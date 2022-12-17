ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Gun NJ Transit driver from S.I. used to shoot teen had ‘large capacity magazines,’ authorities allege; records show old arrests on S.I.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Jersey Transit driver who allegedly shot a teenager after being assaulted was packing three “large capacity magazines” at the time of his arrest, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hudson County (N.J.) Superior Court. Charles Fieros, 48, of Staten Island,...
PIX11

Police again seek tips after 2 legs were found at Bronx sewage facility

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are again asking for the public’s help after a baby’s legs were found at a Bronx sewage facility a few months ago, officials said Wednesday. Authorities discovered the first leg, possibly from the knee down, at the Hunt’s Point Wastewater Treatment Plant on Ryawa Avenue on Aug. 31 at […]
BronxVoice

Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint

BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
PIX11

Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island mom of 10 kids, who tragically lost their dad in a car crash, dies of cancer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miriam Winiarz was a generous spirit. Her inclination to put others before herself made her an integral part of Staten Island’s Jewish community. She died earlier this month at the age of 56 after a brief illness, her obituary read. A funeral at Young Israel of Staten Island in Willowbrook drew more than a thousand people, said Mendy Mirocznik, president of the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island, and thousands more attended virtual gatherings.
