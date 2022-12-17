Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Sally Wagner
Sally Wagner, 89, formerly of Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Braxton Chase McGuire
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Patricia ‘Patti’ Joan Paris
Patricia “Patti” Joan Paris, 75, Warsaw, died at 11:58 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Lewistown, Ill., to Maurine Bowden and Delbert A. Ruberg. She married George “Tim” Frank Paris on July 30, 1966. Patti’s life will...
Times-Union Newspaper
Joshaua ‘Josh’ David May
Joshaua “Josh” David May, of Warsaw, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the age of 50. He was born on Nov. 21, 1972, in Goshen, to Gene and Carol May. Josh was married to Lorrie Brookins in 1996. Though the marriage did not last, they remained friends. Josh enjoyed making music, working on cars and watching NASCAR races. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Times-Union Newspaper
Patricia J. Paris
Patricia J. Paris, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Miller Sunset Pavilion Holiday Hours Set
WINONA LAKE - The holiday hours for the Miller Sunset Pavilion have been announced. They are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25-26; 8 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27-30; noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 31; and closed Jan. 1-2.
Times-Union Newspaper
Christopher Doty
SYRACUSE – Christopher Doty, 30, Syracuse, died Dec. 20, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Owen Chapel of Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 12.22.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:40 p.m. Tuesday - Gvonte Jarayl Green, 20, of 1607 Maye St., Warsaw, arrested on a warrant. No bond set. • 3:25 p.m. Tuesday - Eduardo Alonzo Duenas, 22, of 2326 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Habitat For Humanity ReSale Outlet Announces Holiday Hours
The Habitat for Humanity ReSale Outlet in Warsaw will be operating under different hours for the upcoming holidays. Inclement weather may affect these hours of operation, so check the outlet’s Facebook page to stay up to date. The ReSale Outlet will be open the following days:. Thursday, Dec. 22...
Times-Union Newspaper
Winona Lake Hopes To Eventually Make Utility Billing Paperless
WINONA LAKE - By 2024, Winona Lake Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Renier would like to see utility billing be as paperless as possible. At the Winona Lake Town Council meeting Tuesday, Town Manager Craig Allebach reminded everyone that the town’s stormwater rate will go up to $9 at the first of the year.
Times-Union Newspaper
North Webster Council Hears From Chamber About Improving Town
NORTH WEBSTER – Representatives from the North Webster-Tippecanoe Chamber of Commerce approached the North Webster Town Council Tuesday about working together to improve the town. Emily Shipley, president of the Chamber, said if leaders don’t start working together, there won’t be a town. In 2010, 1,146 people resided in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County Solid Waste Plans To Sell Syracuse Property
The Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District is planning to sell the property where the Syracuse recycling drop-off site is located. During a meeting Tuesday, Recycling Depot Director Tom Ganser and Board President Brad Jackson said the district has received purchase offers for the 0.46 acre of land the Syracuse site is on. This announcement comes after the district voted in November to close all of its outdoor recycling drop-off stations.
Times-Union Newspaper
2023 Syracuse Appointments Approved By Council
SYRACUSE - On Tuesday, the Syracuse Town Council approved appointments to boards and commissions for 2023. Those included Jim Layne as police chief (one-year term), Randy Cox and Cory Mast to the Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals (four-year term), Matt Goodnight to the Kosciusko Area Planning Commission (four-year term), Jeff Goralczyk and new member David Rosenberry to Redevelopment Commission (one-year term).
Times-Union Newspaper
Manchester VP Receives Distinguished Service Award
NORTH MANCHESTER - Melanie Harmon, vice president for advancement at Manchester University, was awarded the Michael Ziemianski Distinguished Service Award recipient at the CASE District V Conference. The annual award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) recognizes advancement professionals who have given outstanding service to their...
Times-Union Newspaper
RFP Issued For Shovel-Ready Site In Downtown Warsaw
The Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) on Tuesday announced the issuance of a request for proposals (RFP) to redevelop a shovel-ready, two-acre site located at 302 W. Market St., Warsaw. The location was formerly home to Owen’s Supermarket and pre-development activities have been completed to deliver a build-ready site, according...
Times-Union Newspaper
Commissioners OK Cybersecurity Efforts
Cybersecurity and security were the focus of three items County Systems Administrator Bob Momeyer presented to the Kosciusko County Commissioners Tuesday. “Two of them are related to continual cybersecurity enhancements the county is making, and then the third one is for a renewal of a service contract,” he said.
Times-Union Newspaper
WCS Names Tracy Horrell As New Assistant Superintendent
Warsaw Community Schools selected Tracy Horrell as the assistant superintendent of secondary education. He takes over the position from Dr. David Robertson, who resigned. He graduated from Anderson University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical Education and Health. He went on to earn his master's degree from Indiana Purdue University, Fort Wayne, in administrative leadership. In 2020, Horrell completed an Educational Specialist degree in District Leadership from Indiana State University, Terre Haute.
Times-Union Newspaper
Rural King Collecting Toys For The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree
The Salvation Army will assist families in need until Friday, Dec. 23. Requests are up this year, according to Envoy Ken Locke, administrator. “Our 34th Annual Angel Tree program has in increase in assistance compared to the last few years,” Locke said. “Our toy supply is low so Rural King has partnered with us to help.”
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko Co. 4-H Brings Hands-On STEM To The Community
Over the last week, Kosciusko County 4-H, a division of Purdue Extension, spent time at local schools and after school settings delivering STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) lessons to students. The 4-H Youth Development Educator for Kosciusko County, Andrew Ferrell, worked to secure a few partnerships in the community...
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Approves Year-End Ordinances
CLAYPOOL - The Claypool Town Council wrapped up 2022 with ordinances on next year's salaries and holidays at Tuesday night's meeting. For town employees, a 3% raise was approved. Town holidays remain the same as in years past. The Council approved a resolution for Clerk-Treasurer Pat Warner to make year-end...
Comments / 0