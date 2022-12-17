ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Truck slams into business on Patterson Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews raced to a truck that ended up inside the Western Rockies Eye Center’s Optical store. We know there is extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage. The truck damaged two other cars and caused minor injuries...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years

Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

GJPD responds to early morning hit and run

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 to a report about a hit and run. A man was transported to the hospital after a fight broke out near Canyon View RV Resort. When GJPD arrived on the scene,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Palisade dropped two to Coal Ridge

Grand Junction, CO (KREX) – Palisade Boys and Girls basketball teams came up short on Tuesday night against Coal Ridge. Both battled hard in close games but just came up short. Girls lost, 55-49, and the boys fell 50-41 to Coal Ridge.
PALISADE, CO
KJCT8

Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry

A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

UPDATE: Cause of death for inmate found dead to take several weeks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Coroner has released a statement announcing the fact that it will take several weeks to determine the cause of death in an incident that left an inmate dead. Officials inform WesternSlopeNow, autopsy tests could take up to six weeks to be completed.
MESA COUNTY, CO

