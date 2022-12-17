Read full article on original website
Sally Wagner
Sally Wagner, 89, formerly of Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Guy L. Alspaugh
Guy L. Alspaugh, longtime resident of Warsaw, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the age of 85. Born in Silver Lake on May 22, 1937, Guy was the son of Alvin and Lulu Grube Alspaugh. He was a 1955 graduate of Warsaw Community High School. After high school in 1956, he joined the United States Marine Corps. On Jan. 5, 1957, he was united in marriage to Nancy VandeWater in Auburn. The two have shared 65 years together.
Michelle Elizabeth Belleshire
Michelle Elizabeth Belleshire, of Warsaw, passed away quietly surrounded by her friends and family on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born in Tipton, on Feb. 10, 1945. Professionally, Michelle worked at Zimmer for 39 years before retiring. After she retired, she went back to...
Patricia ‘Patti’ Joan Paris
Patricia “Patti” Joan Paris, 75, Warsaw, died at 11:58 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Lewistown, Ill., to Maurine Bowden and Delbert A. Ruberg. She married George “Tim” Frank Paris on July 30, 1966. Patti’s life will...
Joshaua ‘Josh’ David May
Joshaua “Josh” David May, of Warsaw, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the age of 50. He was born on Nov. 21, 1972, in Goshen, to Gene and Carol May. Josh was married to Lorrie Brookins in 1996. Though the marriage did not last, they remained friends. Josh enjoyed making music, working on cars and watching NASCAR races. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Braxton Chase McGuire
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas
COLUMBIA CITY – Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas, 91, formerly of Kimmell, died peacefully at 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw, where she was a resident for the past five years. Born on Aug. 14, 1931, in Swan Township, Noble County, she was the first...
Larry Mock
Larry Mock, 84, of Syracuse, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Larry was the son of the late Howard R. Mock and Hilda M. Harmon Mock. Larry was valedictorian of his Syracuse High School class in 1956. He furthered his education, while playing basketball, at Indiana Tech where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1959.
Rickie ‘Rick’ Wireman Sr.
Rickie “Rick” Wireman Sr., 62, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in The New Meadows, Warsaw. Rick was born Oct. 7, 1962, in Paintsville, Ky., to Donald Eugene and Ruth Shepherd Wireman. A private graveside service will be held in the spring at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw. Memorial Donations...
Patricia J. Paris
Patricia J. Paris, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Christopher Doty
SYRACUSE – Christopher Doty, 30, Syracuse, died Dec. 20, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Owen Chapel of Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Miller Sunset Pavilion Holiday Hours Set
WINONA LAKE - The holiday hours for the Miller Sunset Pavilion have been announced. They are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25-26; 8 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27-30; noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 31; and closed Jan. 1-2.
Metzger Is Only Candidate For Clay Township Trustee
The only person who filed by Monday’s deadline for Clay Township trustee is a former police officer, Jacob Metzger. The position became open with the resignation of Republican Helen Brown, effective Dec. 31. A caucus will be held at the Claypool Lions Building at 6 p.m. Thursday and is required even with only one candidate filing.
Habitat For Humanity ReSale Outlet Announces Holiday Hours
The Habitat for Humanity ReSale Outlet in Warsaw will be operating under different hours for the upcoming holidays. Inclement weather may affect these hours of operation, so check the outlet’s Facebook page to stay up to date. The ReSale Outlet will be open the following days:. Thursday, Dec. 22...
Public Occurrences 12.22.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:40 p.m. Tuesday - Gvonte Jarayl Green, 20, of 1607 Maye St., Warsaw, arrested on a warrant. No bond set. • 3:25 p.m. Tuesday - Eduardo Alonzo Duenas, 22, of 2326 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake,...
WCS Names Tracy Horrell As New Assistant Superintendent
Warsaw Community Schools selected Tracy Horrell as the assistant superintendent of secondary education. He takes over the position from Dr. David Robertson, who resigned. He graduated from Anderson University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical Education and Health. He went on to earn his master's degree from Indiana Purdue University, Fort Wayne, in administrative leadership. In 2020, Horrell completed an Educational Specialist degree in District Leadership from Indiana State University, Terre Haute.
Manchester VP Receives Distinguished Service Award
NORTH MANCHESTER - Melanie Harmon, vice president for advancement at Manchester University, was awarded the Michael Ziemianski Distinguished Service Award recipient at the CASE District V Conference. The annual award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) recognizes advancement professionals who have given outstanding service to their...
Kosciusko Co. 4-H Brings Hands-On STEM To The Community
Over the last week, Kosciusko County 4-H, a division of Purdue Extension, spent time at local schools and after school settings delivering STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) lessons to students. The 4-H Youth Development Educator for Kosciusko County, Andrew Ferrell, worked to secure a few partnerships in the community...
Ivy Tech Names Deb Pitzer New Dean
FORT WAYNE – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has selected Deb Pitzer as the dean of the School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Sciences. Along with leading and overseeing faculty and programs, she’s hoping to set new standards and create a culture of appreciation for all employees and students, according to a news release from Ivy Tech.
Grace College Student’s 5-Part Investigative Series Published
WINONA LAKE — When Micaela Eberly, a journalism and French double major at Grace College, was given her senior capstone assignment to write an investigative journalism piece related to the local area, she began brainstorming a way to incorporate her passion for the French language. After some research and...
