Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Longstanding Lecanto family sees Citrus County through over 100 years of history
Merely 12 years after Citrus County was founded in 1887, John Murray Davis was born in Lecanto to John William Davis who had lived there since he was a child in the 1860s. One of the original pioneer families of Florida, the Davis family went on to essentially raise Lecanto from the ground up.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gloria Dumas Bishop retires after 35 years in education
Gloria Dumas Bishop, director of Withlacoochee Technical College in Inverness, is retiring this week after 35 years in education. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my career in education and take a lot of pride in the work I have done not only as a teacher but also as an administrator,” Bishop said.
995qyk.com
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon teen dies in collision
A 19-year-old Dunnellon teen died Sunday night, Dec. 18, in a collision in the west Ocala area. According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the man was traveling south on Northwest 80th Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of 80th and U.S. 27 Alt. to a vehicle traveling westbound on 27.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties
The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa Springs is tops with snowbirds
Homosassa Springs has been named the seventh best city in Florida for people who winter in the Sunshine State. “Snowbirds are the more than 1 million Americans and Canadians (generally retirees) who spend winter months in warmer climates in the southern U.S.,” said The Blog for Lifestyle and Travel (BLT), which came up with the list.
Woman, 2 children rescued nearly 100 miles off Pasco County shore
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a mother and two children nearly 100 miles off the Pasco County coast after their boat became disabled on Sunday.
‘He is already missed’: Retired Pasco County detective dies after battle with terminal illness
A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office died last Thursday, according to officials.
WCJB
Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County
IRVINE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Times Development, LLC is seeking a zoning change for the Irvine Commerce Center. The roughly 41-acre stretch of land is off HWY 318 near the I-75 interchange. “This one caught us completely by surprise because they put a little tiny sign up to give people...
fox35orlando.com
Near-freezing temperatures expected overnight in Florida, the coldest of the season so far
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Many Central Florida residents can expect a sunny, but cool day Sunday thanks to a breezy north wind. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s north to the upper 60s south. The overnight low temperatures, however, will be the coldest of the season so far,...
Citrus County Chronicle
College of Central Florida in Citrus County awarded $13.4 million
The College of Central Florida was awarded $6.7 million in a matching fund grant to help expand the college’s health care and nursing programs at its Citrus County campus. The grant was awarded by the Florida Department of Education and funded by the Florida Legislature.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Libraries: January 2023 Friends of the Library spotlight
Each year, the Friends of the Library likes to kick-off the new year with special programs or presentations that showcase some of the amazing things our libraries have to offer. January 2023 will be no different, with special musical programs happening at three of our branches and a special guest...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council approves Adams' building changes; construction slated for early 2023
There are again big hopes for one of the smallest commercial lots in downtown Inverness. The Inverness City Council voted 3-0 to allow changes to its developer’s agreement, reducing the 2020 building plans for a three-story building and 3,000-square-foot office building per floor down to two floors and with 2,400 square feet per floor.
Dade City Man Killed In Crash While Exiting SR-56 In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 58-year-old Dade City man was killed in a crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Wesley Chapel. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-75 in the inside lane near Milepost 275 when he
‘Dad, back up!’: Florida man records troop of monkeys diving into river after brawl
We've all heard the saying "no more monkeys jumping on the bed," but how about jumping into a river?
Citrus County Chronicle
New Lecanto housing developments jump first hurdle
Two proposed large-scale housing developments survived their first hurdle last week by getting positive recommendations from the county’s Planning & Development Commission (PDC). Now it goes to county commissioners at their Jan. 24 meeting. That board is the final authority on the matter and can either uphold or deny...
WESH
Officials: Remains identified as missing pastor
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said a man who was found dead in a swamp near a Kissimmee-area resort has been identified as a missing pastor from Eustis. On Friday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said those remains have been positively identified as 73-year-old Herman McClenton Sr., who went missing around Thanksgiving.
Florida lawyer claims $15 million top prize from Publix scratch-off ticket
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a Florida man claimed the first ever top $15 million prize from one of its scratch-off games.
leesburg-news.com
Defective tag light leads to Leesburg man’s arrest
A defective tag light led to a Leesburg man’s arrest. A Fruitland Park officer was on traffic patrol early Monday evening in the area of West Berckman Street and Rose Avenue when he observed a whiteFord pickup eastbound on West Berckman Street without a tag light visible from 50 feet away. The officer started to follow the truck and turned off his patrol car’s headlights to confirm that the license plate was not illuminated.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness woman arrested for aggravated assault with an axe
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 17, after she threatened to “smash” the victim’s face in while wielding an axe. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with the victim who told them the defendant, 58-year-old Kelly...
Comments / 0