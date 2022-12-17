Vacation or staycation? It's the big question for many planning last second holiday trips

Read full article on original website
Bubble Bath Car Wash spreads Christmasmas cheer, delivering 3,000 holiday cards to seniors
SAN ANTONIO – The Bubble Bath Car Wash and Meals on Wheels have partnered together for their third annual holiday card drive. They distributed about 3,000 handwritten cards, along with hot meals to seniors and adults living with disabilities. The partnership was created back in 2020 and it continues...
New menu at Signature Restaurant inside the La Cantera Resort & Spa
Enjoy delicious dishes with a European influence in a warm, charming spot. Chef John Carpenter from Signature at the La Cantera Resort & Spa tells us about the new signature hour menu. Signature Restaurant at La Cantera Resort & Spa. 16401 La Cantera Parkway. Facebook: @SignatureSanAntonio. Instagram: @signaturesanantonio.
Santa Claus surprises hundreds of shelter pets with warm Christmas meal
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 dogs and cats at the San Antonio Humane Society enjoyed a warm holiday meal Tuesday morning. This is the seventh year that Pawderosa Ranch organizes this paw-some holiday feast to bring some extra joy to shelter pets this holiday season. Staff members, volunteers,...
HARD FREEZE WATCH: Arctic cold front will blast across San Antonio
Hard Freeze Watch Thursday Evening to Saturday Morning. Wind Chill Watch Thursday Evening to Friday Morning for the entire area. Mostly cloudy today turning partly sunny and will actually feel nice in the afternoon with a light breeze and highs in the upper 50s. It will also be a great day to get all your cold weather preps done around the house before the Arctic cold front arrives.
Memorial service honors 165 homeless who died this year in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - While the homeless population in San Antonio has remained stable in recent years, the need for support services skyrockets when temperatures plummet. Tonight is a particularly sad occasion for everyone involved in the homeless community. As the city hosts the 16th annual Homeless Persons Memorial at 7...
SAWS gives tips on how to prepare for the cold weather this week
SAN ANTONIO - As cold weather moves in this week, San Antonio Water System is reminding customers of ways to prepare. With freezing temperatures expected across the region, faucets and water pipes should be protected so they don't burst. Foam insulation can be found in hardware stores, but pipes can...
Temperatures are dropping quickly. Here's what to watch out for health wise
SAN ANTONIO — The artic blast is bringing more than just frigid air as scientists said they have proof the drop in temperatures can make us more susceptible to getting sick. The first day of winter is living up to its name and temperatures are only expected to get colder throughout the week.
EXTREMELY COLD! Powerful arctic cold front arrives early Thursday afternoon
SAN ANTONIO - Hard Freeze Warning Thursday 6pm to Saturday Noon. Wind Chill Warning Thursday Evening to Friday Morning for entire area. Wind Advisory Thursday Noon to midnight. Skies have turned partly sunny, allowing temperatures to climb into the 50s but it took a little longer to get there. High...
Trained volunteers are helping BCSO catch criminals this holiday season
Especially during the holiday season, shopping center parking lots can be a huge target for criminals. But a group of volunteers wants to make sure your car and valuables stay safe. They're members of the Cellular on Patrol program, or C.O.P, which is run through the Bexar County Sheriff's Office...
San Antonio man accused of hitting aunt in face with shovel during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt and striking her with a shovel, according to records. On July 5, 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow for an assault in progress. Deputies say Jesse Maldonado...
La Vernia, South San, Clemens, and Holy Cross players get their All-Star game jersey's
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Clemens' Jameer Dudley, Travion Smith, and Evan Tapp, HolyCross' Rudy Rodriguez, South San's Joseph Salinas, and La Vernia's Barrett Eddlemon as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
Reward offered for tips on suspect in fatal 2009 shooting of local teen
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help finding the person who murdered a local teen. On December 19, 2009, Paul Deleon, 17, was shot and killed at the intersection of Fair Avenue and New Braunfels. According to investigators, someone in a white Nissan Frontier pickup shot at the car DeLeon...
$5K reward offered for murder suspect who stabbed San Antonio woman to death
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding the suspect(s) for the murder of Maria Gabrielle Rodriguez. According to police, the murder occurred December 22, 2016, near the 2500 block of Jackson Keller at approximately 4:00 p.m. During the time of the incident, officers arrived on...
Medical examiner releases new report spotlighting a rise in homicides and suicides
The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office released a new report of deaths in San Antonio. Officials have now released their report from 2021, spotlighting a rise in homicides, suicides, and accidents here at home. According to the report, homicides increased by 19 percent from 2020 to 2021. Suicides went up...
GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
Several displaced after Monday morning apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment building on the Northeast Side of the city. It happened around 12:30 a.m. along Wurzbach near Rittiman Rd. Fire officials said several units were heavily damaged and several people were displaced. Arson investigators...
Man pulls knife on ex-girlfriend during argument over a work luncheon, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio man is behind bars for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife during an argument over her attending a work luncheon. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 as police say, Tommy Garcia, 25,...
Man not wearing seatbelt ejected, killed after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe
Police say a 64-year-old driver was killed after losing control of his 1930's-model Ford coupe in a construction zone in Boerne Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10, just past the Hwy 46 overpass. Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying on the side of the interstate bleeding from his head.
Police need your help looking for missing 13-year-old boy
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Jordan Kendal Cole was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie with plaid shorts and white socks. He weighs 145 pounds and is 5’4”. He has brown eyes and black hair. He also has...
Young woman killed after being ejected from vehicle during 'horrific' rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person is dead after a rollover accident along the 151-ramp heading westbound from Loop 410. Officials were called to the scene Wednesday at approximately 2:35 a.m. for a rollover crash. The woman identified as Sabrina Lynn Garcia was ejected from her car after rolling...
