Richard F.Speck, age 67, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at his residence on Thursday December 15, 2022 at 11:37 am on Thursday December 15, 2022. He was born on March 17, 1955 in Aurora, Colorado and is the son of William Howard and Hazel Elaine Newton Speck. Richard was raised in Monmouth and attended it’s public schools and graduated from Monmouth High School in the class of 1973. Richard married Tara Jane Young on July 3, 1976 in Monmouth and she is surviving him. Richard first worked at Husky Built Buildings in Monmouth until the day they closed. He then worked for many years as a cable man for Monmouth Cable TV in Monmouth, which later became “Insight” and later Comcast, until his retirement. Richard and Tar loved to go bowling and he enjoyed bowling in the local leagues. Richard also loved to play darts and play the slots, and did so in many places locally. Richard enjoyed his vast music library and was known as a trivia “Wizard”. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his most loved. He is survived by his wife, Tara Speck of Monmouth, IL. and two daughters, Jessica Speck of Monmouth, IL and Erica Olofson and Justin of Fairbury, IL. He has two granddaughters, Emma Ault and Layia Speck; two grandsons, Hudson and Wyatt. His great great granddaughter, London Jean, all of Fairbury, IL. Richard’s brother survives, Don Speck and Patricia in Billings, Montana and his sister, Kay Heatherly and Jim of Mobile, AL. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in his death by his parents, and his granddaugher, Ireland Ault.

