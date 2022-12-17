Read full article on original website
Guy Alspaugh — UPDATED
Guy L. Alspaugh, 85, longtime resident of Warsaw, died surrounded by his family Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Born May 22, 1937, in Silver Lake, Guy was the son of Alvin and Lulu Alspaugh (Grube). He was a 1955 graduate of Warsaw Community High School. After high school, in 1956, he joined the United States Marine Corps. On Jan. 5, 1957, he was united in marriage to Nancy VandeWater in Auburn. The two have shared 65 years together.
John Michael Green
John Michael Green, 65, Lagro, died at 2:03 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Majestic Care in New Haven. He was born March 28, 1957. He is survived by two children, Jerry Green and Jessica Green, both of New Haven; two grandchildren; and brother and sisters, Tim Green, Rochester, Shelly (Larry) Owen, Peru, Marie Green, Lagro and Linda (Kerry) Steele, Wabash.
Deborah Lynn Jackson Strong
Deborah Lynn Jackson Strong, 69, died Nov. 22, 2022, at home. She was born Aug. 6, 1953. She is survived by her only son, Willie D. (Marin Celine) Strong; and sister, Kathy (Kenneth Allen) Jackson Allen, Colorado. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Dilley
Patricia A. (DeRose) Dilley, 78, Fort Wayne, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 23, 1944. Pat married Clarence L. Dilley on June 18, 1966. Pat is survived by her husband of 56 years, Clarence Dilley; two daughters, Lee Ann (Larry) Thompson...
Joshaua May — UPDATED
Joshaua “Josh” David May, 50, Warsaw, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. He was born Nov. 21, 1972. Josh was married to Lorrie Brookins in 1996. Though the marriage did not last, they remained friends. Josh is survived by his mother, Carol May; brothers,...
Michael Eugene Moore
Michael Eugene “Mike” Moore, 74, Wabash, died at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at The Waters of Wabash East. He was born Sept. 15, 1948. He married Goldie Spears on Aug. 27, 1966. He is survived by his wife, Goldie Moore, Wabash; three children, Barbara (Troy) Andritsch,...
James Allen Eppelmann
James Allen Eppelmann, 56, Columbia City, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his residence in Columbia City. He was born March 6, 1966. Surviving are his two sons, James and Lucas Eppelmann; his father and stepmother, Nikolai (Sharron) Eppelmann, Defiance, Ohio; siblings, Nikolai “Tom” (Dot) Eppelmann, Warsaw, Theresa (William) Fruit, Parker City and Michelle (Jon) Studebaker, Larwill; and several stepsiblings and adopted siblings.
Winona Lake Hears About K-County First Initiative
WINONA LAKE — Government entities around Kosciusko County have been learning about a new appreciation initiative for first responders, and it was Winona Lake’s turn to hear about it on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Suzie Light and Alex Hall presented on K-County First at the Winona Lake Town Council...
KEYS Grant Deadline Is Jan. 15
WARSAW — Kosciusko Endowment Youth Services is accepting grant applications for educational programs and projects impacting students in Kosciusko County. The upcoming application deadline is at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15. KEYS is a youth philanthropy program of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. It is comprised of 20 students who...
New Business In Warsaw Offers Golfing Simulators
WARSAW — Tuesday was the first day The Golf Club of Warsaw, 318 Enterprise Drive, Warsaw, was open. It was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Owner Thad Wallin said there are three golf simulators that use state-of-the-art technology. Each simulator has four high-speed cameras...
Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw Names New Dean
FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has selected Deb Pitzer as the dean of the school of manufacturing, engineering and applied sciences. Along with leading and overseeing faculty and programs, she’s hoping to set new standards and create a culture of appreciation for all employees and students.
Sally Wagner — PENDING
Sally Wagner, 89, formerly of Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Michelle Belleshire — UPDATED
Michelle Elizabeth Belleshire, 77, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was born Feb. 10, 1945. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Michelle.
Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas
Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas, 91, formerly of Kimmell, died peacefully at 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. She was born Aug. 14, 1931. On April 21, 1951, she married Keith John Earnhart. He preceded her in death. On Jan. 6, 1996, she married William “Bill” Thomas. He preceded her in death.
Whitko Students Tour Red Star
LARWILL — The Whitko Career Academy’s welding and precision machining programs recently toured Red Star Contract Manufacturing, Larwill. The tours were coordinated by the WCA and Molding Supervisor Katee Feesby and began with a welcome and presentation of Red Star’s products by General Manager Kevin Bell. Feesby...
JB Furniture Honored As NWTT Chamber Member Of The Month
NORTH WEBSTER — Jon and Jill Blackwood, owners of JB’s Furniture in Warsaw, were honored as the North Webster Tippecanoe Township Chamber’s December Member Of The Month. Since 1991, the Blackwoods have been going the extra mile building customer’s trust in service and quality products. The 36,000 showroom in Warsaw has a variety of products for the home. With free in-home design and decorating services, JB’s has a helpful staff that encourages questions and customers to sit, recline, and relax.
Denise T. Miley
Denise T. Miley, 54, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in her home in Plymouth. Denise was born March 6, 1968. She married Dennis Miley on July 14, 1999. Denise is survived by her husband, Dennis Miley, Plymouth; her daughter, Maryanne Russell, Central; her sons, Johnathon Russell, Tim (Natalie) Russell, Corydon, Dennis (Kelsey) Miley Jr., Plymouth, Patrick Miley (fiancé, Bryanna Hall), Plymouth and Austin Miley, Plymouth; her six grandchildren; and her sister, Dawn Cowart, Orlando, Fla.
Ray V. Reffitt
Ray V. Reffitt, 84, Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at home in Pierceton. He was born May 8, 1938, in Risner, Ky., the son of (the late) Jimmy and Lishie (Ousley) Reffitt. Ray graduated from high school in Martin, Ky., but lived the majority of his life in Kosciusko County. He retired as a machinist at DePuy in 2003 after 30 years with the company. Ray loved the time he spent with his family and friends; he enjoyed cooking and especially liked backyard cookouts.
Infant Edward Rebel Bradley Wolfe
Infant Edward Rebel Bradley Wolfe died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Edward was born Oct. 7, 2022. He is survived by his parents, TJ and Rachel Wolfe, Winamac; brothers, Malachi Wolfe, Ezekiel Wolfe, Theo Wolfe and Elijah Wolfe; grandparents, Ted and Karen (Shidler) Wolfe; and grandmother, Winona (Smith) Dyke. Arrangements have...
Rickie ‘Rick’ Wireman Sr.
Rickie “Rick” Wireman Sr., 62, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in The New Meadows, Warsaw. Rick was born Oct. 7, 1962. Rick is survived by his sister, Debbie Wireman, Warsaw, and his three grandchildren. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, is entrusted to the arrangements.
