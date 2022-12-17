Read full article on original website
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
KJCT8
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews raced to a truck that ended up inside the Western Rockies Eye Center’s Optical store. We know there is extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage. The truck damaged two other cars and caused minor injuries...
Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years
Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
Skeletal remains identified as man missing for 25 years
The Mesa County Coroner's Office says skeletal remains found in 2019 have been identified as a man who has been missing since 1997.
Grand Junction Orchard Mesa Business Closing Doors After 19 Years
After a fantastic 19-year run, a Grand Junction, Colorado business will be closing its doors for good. This popular Orchard Mesa business will stay open until December 23, 2022. That gives you a few weeks to swing by and check out the deals. Closing Their Doors After 19 Years. If...
KJCT8
GJPD responds to early morning hit and run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 to a report about a hit and run. A man was transported to the hospital after a fight broke out near Canyon View RV Resort. When GJPD arrived on the scene,...
westernslopenow.com
Palisade dropped two to Coal Ridge
Grand Junction, CO (KREX) – Palisade Boys and Girls basketball teams came up short on Tuesday night against Coal Ridge. Both battled hard in close games but just came up short. Girls lost, 55-49, and the boys fell 50-41 to Coal Ridge.
KJCT8
Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry
A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
westernslopenow.com
UPDATE: Cause of death for inmate found dead to take several weeks
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Coroner has released a statement announcing the fact that it will take several weeks to determine the cause of death in an incident that left an inmate dead. Officials inform WesternSlopeNow, autopsy tests could take up to six weeks to be completed.
