Monmouth, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977wmoi.com

Sandburg basketball games Dec. 22 vs. McHenry County PPD

The Carl Sandburg College men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday at home against McHenry County have been postponed. Makeup dates for each game have yet to be announced. Up next for Sandburg: 1 p.m. (women) & 3 p.m. (men) Jan. 3 at Wright. Instagram: @sandburgchargers. Twitter:...
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending December 18, 2020

Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending December 18, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is sophomore girls basektball player, Tatianna Talivaa. Tatianna scored a career-high 17 points in a Three Rivers Conference win over Rockridge. Among those 17 points was three, 3-pointers. Tatianna also had a pair of steals on defense, as well.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth College Women’s Basketball Falls to Bluejays

The Monmouth College women’s basketball led after three quarters but couldn’t pull off a win in a 57-52 loss to Westminster on Saturday. The non-conference loss drops the Scots to 5-6 on the season. Westminster jumped out to a 6-0 lead as they knocked down 3-pointers on their...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Fighting Scots Men’s Basketball Beats Westminster Saturday

The Monmouth College men’s basketball team trailed by as many as nine points on Saturday but rallied for an 80-74 non-conference win over Westminster. The Scots (6-4) have won two straight home games and will play their next two games on the road. Kendall Brasfield (Chicago, Illinois) scored off...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

James “Jimmy” Ray Neal

Mr. James “Jimmy” Ray Neal, 48, of Abingdon, Illinois passed away peacefully at 10:15 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. Jim was born September 8, 1974, in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Marsha Ann Bundy. He married the love of his life Amy E. Axcell on February 11, 1995, in Galesburg.
ABINGDON, IL
977wmoi.com

Mary E. Dowell

Mary E. Dowell, 97, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 6:58 a.m., Sunday, December 18, 2022 at OSF Holy Family Medical Center, Monmouth, IL. She was born on August 12, 1925 in the Rosetta Township, IL, the daughter of Harry and Florence (Goff) Alecock. Mary was raised and educated in Rosetta.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

James R. “Jim” Keeney

James R. “Jim” Keeney, 85, of Monmouth, IL passed away at 9:35 pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. Jim was born February 27, 1937 in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Cecil and Marie (Pozorski) Keeney. He was raised and educated in St. Cloud, graduating from Tech High School in 1955 and later graduated from DeVry Technical Institute following time in the service.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Alan “Dean” McCaw

Alan “Dean” McCaw, 87 of Seaton, Illinois passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at home. Services are 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial will be in the Candor Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday prior to services at Fippinger’s where memorials may be left to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Seaton Fire Department or Shriner’s Crippled Children. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
SEATON, IL
977wmoi.com

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas: Monmouth College Alum Creates Heartwarming Story for the Season

Fifteen years ago, famous actor Richard Thomas walked into a Boston gift shop co-owned and managed by 1971 Monmouth College graduate Mark Duffield. Rather than ask the actor who portrayed John-Boy on the TV show The Waltons for his autograph, Duffield instead described a project he was planning to Thomas, who helped him add a vital piece to the elaborate puzzle.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Richard F. Speck

Richard F.Speck, age 67, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at his residence on Thursday December 15, 2022 at 11:37 am on Thursday December 15, 2022. He was born on March 17, 1955 in Aurora, Colorado and is the son of William Howard and Hazel Elaine Newton Speck. Richard was raised in Monmouth and attended it’s public schools and graduated from Monmouth High School in the class of 1973. Richard married Tara Jane Young on July 3, 1976 in Monmouth and she is surviving him. Richard first worked at Husky Built Buildings in Monmouth until the day they closed. He then worked for many years as a cable man for Monmouth Cable TV in Monmouth, which later became “Insight” and later Comcast, until his retirement. Richard and Tar loved to go bowling and he enjoyed bowling in the local leagues. Richard also loved to play darts and play the slots, and did so in many places locally. Richard enjoyed his vast music library and was known as a trivia “Wizard”. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his most loved. He is survived by his wife, Tara Speck of Monmouth, IL. and two daughters, Jessica Speck of Monmouth, IL and Erica Olofson and Justin of Fairbury, IL. He has two granddaughters, Emma Ault and Layia Speck; two grandsons, Hudson and Wyatt. His great great granddaughter, London Jean, all of Fairbury, IL. Richard’s brother survives, Don Speck and Patricia in Billings, Montana and his sister, Kay Heatherly and Jim of Mobile, AL. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in his death by his parents, and his granddaugher, Ireland Ault.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Carl Sandburg College Partners With SIU Carbondale to Allow Students to Complete Bachelor’s Online in 10 Programs

Carl Sandburg College has partnered with Southern Illinois University Carbondale to bring the expertise of a doctoral research university to qualified community college students by providing the option to earn their bachelor’s degrees remotely and at a lower cost in 10 academic programs. Sandburg President Dr. Seamus Reilly and...
CARBONDALE, IL
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Collins: Dangerous winter storm to impact Peoria area before Christmas

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – If you wanted a White Christmas, you’re probably going to get it. But it’s going to be a lot more than just some Christmastime snow, according to 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “This is a three-pronged storm,” said Collins. “First...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Late week winter storm on the way

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The weather over the next few days will be cold and quiet, with highs in the low to mid 30s Monday and Tuesday. A few flurries may fly Monday. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s for highs on Wednesday, but the trend of quiet weather will continue for the middle of the week. The next few days look like the best time to do any last minute Christmas shopping, as we are tracking a major winter storm for Thursday and Friday.
PEORIA, IL

