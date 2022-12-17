Read full article on original website
Charleston police ask for public assistance in fraud investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to locate suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at a Kanawha County retailer. Photographs of two people were posted to social media Wednesday evening by the Charleston Police Department. Officers report the two are suspected of using a stolen credit card at the South Ridge Walmart on Dec. 16.
Man sentenced to prison for Beckley nightclub murder
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The shooter responsible for the murder of a man outside a Beckley nightclub was sentenced to prison on Monday. Ramon Edwards III was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison for charges relating to the murder of Jalen Laqua Joe in 2019 according to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield. The victim was 23 years old at the time of the shooting.
Man kills stepfather before killing himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20. According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself. The two men involved in...
W.Va. State Police say interdiction unit makes 62 drug arrests in Kanawha, Cabell counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a special interdiction unit during a several day period made 62 drug arrests in Kanawha and Cabell counties, seizing illegal narcotics valued at more than $175,000. State Police said in a news release Wednesday the unit - from Dec. 5...
Former Gallia County 911 dispatcher charged in connection with multiple forest fire arsons
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Federal court documents said a man who was working as a Gallia County 911 dispatcher and was an administrator at a volunteer fire department has been charged after being accused of setting about two dozen forest fires. James A. Bartels, 50, admitted to lighting...
Records: Cabell County man charged after making apparent pipe bomb while at work
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged Monday after making an apparent pipe bomb at his workplace, court records said. Timothy David Ahler, 58, of Huntington is accused of making what appeared to be a pipe bomb, which he allegedly called a “Christmas gift” for his supervisor, after an incident at his workplace in the 100 block of Third Avenue, a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court said.
Suspect who witnesses say fatally shot neighbor after argument over dog arrested
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor after witnesses said the two got into an argument over a dog was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Ky. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, who was being...
Man accused in West Virginia hookah bar shooting gets 8yrs in prison on firearm charge
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused in a Hookah Bar shooting in Huntington in the early morning hours of New Years Day 2020 has been sentenced to prison. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kymonie Davis, of Redford, Michigan, will spend the next eight years in prison on a federal firearms charge. Davis […]
Federal jury convicts man in scheme to traffic guns from Beckley area to Philadelphia
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal jury has convicted a man of leading a scheme to traffic more than 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia, federal prosecutors said. Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” 37, of Philadelphia was convicted in the case after a five-day trial, according...
Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eddie Guy Jewell, 49, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 26, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jewell’s Idlewood Drive residence in Huntington. Officers found approximately 73.73 grams of fentanyl, a Bushmaster, AR-15 5.56mm rifle, and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. Jewell admitted to possessing the fentanyl, intending to distribute it in the Huntington area. Jewell further admitted that the search occurred after he sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to a confidential informant on multiple occasions.
Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
Man who was holding gun to his head, making threats arrested, police chief says
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCHS) — Gallipolis, Ohio, police said they took a man into custody who held a gun to his head and was making threats. Chandler Elwood Barker, 19, was arrested after an incident that happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday on the sidewalk at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street, Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer said.
Logan deputies say felon arrested after guns, drugs found at home
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County deputies said a felon faces charges after officers responding to a reported threat found five guns, a crystal-like substance and a container with marijuana. Gregory Adkins was arrested Wednesday after a Chapmanville police officer and a deputy responded to a home on...
Deputies seek vehicle stolen from West Virginia business
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a vehicle stolen from a business this weekend. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, just before midnight, a truck was reportedly stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. Deputies say the vehicle was last seen headed East on US Route 60. The […]
Man accused of shooting two tourists in Los Angeles arrested in Kanawha City
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of shooting two tourists in Los Angeles has been arrested in Kanawha City. Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, was arrested about 6 p.m. Monday near Venable Avenue and 50th Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, according to a news release from U.S. marshals.
