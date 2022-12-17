ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q97.9

Rosemont Market and Wine Bar to Close Permanently at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine

If you've visited Thompson's Point in Portland any time recently, you know there has been a lot going on in that little nook of the city. Thompson's Point has seen some construction projects with the Children's Museum of Maine being built and the Rink at Thompson's Point currently undergoing renovations. While the property continues to build, it'll move forward without one notable business, as Rosemont Market and Wine Bar has announced on Instagram that they will be closing their Thompson's Point location permanently.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

This Over a Century Old Building is For Sale in Harrison, Maine

A former library that was constructed in 1908 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Harrison. The Former Caswell Public Library stands out amongst the slightly more modern buildings along Main Street in Harrison Village today. According to Harrison Village Library, Harrison...
HARRISON, ME
B98.5

Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2015, according to...
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Maine Turnpike reopens in Portland after lunchtime crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A crash shut down part of the Maine Turnpike in Portland around the lunchtime rush Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority said the crash happened around mile 48 and that traffic headed south was being diverted off the highway at Exit 48. That is the exit for Larrabee Road.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

City of Portland faces over 250 vacancies across numerous departments

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland interim City Manager Danielle West says the city is experiencing staffing shortages across numerous departments and that even the highest-ranking positions have been affected. West told Maine's Total Coverage that there are currently 267 vacancies in Portland out of around 1,500, which includes the heads...
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

An Italian-inspired bakery in Bath features ‘pane e pasticceria’

Panettone made with candied orange and raisins from Agrimontana, Sicily, served with or dipped in espresso or vin Santo. Torrone, ricotta and prosciutto crudo on olive bread, speck and stracchino cheese on focaccia. Those are some of the Italian-inspired breads and pastries being served up by Solo Pane e Pasticceria...
BATH, ME
Q97.9

Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
B98.5

Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow

Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Augusta’s Olde Federal Building will become luxury apartments

The Goldman Group, a Boston-area real estate firm, has gotten approval from the Augusta Planning Board to redevelop the Olde Federal Building, at 295 Water St. The plan is for a mixed-use apartment complex of about 25 units, street-level retail/commercial space, as well as a variety of lower-level office units. Apartment tenants will have access to amenities such as a fitness center and storage lockers, as well as a rooftop lounge that boasts river views.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a One in 30 Million Find

Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. These photos were posted by Flaherty's Family Farm on social media recently. The Scarborough farm noticed a very special and very rare colored lobster in their catch. The extremely unique-looking lobster is actually spotted yellow. However, you could tell me it was orange and black, and I'd believe you. No matter the color, this is one unique crustacean.
MAINE STATE
