. Deputies stopped the car after they saw it speeding and headed north on I-95. The search resulted in them finding 54 kilos...
nbc16.com
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan holds home intruder at gunpoint at his South Carolina home
KERSHAW, S.C. (WCIV) — WWE wrestler "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan thanked the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department for finishing the job after he caught a home intruder holding him at gunpoint until deputies arrived. Duggan said a man climbed over his home's fence in South Carolina and ran through the yard...
WMBF
HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six people were hurt after a multi-car crash on Highway 501, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck involved three vehicles in the area of Middle Ridge Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. The six people hurt were taken to the hospital....
Darlington County deputies investigate after altercation at Lamar basketball game
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An altercation at a Lamar basketball game is under investigation, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Tuesday in the Lamar area, the sheriff’s office said. Major David Young of the sheriff’s office said more details would be provided once the investigation is over and if an […]
