Suspect with stolen Christmas decorations arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is looking for people who had their holiday decorations stolen from their front yard after arresting a suspect Tuesday night. The police department said it arrested a suspect who had multiple stolen inflatable Christmas decorations. The decorations were recovered but the police department...
Woman followed on Highway 65 post goes viral
In a recent viral Facebook post, Emma Elkins shared her experience of getting harassed and followed down Highway 65 toward Roseville by two men in a truck. The post was made by Elkins on Nov. 30 and received more than 3,000 shares and 600 reactions online. In the post, Elkins...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Criminal threats, possession in prison, robbery
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 12. Felix Villa Rodriguez, 57, was arrested at 7:22 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 11800 block of...
Mail Theft Arrest in Sutter County
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 23 year-old Yuba City man for alleged mail theft among other charges. According to a social media post from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Shorey observed the driver of a 2005 Lexus taking mail from mailboxes along Richland Rd in Yuba City.
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
Woman, 69, arrested after calling 911 to report a homicide in Placer County
A 69-year-old woman who called authorities to report a homicide has been arrested in connection with the killing, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at a home on the 5000 block of Polaris Way in Foresthill just before midnight on Sunday where they found a man shot to death.
Sheriff: Man killed in Foresthill, 69-year-old arrested
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Monday they are investigating a man's death in Foresthill as a homicide. Late Sunday night deputies responded to a report of a homicide in the 5000 block of Polaris Way. They found a man dead inside the home. "I have...
Chico police identify a way to help officers return stolen catalytic converters to owners
CHICO, Calif. - As catalytic converter thefts are on the rise, the Chico Police Department has identified a way to prevent these crimes. Police suggest that car owners engrave an owner-applied number or, preferably, the vehicle identification number. An OAN can be any series of numbers or letters, but it...
Chico woman arrested after pursuit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A Chico woman was arrested after officers attempted to pull her over in Paradise and she sped off on Sunday, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they attempted to pull a driver who was speeding over near Clark Road and Elliott Road. When the officer...
Nearly 90 grams of fentanyl seized in Placer County
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies and detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl after conducting a traffic stop on a wanted suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 8, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been associated with a wanted subject in Antelope. The […]
Multiple collisions on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova hospitalizes 2
RANCHO CORDOVA — Two people were hospitalized after a series of crashes on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said six vehicles were involved in three separate crashes in the same area that happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just west of Mather Field Road.All lanes have reopened as of 11:20 p.m.The two people hospitalized suffered injuries described as moderate. A third person was injured but was treated and released at the scene.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
City of Oroville names Bill LaGrone as next police chief
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville named Bill LaGrone the city’s next Chief of Police. LaGrone served as city administrator and interim police chief for the past year. He was also the director of public safety over the city’s fire and police departments before that. He will...
Man dies after shooting in Sacramento on Tuesday, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a man was shot in Del Paso Heights on Tuesday and died from his injuries. Police said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Haywood Street around 11:20 a.m. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment where...
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals
Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
At-risk man who walked away rescued in Magalia Monday night
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to the Magalia area Monday night to help find an at-risk man who walked away. Butte County SAR said the team of 18 volunteers responded to the area just after 6 p.m. to search for a person with special needs.
Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke."We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died. Officials are not saying whether the victim...
Children recieve bikes at BCSO Bike Giveaway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office hosted the 21st BCSO Bike Giveaway on Monday. The event was at the Butte County Sheriff’s Office in Oroville and returned for the first time since before the pandemic. Children in Butte County were identified to participate in the...
Roseville Uber driver attacked by six passengers
ROSEVILLE -- Police have opened an investigation after six passengers attacked an Uber driver on Dec. 17.Officers say that the assault took place at around 6:15 p.m. near Douglas Boulevard.All of the drivers took off from the scene, but fortunately, the driver was treated at the scene. Police provided no description of the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
½ pound of suspected meth found during Paradise traffic stop, man arrested
PARADISE, Calif. - A traffic stop in Paradise lead to officers discovering more than a half pound of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to the Paradise Police Department. Police said an officer pulled a vehicle with no front or rear license plates over in the 5800 block of Pentz...
Ballistic armor and firearms found in Folsom home, police say
(KTXL) — A man was arrested at a home in Folsom on Wednesday after officers from the Sacramento Police Department East Gang Enforcement Team followed up on a recent pursuit investigation, according to the Sacramento Police Department. When officers learned the identity of the suspect, they tracked him to a home in Folsom with assistance […]
