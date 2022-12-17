Read full article on original website
SFGate
No. 23 Oklahoma 95, Florida 79
FLORIDA (11-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 41.2, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Deans 7-17, Dut 1-1, Rickards 1-1, Rimdal 1-4, Warren 1-1, Perry 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Tat.Wyche 2, Warren 1) Turnovers: 22 (Deans 6, Rickards 4, Dut 3, Warren 3, Rimdal 2, Tal.Wyche...
SFGate
UTEP 75, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 62
Percentages: FG .396, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Woods 4-10, Horton 2-4, D.Powell 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Watson 1-3, Bettis 0-1, Elliott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Filmore). Turnovers: 14 (Woods 4, Robinson 3, Filmore 2, Horton 2, Watson 2, Bettis). Steals: 6 (Horton 3,...
SFGate
No. 22 Gonzaga 82, Montana 67
MONTANA (4-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 39.1, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Gfeller 3-8, Fatkin 1-4, Marxen 1-5, Konig 1-2, Stump 1-4, Huard 0-1, Bartsch 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Bartsch 1, Stump 1) Turnovers: 15 (Fatkin 3, Marxen 3, Konig 3, Gfeller 2, Burton-Oliver...
SFGate
LONG BEACH STATE 82, IDAHO 75
Percentages: FG .456, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Salih 5-12, T.Smith 1-2, Burris 1-3, R.Smith 1-6, Ford 0-1, Moffitt 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burris 2). Turnovers: 13 (Moffitt 4, R.Smith 4, T.Smith 3, Harge, Salih). Steals: 7 (I.Jones 2, Moffitt 2, R.Smith, Salih,...
SFGate
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 76, TULSA 64
Percentages: FG .411, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McWright 2-2, Pritchard 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-4, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1, Selebangue 0-1, Dalger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Betson 4, Dalger 3, Pritchard 3, Chukwu, Griffin). Steals: 4 (Chukwu, Gaston-Chapman, McWright,...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
SFGate
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120
Percentages: FG .500, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Walker IV 3-6, Bryant 2-2, Christie 2-2, Schroder 2-4, Beverley 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Nunn 0-1, James 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Beverley, Gabriel, Walker IV). Turnovers: 15 (Beverley 3, Bryant 2, Gabriel 2,...
SFGate
SAN FRANCISCO 97, NO. 25 ARIZONA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .279, FT .567. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Horne 2-7, Dev.Cambridge 1-3, Neal 1-3, Gaffney 1-5, Muhammad 0-2, Collins 0-3, Nunez 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 2, Dev.Cambridge 2, Washington 2, Gaffney, Neal, Nunez). Steals: 6 (Horne 3, Brennan, Dev.Cambridge,...
SFGate
L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105
Percentages: FG .402, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Ball 4-13, McDaniels 2-4, Bouknight 1-1, Washington 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Washington). Turnovers: 14 (Ball 7, Plumlee 3, Maledon, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Washington). Steals: 15 (Maledon 4, Oubre Jr....
SFGate
Vegas 5, Arizona 2
Second Period_1, Vegas, Miromanov 2 (Kessel, Karlsson), 3:27 (pp). 2, Arizona, Valimaki 2 (Fischer, Ritchie), 4:45. Third Period_3, Vegas, Stone 13 (Marchessault, Pietrangelo), 8:56 (pp). 4, Vegas, Carrier 10 (Stephenson, Stone), 9:50. 5, Arizona, Fischer 6 (Boyd, Schmaltz), 11:42. 6, Vegas, Stone 14 (Stephenson), 12:34 (sh). 7, Vegas, Amadio 2 (Smith, Hague), 17:19.
