Citrus County Chronicle

Gloria Dumas Bishop retires after 35 years in education

Gloria Dumas Bishop, director of Withlacoochee Technical College in Inverness, is retiring this week after 35 years in education. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my career in education and take a lot of pride in the work I have done not only as a teacher but also as an administrator,” Bishop said.
INVERNESS, FL
995qyk.com

Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon teen dies in collision

A 19-year-old Dunnellon teen died Sunday night, Dec. 18, in a collision in the west Ocala area. According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the man was traveling south on Northwest 80th Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of 80th and U.S. 27 Alt. to a vehicle traveling westbound on 27.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties

The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa Springs is tops with snowbirds

Homosassa Springs has been named the seventh best city in Florida for people who winter in the Sunshine State. “Snowbirds are the more than 1 million Americans and Canadians (generally retirees) who spend winter months in warmer climates in the southern U.S.,” said The Blog for Lifestyle and Travel (BLT), which came up with the list.
HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

College of Central Florida in Citrus County awarded $13.4 million

The College of Central Florida was awarded $6.7 million in a matching fund grant to help expand the college’s health care and nursing programs at its Citrus County campus. The grant was awarded by the Florida Department of Education and funded by the Florida Legislature.
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus Libraries: January 2023 Friends of the Library spotlight

Each year, the Friends of the Library likes to kick-off the new year with special programs or presentations that showcase some of the amazing things our libraries have to offer. January 2023 will be no different, with special musical programs happening at three of our branches and a special guest...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New Lecanto housing developments jump first hurdle

Two proposed large-scale housing developments survived their first hurdle last week by getting positive recommendations from the county’s Planning & Development Commission (PDC). Now it goes to county commissioners at their Jan. 24 meeting. That board is the final authority on the matter and can either uphold or deny...
WESH

Officials: Remains identified as missing pastor

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said a man who was found dead in a swamp near a Kissimmee-area resort has been identified as a missing pastor from Eustis. On Friday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said those remains have been positively identified as 73-year-old Herman McClenton Sr., who went missing around Thanksgiving.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Defective tag light leads to Leesburg man’s arrest

A defective tag light led to a Leesburg man’s arrest. A Fruitland Park officer was on traffic patrol early Monday evening in the area of West Berckman Street and Rose Avenue when he observed a whiteFord pickup eastbound on West Berckman Street without a tag light visible from 50 feet away. The officer started to follow the truck and turned off his patrol car’s headlights to confirm that the license plate was not illuminated.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness woman arrested for aggravated assault with an axe

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 17, after she threatened to “smash” the victim’s face in while wielding an axe. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with the victim who told them the defendant, 58-year-old Kelly...
INVERNESS, FL

