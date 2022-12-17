Read full article on original website
Cops: Attempted robbery at knifepoint of postal worker reported on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a report that an attempt was made to rob a U.S. Postal worker at knifepoint while delivering packages on the North Shore of Staten Island on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported at about 11:30 a.m. at the post office at 160...
Video shows NJ Transit driver pull out gun after being assaulted by three teenagers, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island charged with shooting a 15-year-old Saturday in Jersey City allegedly fired his gun after being jumped by a group of teens, video shows. Charles Fieros, 48, faces several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of...
Vehicle overturns in crash on Broadway in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A two-car crash that left one of the vehicles flipped onto its side blocked the intersection of Broadway and Glenwood Place in West Brighton around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. An NYPD Emergency Service truck was seen clearing the crash scene by righting the flipped car and...
Gun NJ Transit driver from S.I. used to shoot teen had ‘large capacity magazines,’ authorities allege; records show old arrests on S.I.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Jersey Transit driver who allegedly shot a teenager after being assaulted was packing three “large capacity magazines” at the time of his arrest, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hudson County (N.J.) Superior Court. Charles Fieros, 48, of Staten Island,...
Police again seek tips after 2 legs were found at Bronx sewage facility
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are again asking for the public’s help after a baby’s legs were found at a Bronx sewage facility a few months ago, officials said Wednesday. Authorities discovered the first leg, possibly from the knee down, at the Hunt’s Point Wastewater Treatment Plant on Ryawa Avenue on Aug. 31 at […]
Source: Employees forced to floor at gunpoint in robbery of smoke shop on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Employees were forced into the basement and made to lie down on the floor at gunpoint by four masked suspects during a terrifying robbery at a smoke shop in Port Richmond, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. At least one of the...
Travis Avenue blocked early in the Tuesday morning rush hour due to crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities responded to a crash on Travis Avenue during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash was on Travis between Richmond Avenue and Victory Boulevard and a portion of the roadway was blocked off during the emergency response. Large patches of ice were visible on...
Staten Island man accused of attacking 2 with nunchucks during robbery, then head-butting cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man attacked two victims with nunchucks during a robbery in his Tompkinsville community, then assaulted a police officer while he was being processed at the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George several hours later, authorities allege. Jorgie Ortiz of Victory Boulevard was told...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Wednesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 11 p.m., until Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
NYPD: Assault-style rifles recovered in home and luxury car on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officers seized three assault-style rifles from the home and luxury car of a 25-year-old man in West Brighton as part of an investigation into a prior domestic incident, authorities allege. Yosiah Slok was arrested on Sunday morning after police recovered the weapons inside his home...
NBC New York
2 Killed by Subway in Manhattan After Woman Followed Man Down Onto Tracks: Police
A woman and a man were struck and killed by a subway in Manhattan Tuesday, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation, though few details were available regarding the circumstances. Emergency crews responding to a call at the West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue station shortly before 10:30 a.m....
MTA: Vehicle crash causes closure of two lower lanes of Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge due to a vehicle crash Tuesday evening. The crash is affecting two lanes of the lower level of the bridge, according to the MTA. The agency sent out an alert at around 7:49 p.m. This is a breaking...
Woman surrenders after Manhattan roommate stabbed to death in fight over loud music
A woman who stabbed her roommate to death for playing music too loud in their Manhattan shelter turned herself in on Tuesday, police said.
Staten Island speed cameras issued $15M+ in fines in 2022. We break down the top 20.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The speed cameras scattered across Staten Island have been busy this year, issuing hundreds of thousands of violations resulting in millions of dollars in fines. The total number of violations being issued has spiked since the city’s speed cameras switched to 24/7 operation at the beginning...
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint
BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
Man, 36, beaten, robbed inside Brooklyn deli, 2 suspects sought
The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating a man during a robbery in a deli last month in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say
PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
Teen Girl Admits To Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain: DA
A teenager has admitted to fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old defendant, who was not identified, pleaded guilty to the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Staten Island mom of 10 kids, who tragically lost their dad in a car crash, dies of cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miriam Winiarz was a generous spirit. Her inclination to put others before herself made her an integral part of Staten Island’s Jewish community. She died earlier this month at the age of 56 after a brief illness, her obituary read. A funeral at Young Israel of Staten Island in Willowbrook drew more than a thousand people, said Mendy Mirocznik, president of the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island, and thousands more attended virtual gatherings.
