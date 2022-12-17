Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
Kait 8
Governors call to end COVID-19 emergency
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Is the pandemic over? Has COVID-19 become as common as the flu? Is the nation still in a state of emergency?. Gov. Asa Hutchinson, with support from Sarah Huckabee Sanders and 24 other Republican governors requested that President Biden end the COVID-19 national health emergency.
Kait 8
Arkansas governor-elect announces additional senior staff appointments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As the start of her time in office draws closer, Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders has announced more appointments to her administration. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sanders said Alexa Henning would be joining her administration as Communications Director. According to a news release, Henning most...
Kait 8
Paragould man appointed to United Soybean Board
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been met with a big honor in the agriculture industry. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board congratulated Dustin Henson, as he was appointed to the United Soybean Board. According to a news release, Henson will represent Arkansas during a...
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers attempt to make daylight saving time permanent
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The days are shorter this time of year and it could become permanent. On Monday, Rep. Johnny Rye, R-District 54, filed HB 1039 to adopt daylight saving time after already attempting back in 2021. To learn more about the permanent time change visit the Arkansas...
Kait 8
It’s a wonderful time to help your neighbor
CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - This time of year, many people and communities struggle to stay warm but the whole state came together to help make a difference. Arkansas PBS and 47 libraries across the state have collected more than 2,500 sweaters in the 2022 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. The sweater drive took place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 30 as a tribute to Fred Rogers and the example he set to always be a good neighbor.
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Kait 8
Area preparing for significant snowfall
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow. The Arkansas and Missouri Department of Transportation crews and cities have treated roads in preparation for the winter precipitation. Area residents and businesses have been gearing up for the colder weather...
Kait 8
Southeast Mo. Food Bank receives BBB TORCH Award
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank won the Better Business Bureau TORCH Award for BBB serving the eastern and southern Missouri and Southern Illinois regions. According to a release from the food bank, the TORCH Awards honor businesses and charities “exemplifying high ethics in their treatment of...
Kait 8
Arkansas road crews prepare for an “arctic blast”
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Road crews in Arkansas spent the week preparing ahead of Thursday’s weather. Our content-sharing partner KHOG spoke with ARDOT about how this weather will affect traffic and what they are doing differently for this winter storm. “If you plan on leaving Thursday, for example, at...
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of New Mexico was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Kait 8
MDC reports three elk harvested during 2022 season
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested one bull elk during the archery portion of the 2022 elk-hunting season, Oct. 15-23 and two bull elk during the firearms portion Dec. 10-18. According to the MDC, the three Missouri hunters were each selected for one of five elk permits issued in 2022 through a random drawing of 9,684 applicants.
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
Kait 8
MoDOT asks drivers to prepare for winter storm
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) – Holiday travel could be a bit more challenging this year due to a winter storm that will move across the state Wednesday night and Thursday and leave bitterly cold temperatures in its wake. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all drivers to be aware of changing road conditions both where they are and where they are going.
Kait 8
Warming centers open ahead of cold temperatures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A huge blast of arctic air will be rolling into our area by Thursday. With single-digit temperatures expected, homeless shelters and city buildings in Northeast Arkansas will be opening their doors to help keep some of our neighbors warm. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below,...
Kait 8
Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe. The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated...
Stimulus update: One-time $800 tax rebate payments to be sent out within next 14 days in South Carolina
There are now only two weeks left before South Carolina residents who filed their 2021 tax returns receive a rebate of up to $800.
KXAN
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Central Texas is expected to stay well below freezing for several days as temperatures plummet Thursday behind an Arctic cold front. The First Warning Weather Team has a few tips for what NOT to do during this Arctic blast. Don’t bring your grills or generators into...
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake.
