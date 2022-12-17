Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Charged with Class X Felony in North West Street Shooting
A Jacksonville man remains held on charges related to a weekend shooting. 34-year-old Antonio K. King of Jacksonville was charged in Morgan County Court Monday with Class X felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, and Class 3 felony possession and use of a weapon by a convicted felon.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Police Arrest Alleged Suspect in South Jacksonville Armed Robbery Case
Jacksonville Police arrested a wanted individual in connection to a South Jacksonville armed robbery from earlier this month. Jacksonville Police Detectives arrested 21 year old Yanni M. Armstrong of the 900 block of North Clay Avenue at the Jacksonville Police Department at approximately 9AM this morning. Armstrong had a previous warrant out for possession of stolen property. Armstrong was also questioned about an incident in South Jacksonville that occurred on Sunday, December 11th.
foxillinois.com
Man steals purse from CVS in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a theft that occurred at CVS. Police say around 4:56 p.m. on December 12, a male subject wearing white shoes, dark pants, a dark jacket, and a multi-color stocking cap stole a purse from someone walking into the store.
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death of 35-year-old Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday. Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m. The coroner said an autopsy was […]
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
wlds.com
Authorities Seeking Info on Missing Franklin Woman and Daughter
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers, and the Missing Person’s Awareness Network are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing adult and child from Franklin. According to a report by the Missing Person Awareness Network, 38-year-old Charli Anne Decker is missing. She was last seen...
wlds.com
Rushville Man Arrested for Attempted Murder on Saturday
Rushville Police arrested a Rushville man on Sunday for multiple charges. 40 year old Nathaniel H. Palmer of Rushville was booked into the Schuyler County Jail in the overnight hours of Sunday for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and attempted murder. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright said...
wdbr.com
Purse snatching is Crime of the Week
A purse snatching is the Sangamon and Menard Counties Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Monday, December 12th around 5 p.m. at CVS Pharmacy on Sangamon Ave. The victim was entering the store when a man wearing white shoes, dark pants, dark jacket and a multi-color stocking cap grabbed the victim’s purse and left the store.
foxillinois.com
Springfield police made 9 weapons arrests over weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — From December 17, into the early morning hours of December 18, officers with the Springfield Police Department made a total of nine weapons arrests within the city. Police say they arrested included seven adults and two juveniles, who were all from Peoria. The following list...
wmay.com
Investigation Shows Jacksonville School Regularly Has Students Arrested For Disciplinary Infractions
A Jacksonville school for students with disabilities is under scrutiny for its reliance on police intervention and arrests to deal with its troubled population. An investigation by ProPublica and the Chicago Tribune finds the Garrison School in Jacksonville calls police to respond to disturbances there on an average of once every other day, resulting in more than 100 arrests of students over the past five years.
wymg.com
Jacksonville woman shot, man in custody
A 36-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning. Jacksonville Police say they received a call of a possible disturbance on N. West St. around 1am Saturday. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was brought to a Springfield hospital where she remains...
wlds.com
Ptacek Comments on Trespassing, Recent School Bus Fight Incident
Jacksonville School District 117 says that they have had security issues this year and they want the public to understand they are under obligation to maintain safe environments for students. District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that the vast majority of parents in District 117 are tremendous partners with the...
newschannel20.com
Jacksonville Police Investigate Shooting that Left One Injured
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Jacksonville Police received a call of a possible disturbance. The call happened on December 17 around 12:40 am. When police arrived at the Jacksonville residence they found a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and later transferred...
wmay.com
Jacksonville Woman Shot, Critically Wounded
A Jacksonville woman has been critically injured in a shooting early Saturday. WLDS Radio reports police were called to a home on North West Street in Jacksonville around 12:45am and found the wounded woman. She was transported to a Springfield hospital, where she was last reported as critical, but stable.
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
New Berlin teenager dies in car crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified a teenager killed in a crash in Morgan County as 16-year-old Kelly Peters. Allmon says she was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Friday after a motor vehicle crash, where she later died. The coroner and State Police are investigating.
wlds.com
Beardstown Woman Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges, Restitution Ordered
A Beardstown woman was sentenced to prison yesterday in Cass County Circuit Court. 49 year old Rebecca L. Spears of Beardstown pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Spears after they executed a search warrant at a residence in the first block...
newschannel20.com
3-Year-Old honored in Auburn Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The city of Auburn partnered with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to honor a three-year-old with a parade. The honoree was a three-year-old auburn resident June Peden-Stade. The parade started at 10 am on December 17 and headed north on Iris Dr. and continued on Washington St...
wlds.com
Juvenile Severely Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Alexander Black Top Yesterday Morning
A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning at the intersection of the Frankllin-Alexander Road has left one juvenile severely injured. Preliminary reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon indicated a 16 year old female juvenile was driving near the intersection of the Franklin-Alexander Road and Loami Road sometime around 8:30 yesterday morning and collided with another vehicle being driven by 19 year old Weston J. Watkins of New Berlin. The crash was reported by a passerby, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Department report this morning. According to this morning’s report, one of the drivers had been ejected from the vehicle and was lying in the roadway.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian who died on Wednesday after she was hit by a car the previous day. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Kanida Phanthourath, 33 of Springfield. Springfield police officials said Phanthourath was found at 5 p.m. on Durkin Drive near the intersection with […]
