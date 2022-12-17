ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox7austin.com

Experts: Prepare now for this week's freeze

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical says they're already seeing an uptick in calls. They say it's good to be proactive so you won't need repairs. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi joins us with more.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Heavy rain hits Austin area, cold front later this week

AUSTIN, Texas - Cloudy, rainy and stormy Monday on the way!. An upper low is moving out of New Mexico and energizing the atmosphere to increase the rain and storm coverage. Heavy rain, lightning and pea-sized hail are possible on and off through early afternoon. Some areas will get a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin weather: How to protect your home from this week's arctic blast

AUSTIN, Texas - When it comes to protecting pipes, a little water can go a long way. "So what you’re looking for is just a drop or two every few seconds," said Vic Fredlund, HVAC manager at Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical. "It’s not a lot of water, but it’s enough to keep water moving in the pipe and not enough to have a detrimental effect on your water bill."
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Three ways to protect your home during the Arctic freeze

AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures expected to drop below freezing this week, you may have to protect your home. Master plumber for Reliant Plumbing Jason Oliphant said there are few simple ways to try to prevent your pipe from freezing, including letting your water faucets drip a little bit.
AUSTIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin animal shelters looking for people to foster during freeze

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Animal Center are looking for people who can foster dogs during the dangerous cold weather. APA! says it has 50 dogs in need of temporary care because their enclosures are outdoors. The nonprofit is asking potential foster families and adopters to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view

AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Firefighters rescue 'adventurous' dog from Austin garbage truck

AUSTIN, Texas - An "adventurous" dog named Reba went for the ride of her life on board an Austin Recycles garbage truck. According to a Facebook post by the Austin Fire Department, the truck's driver, Kenneth Perkins, was emptying a trash cart when he saw a tail go past his camera.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Diagon Alley ATX brings holiday magic to spectators, local charities

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a Harry Potter themed house in Southwest Austin that is making the holidays magic for spectators and local charities. Diagon Alley ATX is a home in Circle C displaying features from several buildings in the Hogwarts castle complex, including the widely recognized Great Hall, Marble Staircase Tower, and The Astronomy Tower.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Austin Food Experts Mourn the City’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number three:
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
AUSTIN, TX

