Russellville, KY

WBKO

Chewy donates 25 pallets of pet supplies to the Bowling Green community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two and a half weeks ago, the Bowling Green community received a rather large donation of pet supplies from Chewy for free. Along with the Humane Society of the United States, they were able to donate 25 pallets of durable pet supplies, which would soon be distributed throughout the community.
wnky.com

BGFD Lovers Lane gains infant surrender baby box

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Fire Department Station #7 off Lovers Lane is now home to the nation’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box. Blessed with a prayer, the Baby Box is now available 24/7 for women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender newborns. This...
WBKO

Bowling Green Fire Dept. installs baby box at station

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is now the site of the 132nd Baby Box in the nation. The Baby Box will be available 24/7 to serve women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender their infant after the blessing. The Bowling Green Baby...
k105.com

4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
WBKO

House fire kills 2 Scottsville residents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville. Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there...
WEHT/WTVW

Bremen boy mails thousands of cards across the country

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) — From the northern parts of Alaska down to Texas, a Muhlenberg County boy is going above and beyond to spread Christmas cheer. At just nine-years-old, Ayden Robbins is making first responders, dispatchers and the branches of the military smile thousands of miles away. “I do not see anybody on Christmas giving […]
smokeybarn.com

Teens Discover Body In Abandoned Springfield Outbuilding

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) Springfield Police are currently investigating after a body was discovered in a small outbuilding located on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Blvd, roughly a block from the Robertson County Fairgrounds. LOCATION OF BODY. According to officials, two teens that had been fishing at the creek...
WBKO

Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say there have been numerous thefts from cars in the neighborhoods near Preston Miller Park. Police say the suspects are specifically seeking out unlocked vehicles. Several home surveillance cameras have captured images of the suspects, who typically have their faces covered. Police...
k105.com

Leitchfield PD asking for help identifying theft suspect

The Leitchfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. The photo of the suspect is from surveillance video from a Dollar General store. Police have not specified what the suspect is accused of stealing, but he is wanted “in reference to a theft” that occurred on Sunday.
WBKO

Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green

The latest news and weather. State of Emergency declared for Kentucky as inclement weather approaches. BGFD emphasizes heater safety as winter approaches. Heater safety should be a main focus going into winter weather. Chewy.com donates 24 pallets of pet supplies to Bowling Green community. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:00...
WBKO

LPD investigates a theft of over $20,000 in jewerly

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Dec. 15 at the Jewelry Box in Leitchfield. Witnesses state that two black males entered the store that day and spent several minutes inside as they played lookout for one another. They are reported to have taken several rings valued at well over $20,000.
whopam.com

One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman

A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
