Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Boys Basketball on 12-20-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel south to take on the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders in a non-conference game in Quincy. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending December 18, 2020
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending December 18, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is sophomore girls basektball player, Tatianna Talivaa. Tatianna scored a career-high 17 points in a Three Rivers Conference win over Rockridge. Among those 17 points was three, 3-pointers. Tatianna also had a pair of steals on defense, as well.
Sandburg basketball games Dec. 22 vs. McHenry County PPD
The Carl Sandburg College men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday at home against McHenry County have been postponed. Makeup dates for each game have yet to be announced. Up next for Sandburg: 1 p.m. (women) & 3 p.m. (men) Jan. 3 at Wright. Instagram: @sandburgchargers. Twitter:...
Carl Sandburg College Men’s Basketball Hoping to Compete in Tough Arrowhead Conference
Story by Prairie Communications intern Kadin Rogers. The Carl Sandburg College men’s basketball team is coming up on a small break for the holiday season. So far in 15 games for the Chargers, they currently hold a 5-10 record, and have yet to play in a conference game. The Chargers play in the Arrowhead Athletic Conference of the NJCAA.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. West Hancock Titans Girls Basketball on 12-19-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the West Hancock Titans at Monmouth-Roseville High School for a non-conference match up. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Monmouth College Women’s Basketball Falls to Bluejays
The Monmouth College women’s basketball led after three quarters but couldn’t pull off a win in a 57-52 loss to Westminster on Saturday. The non-conference loss drops the Scots to 5-6 on the season. Westminster jumped out to a 6-0 lead as they knocked down 3-pointers on their...
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Ridgewood Spartans Boys Basketball on 12-17-22
Monmouth-Roseville battles the Ridgewood Spartans at the Great Western Shootout. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
James “Jimmy” Ray Neal
Mr. James “Jimmy” Ray Neal, 48, of Abingdon, Illinois passed away peacefully at 10:15 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. Jim was born September 8, 1974, in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Marsha Ann Bundy. He married the love of his life Amy E. Axcell on February 11, 1995, in Galesburg.
Mary E. Dowell
Mary E. Dowell, 97, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 6:58 a.m., Sunday, December 18, 2022 at OSF Holy Family Medical Center, Monmouth, IL. She was born on August 12, 1925 in the Rosetta Township, IL, the daughter of Harry and Florence (Goff) Alecock. Mary was raised and educated in Rosetta.
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
Alan “Dean” McCaw
Alan “Dean” McCaw, 87 of Seaton, Illinois passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at home. Services are 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial will be in the Candor Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday prior to services at Fippinger’s where memorials may be left to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Seaton Fire Department or Shriner’s Crippled Children. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
James R. “Jim” Keeney
James R. “Jim” Keeney, 85, of Monmouth, IL passed away at 9:35 pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. Jim was born February 27, 1937 in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Cecil and Marie (Pozorski) Keeney. He was raised and educated in St. Cloud, graduating from Tech High School in 1955 and later graduated from DeVry Technical Institute following time in the service.
Richard F. Speck
Richard F.Speck, age 67, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at his residence on Thursday December 15, 2022 at 11:37 am on Thursday December 15, 2022. He was born on March 17, 1955 in Aurora, Colorado and is the son of William Howard and Hazel Elaine Newton Speck. Richard was raised in Monmouth and attended it’s public schools and graduated from Monmouth High School in the class of 1973. Richard married Tara Jane Young on July 3, 1976 in Monmouth and she is surviving him. Richard first worked at Husky Built Buildings in Monmouth until the day they closed. He then worked for many years as a cable man for Monmouth Cable TV in Monmouth, which later became “Insight” and later Comcast, until his retirement. Richard and Tar loved to go bowling and he enjoyed bowling in the local leagues. Richard also loved to play darts and play the slots, and did so in many places locally. Richard enjoyed his vast music library and was known as a trivia “Wizard”. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his most loved. He is survived by his wife, Tara Speck of Monmouth, IL. and two daughters, Jessica Speck of Monmouth, IL and Erica Olofson and Justin of Fairbury, IL. He has two granddaughters, Emma Ault and Layia Speck; two grandsons, Hudson and Wyatt. His great great granddaughter, London Jean, all of Fairbury, IL. Richard’s brother survives, Don Speck and Patricia in Billings, Montana and his sister, Kay Heatherly and Jim of Mobile, AL. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in his death by his parents, and his granddaugher, Ireland Ault.
Robert Joseph Fox
Robert Joseph Fox, 74, of Galesburg, died at 9:52 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. Bob was born August 26, 1948 in Galesburg, the son of Rolland Fredrick and Helen Mary (Kennedy) Fox. He graduated from Galesburg High School. Bob worked for many years as a groundskeeper at Knox College, later working as a janitor at J.C. Penney, and went on to work in the kitchen at Jumer’s Restaurant in Galesburg. Bob later enjoyed attending day workshop at KCCDD. He enjoyed photography, pencil art, and old westerns. Bob also loved to go on outings with the group homes and KCCDD. Bob was dearly loved by his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Not as much snow, but winds will lead to blizzard-like conditions for Galesburg. Here’s what to expect
Galesburg should see its first white Christmas in five years, but the days leading up to the holiday will be filled with extreme cold temperates and blizzard-like conditions. Michael Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, tells WGIL a powerhouse winter storm that arrives Thursday is so big it will impact central and western Illinois through Saturday morning.
Carol I. Hager
Carol I. Hager, 75, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, 1:56 PM at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Carol was born on June 6, 1947 in Galesburg. She was the daughter of Willis and Evelyn (Fox) West. Carol is survived by her son, John (Christina) McLeese of Maquon, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Mike Jones, two brothers and a sister.
Carolyn D. Sitter
Carolyn D. Sitter, 70, of Galesburg, died unexpectedly at 8:17 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at home. She was born January 19, 1952, in Galesburg, the daughter of Daniel E. and Norma Jean (Watters) Van Fleet. She married James D. Sitter. She is survived by her husband of over 28...
Monmouth City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher Says Funds are Secured for West Harlem Avenue Reconstruction
The City of Monmouth has an extensive list of capital improvements in the que for water main reconstruction and road resurfacing in the years to come, explains City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:. Steinbrecher says the water main on the Public Square will also be replaced ahead of the Downtown Revitalization project...
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
MFD Chief Rexroat Recommends Having Essentials at the Ready During Winter Driving Months
The first major winter storm will hit the local area ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. If you are planning to travel, Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat advises having these basic items in your car in case of becoming stranded along your path:. “The very, very basic things I would...
