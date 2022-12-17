A Silver Alert is in effect Tuesday for a 94-year-old woman who was reported missing after last being seen at her home in San Juan Capistrano. Shirley “Jean” Airth was last seen leaving her home on foot at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday in the 32000 block of Via Buena, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert Monday on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO