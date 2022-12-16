ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

fox29.com

Crumbl Cookies violated child labor laws in 6 states, feds say

Crumbl Cookies, a "fast-growing" Utah-based franchise with nearly 700 locations across the U.S., is accused of violating child labor laws in six states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The labor department said 11 operators have allowed employees as young as 14 and 15 years old to work more...
UTAH STATE
fox29.com

Couple's anniversary cut short by 6.4 Northern California earthquake

FERNDALE, Calif. - A couple spending their anniversary at the Gingerbread Mansion Inn in Ferndale, Calif., had their celebration cut short by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. "It was the wildest thing," Larkin O'Leary told KTVU on Tuesday, hours after the quake struck at 2:34 a.m. in Humboldt County in Northern California. "We were lying in bed, obviously asleep, and I woke up five minutes before the earthquake happened and I felt some sort of weird vibe. And then it felt like somebody jumped on our bed."
FERNDALE, CA
fox29.com

Watch: Saint Bernard engulfed by lake-effect snowfall in New York

OSCEOLA, N.Y. - This weekend’s winter storm was a lot even for a big, big dog. ‘Whisky’ the Saint Bernard could be seen on doorbell camera video galumphing through deep snow in Osceola, New York, on Monday, December 19. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service had...
FLORIDA STATE
fox29.com

Fighter jets guide aircraft out of restricted airspace during President Biden's departure from Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. - An aircraft violated restricted air space during President Joe Biden's departure from Delaware, according to NORAD. Officials with the agency say a NORAD F-15 fighter aircraft responded to a general aircraft that entered temporarily restricted air space without proper clearance over Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday morning around 9:20 a.m.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Temperatures remain frigid before late-week storm brings rain, snow

PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday is set to be another frigid day in the Delaware Valley as the FOX 29 Weather Authority team tracks a late-week storm that will bring wet weather. No precipitation or inclement conditions are expected Tuesday, but temps will linger in the 30s but wind chills will make it feel close to the teens.

