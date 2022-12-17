Seminole County families pick up toys from Toys for Tots holiday campaign

SANFORD, Fla. — Friday was a very important day for thousands of local families.

Toys were collected through our Toys for Tots campaign at Channel 9′s studios.

These toys will help make sure children in need have a gift to open this holiday season.

So many people have struggled to keep up with their lives because the cost of everything has gone up.

Channel 9′s Q McCray spoke to some of the families who will benefit from our community’s generosity.

The moment that hundreds of families have been waiting for in Seminole County is the day that they pick up their Toys for Tots gift.

And the volunteers were ready to go.

This is what happens when Central Floridians come together to help those in need.

After weeks of collecting new unwrapped toys, it was time for the Marine Corps Reserve to give them out.

For years, Toys for Tots has used Seminole Towne Center as a distribution site.

The U-Haul trucks arrive full of gifts, volunteers set up the white tents and families get in line early.

It’s only a matter of time before the trunks are full of toys.

Elizabeth Rojas blames the economy for her financial hardships this holiday season.

Liz Rivas came to pick up gifts for her grandkids and couldn’t be more appreciative.

“One day at a time. One day at a time. We are blessed,” she said. “We have this and we are thankful for services like this that help my grandkids.”

All the families who showed up to the site on Friday had pre-registered.

