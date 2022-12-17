ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American woman released from Russian captivity speaks to ABC News

An American woman held in Russia for over a year is speaking about her ordeal after her release on Dec. 8, the same day as WNBA star Brittney Griner. Sarah Krivanek, 46, told ABC News she moved to Russia in 2017 to teach English. Fluent in Russian, she enjoyed a successful career teaching at elite schools in Moscow.

