Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics
BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Jimmy Butler May Have Missed a Game Due to Eating Crickets in Mexico
Jimmy “Buckets” Butler may think twice about changing his nickname to Jimmy Crickets after missing Tuesday’s game with the Chicago Bulls due to a stomach bug after dining on grasshoppers in Mexico City over the weekend. In Mexico with the Heat to take on the San Antonio...
A golf wager, an uncomfortable pair of sweats - and a convincing Curtis win over O'Dea
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - It's no secret in the Washington basketball fraternity, few have a closer friendship than Curtis' Tim Kelly and O'Dea's Jason Kerr. The two multiple WIAA-title winning coaches root for each, but rarely have played against each other in a regular-season game - until ...
Stars forward Denis Gurianov taking leave for family reasons
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov is taking an indefinite leave of absence for unspecified family reasons. The team said Wednesday when announcing the leave that it would not provide further details on the 25-year-old Gurianov's absence. Gurianov is in his sixth season with the Stars. He...
