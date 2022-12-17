Read full article on original website
Suit challenges review underlying Alaska oil lease sale
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Environmental groups are suing the Biden administration over next week’s planned lease sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, saying the sale, mandated by Congress, is based on a faulty environmental review. The sale is set for Dec. 30. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court. It asks that a judge strike down the environmental review underlying the lease sale and vacate or enjoin any leases issues as part of the sale, among other things. The lawsuit names as defendants the U.S. Interior Department, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and agency officials. An Interior Department spokesperson had no comment.
GOP’s Joe Kent concedes Washington state Congressional race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Columbian reports that Republican Joe Kent has called Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory in the race to represent Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District. The acknowledgement Wednesday came after counties in the southwestern Washington district concluded individual machine recounts, per Kent’s request. The recount results showed that Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez won the race with 50.14% of the vote, leading Kent’s 49.31%. In the recount, she gained nine votes while he gained five. The district had been represented by Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who failed to advance in the primary election.
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that 43-year-old Shawn Parcells was ordered by a state-court judge to serve his 12-month sentence in Wabaunsee County west of Topeka after finishing a federal prison sentence of nearly six years for wire fraud. In Wabaunsee County, he was convicted of theft and illegally obtaining control over bodies over three autopsies. Parcells has no formal pathology education but federal court records say he made more than $1.1 million in Kansas between 2016 and 2019 from autopsies.
New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s end
NEW YORK (AP) — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country’s most lucrative. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Housing Works, a minority-controlled nonprofit...
