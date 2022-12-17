Read full article on original website
Public Occurrences 12.21.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:48 p.m. Monday - Frank Jesus Porraz, 24, of 543 Clinic Court, Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor dealing marijuana/hashish, salvia. Bond: $5,250. • 2:13 p.m. Monday - Tyler Scott Foreman, 33, Elkhart, arrested for felony failure to...
Elkhart man accused of leading Goshen Police on pursuit, causing two crashes
GOSHEN, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly causing two crashes while leading Goshen Police officers on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 2:07 p.m., officers were notified of a reckless driver headed north in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. According to...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5:27 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 100 block West Van Buren Street, Leesburg. Jeffrey J. Miller reported burglary. Two firearms were stolen. Value: $1,200. 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 1500 block North Fox Farm Road, Warsaw. Tyler L. Fox...
Braxton Chase McGuire
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Bremen woman arrested for OWI, possession of controlled substance after crashing mail carrier vehicle into tree
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen woman was taken into custody on Tuesday after police say she was found to be impaired and in possession of a controlled substance after she crashed a mail carrier vehicle into a tree. Police responded to the crash around 2:45 p.m. on Nutmeg Trail...
Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbia City man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Goshen on Monday night. Officers tried to pull a vehicle over at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m., but police say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Travis King, refused to stop.
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching in Niles earlier this year that was caught on camera. **WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**. It happened on April 14 just outside of the Methodist Church...
Person killed in crash in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department. Just before 1 p.m., officers with Logansport Police Department were sent to the area of US 35 and 18th Street on reports of a crash involving a semi and a passenger car. That’s on the south side of Logansport.
Evelyn M. Sechrist
BOURBON – Evelyn M. Long Sechrist, age 99, of Plymouth, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home of Plymouth. Evelyn was born on Sept. 11, 1923, in Warsaw, to Ernest and Ethel Watkins Unruh. She was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Warsaw High School in 1943. She married Daniel Long, and he preceded her in death on July 12, 1985. She then married Wilbur Sechrist on April 27, 1991, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 2006. She was a very active member of Mt. Tabor Church of God in Etna Green. She was a homemaker and enjoyed mowing the yard, gardening, being outside and animals.
10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Emergency crews were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North. According to Kankakee Twp. Fire Chief Chip Winters, the scene was cleared just before 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Victims in apparent double overdose identified
LAKEVILLE — The two people found dead from a suspected drug overdose have been identified. St. Joseph County Police were called, during the overnight hours of Monday morning, Dec. 19, to an area at the corner of Oak and Stanton roads south of Lakeville where they found Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton dead inside a vehicle.
Indiana man charged with the murder of girlfriend’s infant
AKRON, Ind. (WISH) — A Northern Indiana man is charged with the murder of his girlfriend’s infant, according to court papers. Darren Corbett, 32, is charged with one count of murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. At...
Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas
COLUMBIA CITY – Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas, 91, formerly of Kimmell, died peacefully at 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw, where she was a resident for the past five years. Born on Aug. 14, 1931, in Swan Township, Noble County, she was the first...
RFP Issued For Shovel-Ready Site In Downtown Warsaw
The Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) on Tuesday announced the issuance of a request for proposals (RFP) to redevelop a shovel-ready, two-acre site located at 302 W. Market St., Warsaw. The location was formerly home to Owen’s Supermarket and pre-development activities have been completed to deliver a build-ready site, according...
Kosciusko County Solid Waste Plans To Sell Syracuse Property
The Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District is planning to sell the property where the Syracuse recycling drop-off site is located. During a meeting Tuesday, Recycling Depot Director Tom Ganser and Board President Brad Jackson said the district has received purchase offers for the 0.46 acre of land the Syracuse site is on. This announcement comes after the district voted in November to close all of its outdoor recycling drop-off stations.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident
A Rochester woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday, December 16 on U.S. 6 east of the west junction of State Road 106. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Bremen Police, Bremen Fire and EMS, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the scene where an investigation found that 21-year-old Makaila Caudill of Rochester was traveling east on U.S. 6 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway.
Robber Ordered Pizza Delivered Before Arrest
(Michigan City, IN) - A New Buffalo man suspected of a recent bank robbery ordered a pizza while in hiding and paid for the tab with money from the heist. Those are among the new details alleged in the case against Ryan James. James, 43, is charged in LaPorte Superior...
Passenger hospitalized following two-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Redfield Street on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigations showed that one vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Redfield Street at the time of the crash, and his vehicle contained a 63-year-old female passenger from Mishawaka.
Elkhart prepares for winter storm
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details on how Elkhart is preparing for this major winter storm. City leaders held a news conference Wednesday to outline their plan for clearing roads and staying safe in dangerous temperatures. They’ve already started getting ready for the snowfall by sending their pretreatment trucks to areas...
