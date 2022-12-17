NORTH WEBSTER — Jon and Jill Blackwood, owners of JB’s Furniture in Warsaw, were honored as the North Webster Tippecanoe Township Chamber’s December Member Of The Month. Since 1991, the Blackwoods have been going the extra mile building customer’s trust in service and quality products. The 36,000 showroom in Warsaw has a variety of products for the home. With free in-home design and decorating services, JB’s has a helpful staff that encourages questions and customers to sit, recline, and relax.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO