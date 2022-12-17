Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Their 11-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing And Both Parents Claim The Other One Has Her: Where Is Ta'Niyah Leonard?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBartow, FL
Lakeland decides to move forward with an innovative 'road diet' along Florida Street.EddyEvonAnonymousLakeland, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
4 Plant City Teens Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder In Drive-By Shooting Of Two
PLANT CITY, Fla. – Four Plant City teens have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a drive-by shooting left two wounded. On December 16, 2022, at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Plant City Police Department responded to a 911 call of a reported shooting
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
12-year-old Florida boy dies after accidentally shooting himself at sleepover, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy after he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a friend’s house. Officers responded to a residence on Starling Loop around 7 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting involving a juvenile.
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
Police: 10-year-old hit by car while riding bike in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy is being treated for minor injuries after a car hit him while he was riding his bike in St. Petersburg, police said. St. Pete police said it happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 52nd Avenue North and 17th Street North.
Tampa officer, good Samaritans help rescue grandmother, child from beneath car
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police and several good Samaritans sprang into action to rescue a woman and her great-grandchild after they were pinned under a car Sunday afternoon at a Tampa apartment complex, the Tampa Police Department said in a release. It happened in the parking lot of the...
Orange County man hospitalized after shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they found a man shot Saturday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at approximately 11:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of Silver Hills Drive. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from...
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A bicyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday evening in St. Petersburg. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 39th Street North. A 2006 Toyota Solara stopped at the stop sign before turning...
Lakeland PD investigate shooting death of 12-year-old boy
On Friday, December 16, the Lakeland Police Department (LPD) responded to a residence shooting involving a 12-year-old boy.
Manatee deputies searching for woman who walked away from care facility
Manatee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman who walked away from a care facility.
Dade City Man Killed In Crash While Exiting SR-56 In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 58-year-old Dade City man was killed in a crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Wesley Chapel. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-75 in the inside lane near Milepost 275 when he
Teens killed were not wearing seat belts at time of Pasco County crash
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A teen driver and another passenger in the car were killed when the driver lost control and left the roadway, Florida Highway Patrol reports. Florida troopers responded just after 12 a.m. to the scene of the crash on U.S. 41, south of Northwood Drive, in Pasco County.
WESH
Woman killed in Seminole County hit-and-run, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning. A pedestrian who'd been hit by a vehicle was found in the road on westbound State Road 436 around 5:46 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the woman, identified as Bridget Garrett,...
Driver dies in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Wesley Chapel
At least one person was killed in a wreck in the area of Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.
fox13news.com
Largo fire destroys father & son's belongings
A father and son in Largo said they feel lucky to be alive after a fire at their apartment Monday morning. Daniel and Thomas King had minor cuts and scrapes, and most of their belongings were destroyed.
Man starved, kept in ‘filthy’ conditions by caretaker, Pinellas Park police say
A Pinellas Park man was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a man he was supposed to be taking care of, according to police.
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
John Robertson, 48 of Mena was arrested by an officer with the Arkansas Drug Task Force on a Felony Failure to Appear Warrant. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 72 near Cherry Hill in reference to a welfare check. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 17...
Two Dead At Largo Mobile Home Park
LARGO, Fla. – The Largo Police Department is currently working on an active death investigation at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park, where two adults are deceased. “Largo Police are working to notify the next of kin, so the identities of the deceased are not available
Tampa man charged after infant dies in care, placed one-month-old in bathtub to ‘wake it up’
A man has been arrested following the death of a one-month-old baby.
WESH
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida
A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1