FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shane Christopher Evans
Shane Christopher Evans, 51, North Webster, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Shane was born to John C. and Patricia A. Bisig Evans on May 20, 1971. On March 22, 2001, Shane was married to Patricia A Clarke. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services is entrusted with his care. Visitation was...
Evelyn M. Sechrist
BOURBON – Evelyn M. Long Sechrist, age 99, of Plymouth, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home of Plymouth. Evelyn was born on Sept. 11, 1923, in Warsaw, to Ernest and Ethel Watkins Unruh. She was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Warsaw High School in 1943. She married Daniel Long, and he preceded her in death on July 12, 1985. She then married Wilbur Sechrist on April 27, 1991, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 2006. She was a very active member of Mt. Tabor Church of God in Etna Green. She was a homemaker and enjoyed mowing the yard, gardening, being outside and animals.
Sally Wagner
Sally Wagner, 89, formerly of Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Guy L. Alspaugh
Guy L. Alspaugh, longtime resident of Warsaw, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the age of 85. Born in Silver Lake on May 22, 1937, Guy was the son of Alvin and Lulu Grube Alspaugh. He was a 1955 graduate of Warsaw Community High School. After high school in 1956, he joined the United States Marine Corps. On Jan. 5, 1957, he was united in marriage to Nancy VandeWater in Auburn. The two have shared 65 years together.
Braxton Chase McGuire
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas
COLUMBIA CITY – Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas, 91, formerly of Kimmell, died peacefully at 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw, where she was a resident for the past five years. Born on Aug. 14, 1931, in Swan Township, Noble County, she was the first...
Patricia ‘Patti’ Joan Paris
Patricia “Patti” Joan Paris, 75, Warsaw, died at 11:58 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Lewistown, Ill., to Maurine Bowden and Delbert A. Ruberg. She married George “Tim” Frank Paris on July 30, 1966. Patti’s life will...
Joshaua ‘Josh’ David May
Joshaua “Josh” David May, of Warsaw, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the age of 50. He was born on Nov. 21, 1972, in Goshen, to Gene and Carol May. Josh was married to Lorrie Brookins in 1996. Though the marriage did not last, they remained friends. Josh enjoyed making music, working on cars and watching NASCAR races. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Christopher Doty
SYRACUSE – Christopher Doty, 30, Syracuse, died Dec. 20, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Owen Chapel of Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Rickie ‘Rick’ Wireman Sr.
Rickie “Rick” Wireman Sr., 62, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in The New Meadows, Warsaw. Rick was born Oct. 7, 1962, in Paintsville, Ky., to Donald Eugene and Ruth Shepherd Wireman. A private graveside service will be held in the spring at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw. Memorial Donations...
Larry Mock
Larry Mock, 84, of Syracuse, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Larry was the son of the late Howard R. Mock and Hilda M. Harmon Mock. Larry was valedictorian of his Syracuse High School class in 1956. He furthered his education, while playing basketball, at Indiana Tech where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1959.
Patricia J. Paris
Patricia J. Paris, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Miller Sunset Pavilion Holiday Hours Set
WINONA LAKE - The holiday hours for the Miller Sunset Pavilion have been announced. They are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25-26; 8 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27-30; noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 31; and closed Jan. 1-2.
Public Occurrences 12.22.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:40 p.m. Tuesday - Gvonte Jarayl Green, 20, of 1607 Maye St., Warsaw, arrested on a warrant. No bond set. • 3:25 p.m. Tuesday - Eduardo Alonzo Duenas, 22, of 2326 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake,...
North Webster Council Hears From Chamber About Improving Town
NORTH WEBSTER – Representatives from the North Webster-Tippecanoe Chamber of Commerce approached the North Webster Town Council Tuesday about working together to improve the town. Emily Shipley, president of the Chamber, said if leaders don’t start working together, there won’t be a town. In 2010, 1,146 people resided in...
Manchester VP Receives Distinguished Service Award
NORTH MANCHESTER - Melanie Harmon, vice president for advancement at Manchester University, was awarded the Michael Ziemianski Distinguished Service Award recipient at the CASE District V Conference. The annual award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) recognizes advancement professionals who have given outstanding service to their...
WCS Names Tracy Horrell As New Assistant Superintendent
Warsaw Community Schools selected Tracy Horrell as the assistant superintendent of secondary education. He takes over the position from Dr. David Robertson, who resigned. He graduated from Anderson University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical Education and Health. He went on to earn his master's degree from Indiana Purdue University, Fort Wayne, in administrative leadership. In 2020, Horrell completed an Educational Specialist degree in District Leadership from Indiana State University, Terre Haute.
Kosciusko County Solid Waste Plans To Sell Syracuse Property
The Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District is planning to sell the property where the Syracuse recycling drop-off site is located. During a meeting Tuesday, Recycling Depot Director Tom Ganser and Board President Brad Jackson said the district has received purchase offers for the 0.46 acre of land the Syracuse site is on. This announcement comes after the district voted in November to close all of its outdoor recycling drop-off stations.
2023 Syracuse Appointments Approved By Council
SYRACUSE - On Tuesday, the Syracuse Town Council approved appointments to boards and commissions for 2023. Those included Jim Layne as police chief (one-year term), Randy Cox and Cory Mast to the Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals (four-year term), Matt Goodnight to the Kosciusko Area Planning Commission (four-year term), Jeff Goralczyk and new member David Rosenberry to Redevelopment Commission (one-year term).
Habitat For Humanity ReSale Outlet Announces Holiday Hours
The Habitat for Humanity ReSale Outlet in Warsaw will be operating under different hours for the upcoming holidays. Inclement weather may affect these hours of operation, so check the outlet’s Facebook page to stay up to date. The ReSale Outlet will be open the following days:. Thursday, Dec. 22...
