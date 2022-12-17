Read full article on original website
Union nurses at Maine Medical Center stripped of paid-leave benefits
PORTLAND, Maine — In a holiday-themed showing of disapproval, nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland compared hospital president Jeff Sanders and other management officials to "Scrooges" on Wednesday. Outside the south entrance of the hospital, nurses held a press conference, speaking out against their employer after their paid-leave...
Rosemont Market and Wine Bar to Close Permanently at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine
If you've visited Thompson's Point in Portland any time recently, you know there has been a lot going on in that little nook of the city. Thompson's Point has seen some construction projects with the Children's Museum of Maine being built and the Rink at Thompson's Point currently undergoing renovations. While the property continues to build, it'll move forward without one notable business, as Rosemont Market and Wine Bar has announced on Instagram that they will be closing their Thompson's Point location permanently.
Falmouth, Maine Jewelry Maker is Hiding Gifts in the Portland Area to Be Discovered
Sari Rachel from Falmouth is acting a little like Santa Claus as we get close to Christmas. She's a self-taught metalsmith that makes jewelry by hand to sell on her website, sarirae.com. My girlfriend Michele is a big fan and was excited to see that Sari Rae was doing a...
This Over a Century Old Building is For Sale in Harrison, Maine
A former library that was constructed in 1908 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Harrison. The Former Caswell Public Library stands out amongst the slightly more modern buildings along Main Street in Harrison Village today. According to Harrison Village Library, Harrison...
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2015, according to...
Café Louis Named Best New Restaurant in 2022 by the Portland Press Herald
One of South Portland's newest restaurant hot spots received some tremendous accolades to finish out 2022. Congratulations to Café Louis. The Costa Rican-inspired restaurant received high praise from Maine largest newspaper, the Portland Press Herald. The Press Herald's food editor Andrew Ross awarded Café Louis the title of the...
This Historic Maine Hotel Underwent A Massive Facelift Making Way For A Beautiful Boutique Property
When Gerard Kiladjian’s Principal Hospitality purchased the property in Brunswick, Maine formerly known as The Daniel and Captain Daniel Stone Inn back in 2020, he had a vision of transforming the historic property into a boutique hotel. Then COVID hit. After extensive renovation and some unexpected delays due to...
Boothbay Maine’s ‘Gardens Aglow’ Named One of The Best in The United States
If you live in Maine and you haven't piled the family in the car and headed to the quaint coastal town of Boothbay to see the gorgeous lights display known as 'Gardens Aglow', do you really live in Maine. Some would argue definitely not. Gardens Aglow, which is back to...
Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor. The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport. Paul Bradbury, the...
Planning underway for housing in Portland's Bayside
There is a new plan to bring 800 apartments to the neighborhood. The plan comes from Portland Property Management and West Bayside Partners.
Maine Turnpike reopens in Portland after lunchtime crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A crash shut down part of the Maine Turnpike in Portland around the lunchtime rush Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority said the crash happened around mile 48 and that traffic headed south was being diverted off the highway at Exit 48. That is the exit for Larrabee Road.
Homeless advocates say situation continues to worsen as "Longest Night" approaches
Advocates for the homeless say the housing and homelessness situation throughout Maine continues to worsen as the beginning of winter approaches. Erin Reed, the Executive Director of the Trinity Jubilee Center which runs a day shelter, says current economic circumstances have seen the number of homeless in the Lewiston-Auburn area grow.
City of Portland faces over 250 vacancies across numerous departments
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland interim City Manager Danielle West says the city is experiencing staffing shortages across numerous departments and that even the highest-ranking positions have been affected. West told Maine's Total Coverage that there are currently 267 vacancies in Portland out of around 1,500, which includes the heads...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
An Italian-inspired bakery in Bath features ‘pane e pasticceria’
Panettone made with candied orange and raisins from Agrimontana, Sicily, served with or dipped in espresso or vin Santo. Torrone, ricotta and prosciutto crudo on olive bread, speck and stracchino cheese on focaccia. Those are some of the Italian-inspired breads and pastries being served up by Solo Pane e Pasticceria...
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
To the Cat Lady That Was Yelled at in the Walmart in Auburn, Maine
Last night, I went to Walmart in Auburn, Maine, to get some Christmas shopping taken care of. I normally wait until the last minute to shop, and when I do that, I always get stuck in the store with the most people that are exactly like me, a procrastinator. Well,...
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
Augusta’s Olde Federal Building will become luxury apartments
The Goldman Group, a Boston-area real estate firm, has gotten approval from the Augusta Planning Board to redevelop the Olde Federal Building, at 295 Water St. The plan is for a mixed-use apartment complex of about 25 units, street-level retail/commercial space, as well as a variety of lower-level office units. Apartment tenants will have access to amenities such as a fitness center and storage lockers, as well as a rooftop lounge that boasts river views.
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a One in 30 Million Find
Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. These photos were posted by Flaherty's Family Farm on social media recently. The Scarborough farm noticed a very special and very rare colored lobster in their catch. The extremely unique-looking lobster is actually spotted yellow. However, you could tell me it was orange and black, and I'd believe you. No matter the color, this is one unique crustacean.
