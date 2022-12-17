Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
KCCI.com
Overnight chase ends with a crash into a Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in custody after a wild wreck Tuesday morning. The driver of a truck slammed into the base of a home at Fourth Street and Shawnee Avenue in Des Moines around 1 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Fifty-year-old Thomas Lamont Davis, of...
Des Moines chase ends with truck crashed into home, driver arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m. at E. Sheridan Avenue and Saylor […]
KCCI.com
Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck, nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Shot to Death in Des Moines Robbery
An Ottumwa man was killed during a robbery attempt in a park on Monday, according to Des Moines Police. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman (pictured). The Des Moines Police Department says evidence in the investigation indicates that four individuals agreed to meet at McRae Park...
KCJJ
Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving
A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
2 people dead following a shooting early Monday, Des Moines police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are dead, and another is injured, following a shooting in Des Moines Monday, police say. According to a press release, first responders were called to the neighborhood of 2600 block of 53rd Street for a shooting call, just before 3 a.m. When they...
2 dead, 1 injured in Des Moines shooting early Monday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people with gunshot wounds were found dead inside a home on Des Moines’ north side early Monday morning and another person was found injured by gunshot at a nearby park. Police were called to the 2600 block of 53rd Street around 2:50 a.m. after multiple reports of a shooting came […]
Des Moines police confirm third homicide in 12 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18pm on the reports of a victim suffering […]
2nd Iowa man arrested in street race that killed 4-year-old
Police on Monday arrested a second man in the death of a 4-year-old Iowa boy who was killed when a car that was racing on a city street crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into two vehicles.
DMPD: 2nd man arrested in Fleur Drive crash that killed 4-year-old dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — A second man is in custody following a three-vehicle crash on Fleur Drive that killed a child and hospitalized others on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to Des Moines police. 47-year-old Keith Eric Jones of Des Moines has been charged with:. Homicide by Vehicle — Reckless...
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
KCRG.com
One taken to hospital after house fire in Cedar County
Des Moines Police arrest 2nd person for drag race that killed 4-year-old Des Moines police arrested a second person in connection to a drag racing crash that killed a four year old boy last Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as the head...
weareiowa.com
2nd person charged in Fleur Drive crash that killed 4-year-old, police say
Keith Eric Jones of Des Moines is facing three charges. Police are still searching for the vehicle.
Des Moines Business Record
Downtown Des Moines apartment complex sold for $24.8 million
The Vue apartment complex, located north of Crocker Street along Ninth and Eighth streets, has been sold to an out-of-state investor. The photo above shows the dog park and building at 915 Ninth St. Photo provided by Polk County Assessor's Office. A Los Angeles, Calif., group that describes itself as...
What to do when your car’s stranded during a tow ban
DES MOINES, Iowa — All it takes is one slip or slide on winter roads to leave a car stalled or stuck. With the winter system moving into Iowa, a tow company wants people to be aware of what tow trucks can or cannot do during storms. “If your vehicles off on the shoulder, off […]
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/20/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 27 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, THREE RESCUE CALLS, THREE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO REPORTS OF POWER LINES DOWN, TWO CIVIL CALLS, TWO REPORTS OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE SUICIDAL SUBJECT, ONE FIRE ALARM, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE DOG CALL, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE JUVENILE CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE RETURN CALL AND ONE OTHER CALL .
KCCI.com
DOT likely to close mile-long bridge over Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning drivers near Polk City to be prepared for the closing of the mile-long bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake because of the weather. The closing is likely to happen Thursday and Friday due to expected high winds.
YAHOO!
Des Moines Police arrest driver in connection with Tuesday night's fatal drag-racing crash
Police have made an arrest in what Des Moines city officials called a "senseless and selfish" crash Tuesday night that killed a 4-year-old boy and left three people critically injured. Robert Miller III, 35, of Urbandale, was driving north in a 2022 Genesis sedan at more than 100 mph on...
KCCI.com
'The pain never goes away': Des Moines family mourns man's shooting death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tyrone Hutchins mother, Fredia Lindsey says the loss of her son still doesn't feel real. "I still can't feel. I'm numb," Lindsey said. Hutchins lost his life on Dec. 10 after a shooting outside of Rico's near 23rd Street and University. "It's not easy to...
New details in Roland-Story wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – New documents obtained by WHO 13 are shedding more light on the alleged assault of a teenager by Roland-Story High School wrestler Kade Blume and another juvenile. Blume, who is now 17, was charged in early November with assault with an object. That’s a Class C felony and he was charged […]
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
