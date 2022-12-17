Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Richardson, in First Act as LB Mayor, Moves for Homeless State of Emergency
In his first official act as mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson moved forward Wednesday on a plan to declare a citywide state of emergency on homelessness — mirroring the first step of his fellow newly elected mayor, Karen Bass of Los Angeles. Richardson, who was inaugurated Tuesday night...
mynewsla.com
Karen Bass Launches Program Seeking to Alter LA’s Approach to Encampments
In what her office described as a “fundamental change” to Los Angeles’ approach to addressing encampments on city streets, Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive Wednesday launching a program that seeks to proactively bring unhoused residents indoors and prevent encampments from returning. The program, called the...
mynewsla.com
Judge Approves $2.8 Million Settlement Against Rowland Unified
A judge has approved a $2.8 million settlement of a lawsuit brought against the Rowland Unified School District on behalf of a girl who alleged she was molested by her second grade teacher. Lawyers for plaintiff Jane Doe J.C., now 12 years old, filed court papers on Nov. 4 with...
mynewsla.com
Skid Row Infrastructure Project Gets $47.5 Million in State Funding
A bicycle connectivity and pedestrian safety program in Skid Row will benefit from $47.5 million in funding from a state grant, City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n announced Wednesday. The funding is the largest infrastructure grant ever for Skid Row, according to de LeÃ³n’s office. The...
mynewsla.com
Attorneys for Mark Ridley-Thomas Formally File Suit Settlement Notice
Attorneys for suspended City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Board of Supervisors — have formally filed court papers confirming a resolution of his lawsuit against the city and City Controller Ron Galperin over the suspension of his pay and benefits.
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports 6,800 New COVID-19 Cases
Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases Monday covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared the fatality numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to that rise in hospital patients infected with the virus.
mynewsla.com
County Receives Grant To Continue Water Distribution to Mobile Home Park
Riverside County was awarded an $888,930 grant by the State Water Resources Control Board to continue distributing clean bottled water to residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park through the end of 2023, Supervisor Manuel Perez announced Wednesday. Residents of the mobile home park told Perez at a community meeting...
mynewsla.com
Port of LA to Fund 22 Zero-Emission Trucks Through $6M in Grants
The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
mynewsla.com
Prosecutors: West Covina Resident Targeted In `Swatting’ Scheme
Two men were charged with participating in a “swatting” spree that gained access to a dozen Ring home security door cameras nationwide — including one in West Covina — and placed bogus emergency phone calls designed to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
mynewsla.com
B-2 Stealth Bomber Will Miss Rose Parade, but B-1s Ready to Step In
Spectators at the upcoming Rose Parade won’t be getting a glimpse of the B-2 stealth bomber this year. A flyover by the impressive bomber has opened the floral procession along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena in recent years. But officials at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri said they have...
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Plead Guilty to Welfare Fraud in OC
A man and woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to welfare fraud in Orange County amounting to more than $141,000. Roy Taylor, 47, and Manar Mansser, 35, were placed on one year of informal probation and sentenced to 90 days in jail, but a sentencing date for a year from now was set and they do not have to begin serving the time behind bars until March 24.
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Accused of Distributing Fentanyl via the Mail
A 37-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl out of his Hemet apartment, sending packets of the substance via U.S. mail, was in federal custody Monday. Ignacio Alcala was arrested last week following an investigation involving the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and U.S. Postal Service. Alcala was federally charged with...
mynewsla.com
Harvey Weinstein Convicted of LA-Area Rape, Acquitted of Another
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday of raping a woman in the Los Angeles area in 2013, but jurors acquitted him of a felony charge involving a second alleged victim and were unable to reach verdicts on a lesser charge involving that woman along with charges relating to two other women.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Antisemitic Vandalism in BH; Latest L.A.-Area Hate Episode
A Texas man was in custody Monday for allegedly vandalizing and carving a Nazi symbol into the base of a large Menorah in Beverly Hills on the first night of Hanukkah. It was the latest in a string of recent antisemitic episodes in the Los Angeles area. Eric Brian King,...
mynewsla.com
Cold Weather Alert Updated for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With overnight temperatures dropping significantly in parts of the Southland this week, health officials Monday updated a cold weather alert that had been issued over the weekend for parts of the county. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert now is in effect Monday through Friday...
mynewsla.com
Man With Autism Reported Missing in Palmdale is Found
A man with autism who went missing in Palmdale has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, had last been seen at about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday morning, the...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish House Fire in South Los Angeles 13 Minutes
A fire at a one-story house in South Los Angeles was extinguished in 13 minutes by 32 firefighters Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 9:37 p.m. and firefighters responded to 1341 W. 84th St., near Normandie Avenue, where they quickly contained the flames, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Fumes Prompt Hazmat Response, Evacuations in Temecula Business District
Fumes seeping from underground prompted a hazardous materials response Tuesday in Temecula, where a commercial building was evacuated and part of a street cordoned off until authorities could sort out the origin of the substance. The hazmat emergency occurred about 11:45 a.m. in the 28700 block of Via Montezuma, near...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Venice Shooting of Two Tourists in Arrested in West Virginia
A man wanted in a July shooting in Venice that left two tourists from the United Kingdom seriously injured was arrested in West Virginia Monday. Los Angeles Police Department detectives learned Friday Brandon Manyo Dixon was possibly hiding in West Virginia, police said. Detectives coordinated with a U.S. Marshals Service...
mynewsla.com
Corona Man Charged with Robbery Spree in OC
A 27-year-old Corona man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of eight armed robberies and two attempted robberies during a spree of holdups in Orange County in November. George Arizon is charged with a count of interference with commerce by robbery and a count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Arizon is expected to make his first appearance in federal court in Santa Ana on Thursday.
