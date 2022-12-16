Versatility and sharpshooting for Lynnfield

Lynnfield 74, Hamilton-Wenham 46

Sharp shooting and versatility were the themes of the Lynnfield boys basketball team’s victory over Hamilton-Wenham on Friday evening. The Pioneers connected on 13 threes, and four players put up double digits. Gavin Deluties had 17 points, Chris Daniels racked up 14, Alex Gentile had 12, and Alex Fleming tacked on 11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beverly 62, Peabody 61

The Tanners’ boys basketball team went down to the wire with the Panthers of Beverly, but lost 62-61. For Peabody, junior Anthony Forte had 27 points, Danny Barrett had 13, Raphel Laurent had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Shea Lynch added seven points and seven rebounds.

Archbishop Williams 79, Fenwick 61

The Crusaders’ boys basketball team was led by James Meklis who recorded 18 points. Freshman Jake Bellacini scored 16, while Nathan Allder had eight points and eight boards. Despite the performances, Williams came away with the 79-61 win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peabody 62, Beverly 28

Two games, two 60-point outings from the Peabody girls basketball team. The Tanners defeated Beverly on Friday, 62-28 on the road. Logan Lomasney led the way in scoring with 13, while Taylor Bettencourt tacked on 10 points and five assists. Abby Bettencourt contributed all-around with 12 points, six assists, and seven boards, while Ally Bettencourt had seven points and nine steals. “We have an experienced, returning team,” said head coach Stan McKeen.

Classical 47, Triton 39

Another game, another win for Classical’s girls basketball team. The leading scorer for the Rams was junior Lauren Wilson with 16 points, followed by senior Ava Thurman with 12. The Green and Gold upped their record to 3-0.

Fenwick 55, Archbishop Williams 38

For the Fenwick girls hoops team, freshman Caitlin Boyle (16 points, six rebounds) and junior captain Cecilia Kay (15 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks) led the way. Following were a pair of freshmen who head coach Adam DeBaggis had high hopes for to start the season. Celia Nielson had five points, four assists, and four steals, while Anna Fertonani had six points, three assists, and three steals. Fenwick is 1-1 and plays Tuesday night at Masco (5:30pm).

SWIMMING & DIVING

Tech 90, Minuteman 88

Coming in first place in the 400 free relay were Zackariya Bidoudane, Dylan Difillipo, Rashard Newhall, and Chris Rodriquez. Isabella Celone, Addisyn Brown, Kailey Brown, and Mike Manbleau picked up third place in the relay. Lee Lewis came in first place in diving, while Bidoudane finished first in the 100 Butterfly. The Tigers are now 1-0-1 after a strong, clutch performance.

