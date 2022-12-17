ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Woman killed in Seminole County hit-and-run, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning. A pedestrian who'd been hit by a vehicle was found in the road on westbound State Road 436 around 5:46 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the woman, identified as Bridget Garrett,...
Largo fire destroys father & son's belongings

A father and son in Largo said they feel lucky to be alive after a fire at their apartment Monday morning. Daniel and Thomas King had minor cuts and scrapes, and most of their belongings were destroyed.
Polk County Sheriff’s Log

John Robertson, 48 of Mena was arrested by an officer with the Arkansas Drug Task Force on a Felony Failure to Appear Warrant. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 72 near Cherry Hill in reference to a welfare check. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 17...
Two Dead At Largo Mobile Home Park

LARGO, Fla. – The Largo Police Department is currently working on an active death investigation at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park, where two adults are deceased. “Largo Police are working to notify the next of kin, so the identities of the deceased are not available
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida

A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
