Deadly Newport News police shooting now shifts to wrongful death lawsuit
The fatal 2019 shooting of a man in his home that resulted in a manslaughter conviction for a police sergeant is now at the center of a $13.5 million lawsuit.
2 suspects in King St. homicide arrested following police pursuit in Pasquotank Co.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men who are suspects in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth have been arrested following a police pursuit Saturday evening in Pasquotank County. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank County Central Communications were advised over the radio that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was following a […]
High-speed chase in North Carolina ends with arrest of Portsmouth murder suspects
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina said a police pursuit ended with the arrest of two men suspected of a homicide earlier this month in Portsmouth. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to a pursuit that began in neighboring Camden County shortly after 4:30 on Saturday, December 17. A black truck reportedly had nearly struck a Camden County Sheriff's deputy as it was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store. The suspects inside the truck had allegedly just stolen items from the store.
Mother charged after 5-year-old’s death in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who died this week in Portsmouth faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, child neglect and child cruelty, after she admitted he’d been around fentanyl and crack cocaine the night before. Police announced Kara Faulkner’s arrest on Wednesday morning....
2 men wanted in Portsmouth homicide arrested after pursuit in Pasquotank Co.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office has arrested two men that were wanted in Portsmouth for a fatal shooting.
Third employee files $50M lawsuit against Walmart in Chesapeake mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A third Walmart employee has filed a lawsuit against the company following the mass shooting in Chesapeake roughly a month ago. The plaintiff, Briana Tyler, is suing Walmart for $50 million, according to documents filed in Chesapeake Circuit Court earlier this month. According to the filing,...
Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
36-year-old man charged in deadly 2021 Suffolk shooting, police say
A man is facing charges related to a shooting that killed another person in Suffolk last year. On Dec. 10, 2021, Jermaine Brock was shot on Beech Street. He later died at the hospital.
Short foot race ends in arrest
On Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2022, a Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the Washington Baum Bridge. The driver, Keion Anthony Blackford, 26, of Grandy, jumped out of his vehicle and started running. He was picked up by another motorist...
Hampton 7-Eleven on N. King Street robbed, police investigate
Hampton 7-Eleven on N. King Street robbed, police investigate and ask for the public's help identifying the suspect
Arrests on the horizon after mob attacks officer in patrol car, NNPD chief says
Newport News' police chief said he won't rest until those responsible for attacking a police officer inside a patrol car are held accountable.
Charges dismissed for Newport News School Board member accused of stalking ex-girlfriend
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — All charges were dismissed for a Newport News School Board member accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, a city council member. Marvin Harris was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, but it was canceled. Police say Newport News City Council member Sharon Scott filed the charges in October.
Internal probe finds ‘failures’ in VBPD investigation into Marie Covington abduction
An internal probe by Virginia Beach police has determined that officers failed to meet department expectations and standards while investigating the fatal abduction of Marie Covington.
Police: 1 injured, another man arrested in Elizabeth City shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – One man is in critical condition, and another man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Kristin Street in Elizabeth City early Tuesday morning, Elizabeth City Police said. Police responded to the 400 block of Kristin Street around 4 a.m. for a...
68-year-old man charged in Elizabeth City shooting, police say
A man is facing charges after a shooting Tuesday in Elizabeth City, police said. Police said officers were called to Kristin Street for a report of a man who had been shot.
Death investigation underway in Portsmouth after police find male dead
According to a tweet from the police department, they are conducting a death investigation at the 100 block of Sykes Ave.
Man arrested, more than a year after deadly shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police arrested a man for a homicide that happened just over a year ago. According to the Suffolk Police Dept., 36-year-old Jorge Rufino Williams III of Hampton was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the death of 35-year-old Jermaine Orlando Brock. Brock was shot...
Remains found in Hampton determined to be animal: Police
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said that the remains found off Woodland Road Wednesday afternoon were not human. HPD said they got a call about the remains in the 300 block of Woodland Road just after 1:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found bones wrapped inside a...
Elizabeth City man airlifted to Norfolk after shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Medics airlifted a man to Norfolk after he was shot in Elizabeth City overnight Tuesday. According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, 47-year-old Mark Graham was found with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Kristin Street around 4 a.m. That's the same block...
Man gets 38 years after killing 18-year-old, permanently disabling woman in shooting
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 59-year-old man who killed an 18-year-old in front of his mother before shooting and permanently disabling her was sentenced to 38 active years on Friday. George Antonio Boyd pleaded guilty back in June to to second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and related gun charges....
