Inglewood, CA

LA Bowl preview: Jalen Moreno-Cropper’s legacy

By Andrew Marden
 5 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been quite a journey for Jalen Moreno-Cropper.

Before this season, he had gone by just “Jalen Cropper.” He added the “Moreno” in 2022 to honor his late grandfather.

“Last week of college football,” he said ahead of the LA Bowl on Saturday against Washington State. “Just trying to take it all in, everything that we’ve been doing. All the memories that I’m trying to make.”

There have already been plenty of them.

Including a recent one, on December 3rd, when Jalen Moreno-Cropper became the first Bulldog since KeeSean Johnson in 2018 to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

“Yeah, it was important,” said Moreno-Cropper. “And definitely something, just a milestone for myself. There are certain goals that I wrote for myself going into the season. Being a 1,000-yard receiver was one of them.”

So was being named first team all-conference, which happened for him back on November 29th.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper is from the valley. He began his high school career in Sanger and finished it at Buchanan. He has always been proud to play for his hometown team.

“I’ve had very long talks with my dad, especially my trainer,” he said. “The week of the championship I had questions asked about cementing my legacy. And I feel like being able to win a championship here, that’s definitely something that put a stamp on something for my name.”

