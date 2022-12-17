Read full article on original website
WBKO
VIDEO: CASA of South Central Kentucky hosting flexible training classes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of South Central Kentucky will be hosting training classes this winter for volunteers who wish to join the program. Every Thursday in February and the first Thursday in March, CASA will be offering training classes but this term there will be a more flexible schedule.
WBKO
Chewy donates 25 pallets of pet supplies to the Bowling Green community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two and a half weeks ago, the Bowling Green community received a rather large donation of pet supplies from Chewy for free. Along with the Humane Society of the United States, they were able to donate 25 pallets of durable pet supplies, which would soon be distributed throughout the community.
wnky.com
BGFD Lovers Lane gains infant surrender baby box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Fire Department Station #7 off Lovers Lane is now home to the nation’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box. Blessed with a prayer, the Baby Box is now available 24/7 for women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender newborns. This...
WBKO
Bowling Green Fire Dept. installs baby box at station
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is now the site of the 132nd Baby Box in the nation. The Baby Box will be available 24/7 to serve women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender their infant after the blessing. The Bowling Green Baby...
Dinner Church seeking home bakers to donate Christmas Eve desserts
On Christmas Eve, the Breaking Bread Community Dinner Church will be serving 400 to 450 to-go meals — and organizers are asking home bakers in Hopkinsville to help by donating desserts. Anyone who can donate cupcakes, brownies or other sweets is asked to deliver those to the Aaron McNeil...
WBKO
Skill Game owners say the machines have helped their businesses despite the claims of others
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, WBKO reported on the American Legion and VFW losing revenue in their charitable gaming ventures. The organizations have seen losses of over $2 million over the last two years. Although the pandemic was a factor in the decrease, it was reported that expanded gaming had taken many of their players.
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
WBKO
House fire kills 2 Scottsville residents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville. Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there...
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for family just in time for Christmas
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Elder Street just in time for Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the help of supporters and volunteers. Sanora Hickman, who will share her new home with her two young granddaughters, received the keys on her...
Carolyn Haddock, educator who inspired children and adults, has died
Carolyn Crowell Haddock, a retired elementary school guidance counselor who charmed hundreds if not thousands of students with her self-proclaimed Mrs. Pickle persona, has died. The cause was complications from COVID-19 and influenza, her family said. Haddock’s ability to inspire good work on behalf of education continued even after her...
Check stolen, washed for thousands of dollars from West Nashville
A West Nashville man is warning the public after he fell victim to a check-washing scheme.
Bremen boy mails thousands of cards across the country
BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) — From the northern parts of Alaska down to Texas, a Muhlenberg County boy is going above and beyond to spread Christmas cheer. At just nine-years-old, Ayden Robbins is making first responders, dispatchers and the branches of the military smile thousands of miles away. “I do not see anybody on Christmas giving […]
smokeybarn.com
Teens Discover Body In Abandoned Springfield Outbuilding
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) Springfield Police are currently investigating after a body was discovered in a small outbuilding located on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Blvd, roughly a block from the Robertson County Fairgrounds. LOCATION OF BODY. According to officials, two teens that had been fishing at the creek...
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say there have been numerous thefts from cars in the neighborhoods near Preston Miller Park. Police say the suspects are specifically seeking out unlocked vehicles. Several home surveillance cameras have captured images of the suspects, who typically have their faces covered. Police...
k105.com
Leitchfield PD asking for help identifying theft suspect
The Leitchfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. The photo of the suspect is from surveillance video from a Dollar General store. Police have not specified what the suspect is accused of stealing, but he is wanted “in reference to a theft” that occurred on Sunday.
WBKO
City officials warn pet owners to properly care for their pets as colder weather approaches
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As the temperatures continue to drop, Bowling Green’s Code Compliance and Animal Protection Division, warns pet owners of things to do and not do during the winter months. Whether your pet is an indoor pet or an outdoor pet, there are always measures that must...
WBKO
Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green
The latest news and weather. State of Emergency declared for Kentucky as inclement weather approaches. BGFD emphasizes heater safety as winter approaches. Heater safety should be a main focus going into winter weather. Chewy.com donates 24 pallets of pet supplies to Bowling Green community. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:00...
WBKO
LPD investigates a theft of over $20,000 in jewerly
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Dec. 15 at the Jewelry Box in Leitchfield. Witnesses state that two black males entered the store that day and spent several minutes inside as they played lookout for one another. They are reported to have taken several rings valued at well over $20,000.
whopam.com
One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman
A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
