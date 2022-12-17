Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases Monday covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared the fatality numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to that rise in hospital patients infected with the virus.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO