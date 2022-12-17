Read full article on original website
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
fox7austin.com
Arctic cold front bringing freezing temperatures, single-digit wind chills Thursday and Friday
AUSTIN, Texas - It's happening today. Winter officially arrives at 3:48 this afternoon. We will celebrate the new season with morning clouds followed by some sun this afternoon and highs in the mid 50s. This will be the warmest day we have in the next week. The Arctic cold front...
fox7austin.com
Arctic blast will bring freezing temperatures by end of day tomorrow
The Austin area is getting ready for a hard freeze with wind chills in the single digits. Zack Shields has more on the timing and what to expect from the Arctic blast.
fox7austin.com
Austin Trail of Lights canceled on Dec. 22 due to forecasted extreme weather
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin announced it has closed Zilker Park and canceled Thursday's Trail of Lights event. Out of concern for health and safety, Austin Trail of Lights has been canceled on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to the forecasted high winds and extreme wind chill. Tickets will be refunded.
fox7austin.com
Experts: Prepare now for this week's freeze
Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical says they're already seeing an uptick in calls. They say it's good to be proactive so you won't need repairs. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi joins us with more.
fox7austin.com
Heavy rain hits Austin area, cold front later this week
AUSTIN, Texas - Cloudy, rainy and stormy Monday on the way!. An upper low is moving out of New Mexico and energizing the atmosphere to increase the rain and storm coverage. Heavy rain, lightning and pea-sized hail are possible on and off through early afternoon. Some areas will get a...
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: How to protect your home from this week's arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - When it comes to protecting pipes, a little water can go a long way. "So what you’re looking for is just a drop or two every few seconds," said Vic Fredlund, HVAC manager at Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical. "It’s not a lot of water, but it’s enough to keep water moving in the pipe and not enough to have a detrimental effect on your water bill."
fox7austin.com
Heavy rain hits Austin area, temperatures in the teens expected later this week
A Flood Advisory has been issued until 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. Heavy rain, lightning, pea-sized hail possible. Zack Shields has the details in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
KVUE
Three ways to protect your home during the Arctic freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures expected to drop below freezing this week, you may have to protect your home. Master plumber for Reliant Plumbing Jason Oliphant said there are few simple ways to try to prevent your pipe from freezing, including letting your water faucets drip a little bit.
Tips on how to prepare for the Arctic freeze later this week
With Arctic air forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon, here are some tips to prepare ahead of time.
ktalnews.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
fox7austin.com
Austin animal shelters looking for people to foster during freeze
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Animal Center are looking for people who can foster dogs during the dangerous cold weather. APA! says it has 50 dogs in need of temporary care because their enclosures are outdoors. The nonprofit is asking potential foster families and adopters to...
January forecast: How La Niña impacts the start of 2023
As we head deeper into our third La Nina winter, the outlook for next month from the Climate Prediction Center is a familiar one.
fox7austin.com
New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view
AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
fox7austin.com
Firefighters rescue 'adventurous' dog from Austin garbage truck
AUSTIN, Texas - An "adventurous" dog named Reba went for the ride of her life on board an Austin Recycles garbage truck. According to a Facebook post by the Austin Fire Department, the truck's driver, Kenneth Perkins, was emptying a trash cart when he saw a tail go past his camera.
fox7austin.com
Diagon Alley ATX brings holiday magic to spectators, local charities
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a Harry Potter themed house in Southwest Austin that is making the holidays magic for spectators and local charities. Diagon Alley ATX is a home in Circle C displaying features from several buildings in the Hogwarts castle complex, including the widely recognized Great Hall, Marble Staircase Tower, and The Astronomy Tower.
Eater
Austin Food Experts Mourn the City’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number three:
fox7austin.com
BiG gift shop in Georgetown features items made by adults with special needs
Brookwood in Georgetown, or BiG, is an innovative, vocational community for adults with special needs. Everything made by the BiG citizens is sold in the BiG gift shop, cafe, and online store.
fox7austin.com
fox7austin.com
8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
