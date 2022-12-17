Read full article on original website
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Boys Basketball on 12-20-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel south to take on the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders in a non-conference game in Quincy. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Sandburg basketball games Dec. 22 vs. McHenry County PPD
The Carl Sandburg College men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday at home against McHenry County have been postponed. Makeup dates for each game have yet to be announced. Up next for Sandburg: 1 p.m. (women) & 3 p.m. (men) Jan. 3 at Wright. Instagram: @sandburgchargers. Twitter:...
Carl Sandburg College Men’s Basketball Hoping to Compete in Tough Arrowhead Conference
Story by Prairie Communications intern Kadin Rogers. The Carl Sandburg College men’s basketball team is coming up on a small break for the holiday season. So far in 15 games for the Chargers, they currently hold a 5-10 record, and have yet to play in a conference game. The Chargers play in the Arrowhead Athletic Conference of the NJCAA.
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending December 18, 2020
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending December 18, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is sophomore girls basektball player, Tatianna Talivaa. Tatianna scored a career-high 17 points in a Three Rivers Conference win over Rockridge. Among those 17 points was three, 3-pointers. Tatianna also had a pair of steals on defense, as well.
Fighting Scots Men’s Basketball Drops Back and Forth Affair at Eureka
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team trailed by 12 at half, led by 10 with 5:28 to play but ultimately lost 78-77 at Eureka College on Monday night. The Scots head into the holiday break at 6-5 with 11 days off before the final game of December. The Red...
Monmouth College Women’s Basketball Falls to Bluejays
The Monmouth College women’s basketball led after three quarters but couldn’t pull off a win in a 57-52 loss to Westminster on Saturday. The non-conference loss drops the Scots to 5-6 on the season. Westminster jumped out to a 6-0 lead as they knocked down 3-pointers on their...
Fighting Scots Men’s Basketball Beats Westminster Saturday
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team trailed by as many as nine points on Saturday but rallied for an 80-74 non-conference win over Westminster. The Scots (6-4) have won two straight home games and will play their next two games on the road. Kendall Brasfield (Chicago, Illinois) scored off...
James “Jimmy” Ray Neal
Mr. James “Jimmy” Ray Neal, 48, of Abingdon, Illinois passed away peacefully at 10:15 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. Jim was born September 8, 1974, in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Marsha Ann Bundy. He married the love of his life Amy E. Axcell on February 11, 1995, in Galesburg.
Mary E. Dowell
Mary E. Dowell, 97, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 6:58 a.m., Sunday, December 18, 2022 at OSF Holy Family Medical Center, Monmouth, IL. She was born on August 12, 1925 in the Rosetta Township, IL, the daughter of Harry and Florence (Goff) Alecock. Mary was raised and educated in Rosetta.
James R. “Jim” Keeney
James R. “Jim” Keeney, 85, of Monmouth, IL passed away at 9:35 pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. Jim was born February 27, 1937 in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Cecil and Marie (Pozorski) Keeney. He was raised and educated in St. Cloud, graduating from Tech High School in 1955 and later graduated from DeVry Technical Institute following time in the service.
Alan “Dean” McCaw
Alan “Dean” McCaw, 87 of Seaton, Illinois passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at home. Services are 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial will be in the Candor Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday prior to services at Fippinger’s where memorials may be left to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Seaton Fire Department or Shriner’s Crippled Children. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas: Monmouth College Alum Creates Heartwarming Story for the Season
Fifteen years ago, famous actor Richard Thomas walked into a Boston gift shop co-owned and managed by 1971 Monmouth College graduate Mark Duffield. Rather than ask the actor who portrayed John-Boy on the TV show The Waltons for his autograph, Duffield instead described a project he was planning to Thomas, who helped him add a vital piece to the elaborate puzzle.
Richard F. Speck
Richard F.Speck, age 67, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at his residence on Thursday December 15, 2022 at 11:37 am on Thursday December 15, 2022. He was born on March 17, 1955 in Aurora, Colorado and is the son of William Howard and Hazel Elaine Newton Speck. Richard was raised in Monmouth and attended it’s public schools and graduated from Monmouth High School in the class of 1973. Richard married Tara Jane Young on July 3, 1976 in Monmouth and she is surviving him. Richard first worked at Husky Built Buildings in Monmouth until the day they closed. He then worked for many years as a cable man for Monmouth Cable TV in Monmouth, which later became “Insight” and later Comcast, until his retirement. Richard and Tar loved to go bowling and he enjoyed bowling in the local leagues. Richard also loved to play darts and play the slots, and did so in many places locally. Richard enjoyed his vast music library and was known as a trivia “Wizard”. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his most loved. He is survived by his wife, Tara Speck of Monmouth, IL. and two daughters, Jessica Speck of Monmouth, IL and Erica Olofson and Justin of Fairbury, IL. He has two granddaughters, Emma Ault and Layia Speck; two grandsons, Hudson and Wyatt. His great great granddaughter, London Jean, all of Fairbury, IL. Richard’s brother survives, Don Speck and Patricia in Billings, Montana and his sister, Kay Heatherly and Jim of Mobile, AL. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in his death by his parents, and his granddaugher, Ireland Ault.
MFD Chief Rexroat Recommends Having Essentials at the Ready During Winter Driving Months
The first major winter storm will hit the local area ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. If you are planning to travel, Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat advises having these basic items in your car in case of becoming stranded along your path:. “The very, very basic things I would...
Carl Sandburg College Partners With SIU Carbondale to Allow Students to Complete Bachelor’s Online in 10 Programs
Carl Sandburg College has partnered with Southern Illinois University Carbondale to bring the expertise of a doctoral research university to qualified community college students by providing the option to earn their bachelor’s degrees remotely and at a lower cost in 10 academic programs. Sandburg President Dr. Seamus Reilly and...
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
Monmouth City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher Says Funds are Secured for West Harlem Avenue Reconstruction
The City of Monmouth has an extensive list of capital improvements in the que for water main reconstruction and road resurfacing in the years to come, explains City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:. Steinbrecher says the water main on the Public Square will also be replaced ahead of the Downtown Revitalization project...
Collins: Dangerous winter storm to impact Peoria area before Christmas
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – If you wanted a White Christmas, you’re probably going to get it. But it’s going to be a lot more than just some Christmastime snow, according to 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “This is a three-pronged storm,” said Collins. “First...
First Alert: Late week winter storm on the way
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The weather over the next few days will be cold and quiet, with highs in the low to mid 30s Monday and Tuesday. A few flurries may fly Monday. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s for highs on Wednesday, but the trend of quiet weather will continue for the middle of the week. The next few days look like the best time to do any last minute Christmas shopping, as we are tracking a major winter storm for Thursday and Friday.
Local Entrepreneur Scott Haase Offers Indoor Gathering Space for All Ages at Simulation Sports
Simulation Sports, a new business to the Monmouth area, offers a variety of new opportunities to the community. Local entrepreneur Scott Haase has transformed the former Review Atlas building into a space suitable for any type of gathering:. “The front office area, which used to be the office area nearest...
