Car Consumed by Flames Following Crash Alongside 91 Freeway
A sedan crashed while exiting the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Wednesday, injuring the driver and causing the vehicle to catch fire. The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on the McKinley Street exit ramp from the eastbound 91, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the driver...
CHP: Speed Contributed to Fatal 3-Car Crash in Silverado
A 71-year-old man was speeding when he failed to negotiate a bend on Santiago Canyon Road and crashed into two other cars in a deadly collision, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday. Robert Joseph Nicoletti of Rancho Santa Margarita was driving south about 3:40 p.m. Friday at a “high rate...
Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
Pair Killed When Sports Car Plows into Tree in Corona
A driver and his passenger were killed when the sports car they were in slammed into a tree near downtown Corona, authorities said Monday. Austin Hornung, 25, and Robert Dissmore, 22, both of Corona, were fatally injured shortly after midnight Saturday on East Ontario Avenue, near Magnolia Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department.
Multi-Vehicle Wreck in Winchester Injures One, Prompts Lane Closures
One person was injured Tuesday in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 79 in Winchester that caused a complete closure of the corridor. The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway, south of Domenigoni Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear...
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was not reported to authorities...
Fumes Prompt Hazmat Response, Evacuations in Temecula Business District
Fumes seeping from underground prompted a hazardous materials response Tuesday in Temecula, where a commercial building was evacuated and part of a street cordoned off until authorities could sort out the origin of the substance. The hazmat emergency occurred about 11:45 a.m. in the 28700 block of Via Montezuma, near...
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Long Beach Crash
A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash with a pickup in Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway near Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. Details of the crash were not available as the...
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Sought
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Felon Charged with Evading, Theft After Chase in Nuevo
A probationer accused of leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit in Nuevo with a stolen motorcycle loaded into the rear of his pickup truck, then fleeing into hills near Lake Perris where he surrendered, was charged Tuesday with felony evading and other offenses. Armando Reyes Gonzalez, 32, of Moreno...
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
Corona Man Charged with Robbery Spree in OC
A 27-year-old Corona man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of eight armed robberies and two attempted robberies during a spree of holdups in Orange County in November. George Arizon is charged with a count of interference with commerce by robbery and a count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Arizon is expected to make his first appearance in federal court in Santa Ana on Thursday.
Suspect in San Jacinto Bank Robbery Arrested
A 22-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in San Jacinto Tuesday was arrested. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 10:48 a.m. to the Bank of Hemet branch in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue regarding a bank robbery, Sgt. Matt Posson said.
Man Struck, Killed While Riding His Scooter on SJ Street
A 35-year-old man riding a scooter was struck and killed on a San Jacinto street in a collision with an SUV, authorities said Monday. Arthur St. Clair of Norco was fatally injured about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on South San Jacinto Avenue, near Midway Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Woman Last Seen in San Juan Capistrano
A Silver Alert is in effect Tuesday for a 94-year-old woman who was reported missing after last being seen at her home in San Juan Capistrano. Shirley “Jean” Airth was last seen leaving her home on foot at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday in the 32000 block of Via Buena, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert Monday on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Homeless Man Allegedly Tries Breaking Into Fire Engine Outside MoVal Store
A homeless man with a knife allegedly tried to break into a Riverside County Fire Department engine parked outside a Moreno Valley grocery store Monday, prompting firefighters to request help from sheriff’s deputies before the suspect fled. The attempted break-in was reported at 11:15 in the parking lot of...
Man Found Dead in Long Beach, Police Seek Suspect
A man was found dead Tuesday alongside a Long Beach street, but it remained unclear exactly how the person died. Police and fire officials responded at 5:13 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard on a report of an injured person, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Accused Driver in Fatal Santa Ana Drive-By Shooting Due in Court
A woman accused of being behind the wheel in a deadly drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander in Santa Ana is due to be arraigned Tuesday, while her alleged accomplice will go to court early next month on a murder charge. Brooke Victoria De La Cruz , 24, of Orange,...
Firefighter Injured Battling Fire in Montebello Restaurant
A firefighter was injured Monday battling a fire at a restaurant in Monterey Park. The fire was reported about 8:40 a.m. in the 700 block of South Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which assisted Monterey Park firefighters sent to the scene. According to KTLA5, the...
Riverside Firefighters Battle Blaze in Pallet Yard
Riverside firefighters worked to put out flames at a pallet yard and protect a nearby building, authorities said Monday. The fire was reported at 9:36 p.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of View Park Court, according to Battalion Chief Mike Allen. A first-alarm structure assignment and two additional engine companies...
