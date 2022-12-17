ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

977wmoi.com

WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending December 18, 2020

Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending December 18, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is sophomore girls basektball player, Tatianna Talivaa. Tatianna scored a career-high 17 points in a Three Rivers Conference win over Rockridge. Among those 17 points was three, 3-pointers. Tatianna also had a pair of steals on defense, as well.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Sandburg basketball games Dec. 22 vs. McHenry County PPD

The Carl Sandburg College men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday at home against McHenry County have been postponed. Makeup dates for each game have yet to be announced. Up next for Sandburg: 1 p.m. (women) & 3 p.m. (men) Jan. 3 at Wright. Instagram: @sandburgchargers. Twitter:...
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth College Women’s Basketball Falls to Bluejays

The Monmouth College women’s basketball led after three quarters but couldn’t pull off a win in a 57-52 loss to Westminster on Saturday. The non-conference loss drops the Scots to 5-6 on the season. Westminster jumped out to a 6-0 lead as they knocked down 3-pointers on their...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

James “Jimmy” Ray Neal

Mr. James “Jimmy” Ray Neal, 48, of Abingdon, Illinois passed away peacefully at 10:15 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. Jim was born September 8, 1974, in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Marsha Ann Bundy. He married the love of his life Amy E. Axcell on February 11, 1995, in Galesburg.
ABINGDON, IL
977wmoi.com

Mary E. Dowell

Mary E. Dowell, 97, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 6:58 a.m., Sunday, December 18, 2022 at OSF Holy Family Medical Center, Monmouth, IL. She was born on August 12, 1925 in the Rosetta Township, IL, the daughter of Harry and Florence (Goff) Alecock. Mary was raised and educated in Rosetta.
MONMOUTH, IL
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Alan “Dean” McCaw

Alan “Dean” McCaw, 87 of Seaton, Illinois passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at home. Services are 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial will be in the Candor Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday prior to services at Fippinger’s where memorials may be left to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Seaton Fire Department or Shriner’s Crippled Children. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
SEATON, IL
977wmoi.com

James R. “Jim” Keeney

James R. “Jim” Keeney, 85, of Monmouth, IL passed away at 9:35 pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. Jim was born February 27, 1937 in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Cecil and Marie (Pozorski) Keeney. He was raised and educated in St. Cloud, graduating from Tech High School in 1955 and later graduated from DeVry Technical Institute following time in the service.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Richard F. Speck

Richard F.Speck, age 67, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at his residence on Thursday December 15, 2022 at 11:37 am on Thursday December 15, 2022. He was born on March 17, 1955 in Aurora, Colorado and is the son of William Howard and Hazel Elaine Newton Speck. Richard was raised in Monmouth and attended it’s public schools and graduated from Monmouth High School in the class of 1973. Richard married Tara Jane Young on July 3, 1976 in Monmouth and she is surviving him. Richard first worked at Husky Built Buildings in Monmouth until the day they closed. He then worked for many years as a cable man for Monmouth Cable TV in Monmouth, which later became “Insight” and later Comcast, until his retirement. Richard and Tar loved to go bowling and he enjoyed bowling in the local leagues. Richard also loved to play darts and play the slots, and did so in many places locally. Richard enjoyed his vast music library and was known as a trivia “Wizard”. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his most loved. He is survived by his wife, Tara Speck of Monmouth, IL. and two daughters, Jessica Speck of Monmouth, IL and Erica Olofson and Justin of Fairbury, IL. He has two granddaughters, Emma Ault and Layia Speck; two grandsons, Hudson and Wyatt. His great great granddaughter, London Jean, all of Fairbury, IL. Richard’s brother survives, Don Speck and Patricia in Billings, Montana and his sister, Kay Heatherly and Jim of Mobile, AL. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in his death by his parents, and his granddaugher, Ireland Ault.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Robert Joseph Fox

Robert Joseph Fox, 74, of Galesburg, died at 9:52 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. Bob was born August 26, 1948 in Galesburg, the son of Rolland Fredrick and Helen Mary (Kennedy) Fox. He graduated from Galesburg High School. Bob worked for many years as a groundskeeper at Knox College, later working as a janitor at J.C. Penney, and went on to work in the kitchen at Jumer’s Restaurant in Galesburg. Bob later enjoyed attending day workshop at KCCDD. He enjoyed photography, pencil art, and old westerns. Bob also loved to go on outings with the group homes and KCCDD. Bob was dearly loved by his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Not as much snow, but winds will lead to blizzard-like conditions for Galesburg. Here’s what to expect

Galesburg should see its first white Christmas in five years, but the days leading up to the holiday will be filled with extreme cold temperates and blizzard-like conditions. Michael Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, tells WGIL a powerhouse winter storm that arrives Thursday is so big it will impact central and western Illinois through Saturday morning.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Carol I. Hager

Carol I. Hager, 75, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, 1:56 PM at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Carol was born on June 6, 1947 in Galesburg. She was the daughter of Willis and Evelyn (Fox) West. Carol is survived by her son, John (Christina) McLeese of Maquon, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Mike Jones, two brothers and a sister.
KNOXVILLE, IL
977wmoi.com

Carolyn D. Sitter

Carolyn D. Sitter, 70, of Galesburg, died unexpectedly at 8:17 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at home. She was born January 19, 1952, in Galesburg, the daughter of Daniel E. and Norma Jean (Watters) Van Fleet. She married James D. Sitter. She is survived by her husband of over 28...
GALESBURG, IL

