the FBI needs to disbanded and completely restructured ! any agents involved with any targeted censorship should be investigated and tried by a jury of their piers
The FBI targeted its self... 🤣 Turns out they operate just like the gestapo did! Next they'll be setting up "re education" camps.
As it’s turning out, it’s the FBI who is a threat to democracy in this country. Look at the elections they have interfered with the last three cycles. It appears that the FBI believes they are the ones that choose who the next president will be not the people. This agency is out of control and completely corrupt and must be stopped and those involved which include upper management need to be charged and tried for treason!
Related
Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
DeSantis says Congress should act if Apple follows through on Elon Musk claims and bans Twitter from App Store
Mike Lindell says he'll drop 'everything' and fly to lobby Elon Musk in person to unban him from Twitter
Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire
Elon Musk hits back at Obama's CIA Director John Brennan
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
Elon Musk reveals he sleeps next to two guns and a painting of George Washington
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
Elon Musk's latest update to Twitter verification says that figures like Obama, Trump, and even Musk himself 'may not be notable'
Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted
JFK assassination expert says CIA has proof Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in secret operation in 1963
5 scathingly funny cartoons about Elon Musk's Twitter disaster
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes frets his ‘worst fears' have been realized since Musk acquired Twitter
A private jet company is suing Elon Musk's Twitter, alleging it's trying to dodge a nearly $200,000 bill
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 45