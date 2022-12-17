A 19-year-old Dunnellon teen died Sunday night, Dec. 18, in a collision in the west Ocala area. According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the man was traveling south on Northwest 80th Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of 80th and U.S. 27 Alt. to a vehicle traveling westbound on 27.

DUNNELLON, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO