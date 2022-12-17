Read full article on original website
Supreme Court temporarily blocks ending restrictions that would allow migrants to seek asylum
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers. But it is leaving open the prospect of lifting the restrictions by Wednesday. The order Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts comes as conservative states are pushing to keep limits on...
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
decrypt.co
Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%
The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Declining U.S. life expectancy fell further in 2021 due to COVID and drug overdoses
U.S. life expectancy, already declining since the onset of the pandemic, fell further in 2021, according to the CDC's final accounting of death certificates.
U.S. releases medicine from national stockpile as flu cases grow
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors’ offices around the country. States will be able to request doses of the prescription flu medication...
Taliban fighters block Afghan women’s access to universities
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban security forces in Afghanistan’s capital city are upholding a higher education ban for women by blocking access to university campuses. The country’s Taliban rulers have ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. Video obtained by The Associated Press shows some women weeping and consoling each other outside one university in Kabul on Wednesday, the first day of the ban.
If You're First- Or Second-Gen American, Tell Us What It Was Like When You Visited Your 'Country Of Ethnic Origin'
Maybe you found it difficult to connect with people your age while there or got weird looks. On the other hand, maybe you had a blast and felt really connected to your culture.
