CNN

Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
decrypt.co

Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%

The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
PennLive.com

Taliban fighters block Afghan women’s access to universities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban security forces in Afghanistan’s capital city are upholding a higher education ban for women by blocking access to university campuses. The country’s Taliban rulers have ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. Video obtained by The Associated Press shows some women weeping and consoling each other outside one university in Kabul on Wednesday, the first day of the ban.
