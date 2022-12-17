Joshaua “Josh” David May, of Warsaw, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the age of 50. He was born on Nov. 21, 1972, in Goshen, to Gene and Carol May. Josh was married to Lorrie Brookins in 1996. Though the marriage did not last, they remained friends. Josh enjoyed making music, working on cars and watching NASCAR races. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

