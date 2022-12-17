BOURBON – Evelyn M. Long Sechrist, age 99, of Plymouth, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home of Plymouth. Evelyn was born on Sept. 11, 1923, in Warsaw, to Ernest and Ethel Watkins Unruh. She was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Warsaw High School in 1943. She married Daniel Long, and he preceded her in death on July 12, 1985. She then married Wilbur Sechrist on April 27, 1991, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 2006. She was a very active member of Mt. Tabor Church of God in Etna Green. She was a homemaker and enjoyed mowing the yard, gardening, being outside and animals.

PLYMOUTH, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO